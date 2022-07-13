News
‘Confession?’: Matt Gaetz Mocked for Blasting Bolton’s Coup Planning Admission Hours After J6 Committee Revelation
During Tuesday’s televised hearing the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack revealed the names of eleven congressional Republicans who attended a December 21, 2020 White House meeting with then-President Donald Trump and his top aides to discuss ways to promote his false claims in an effort to overturn the election.
The January 6 Committee “introduced evidence that the White House coordinated with members of Congress to encourage the Big Lie and to fight the election results,” reports Heather Cox Richardson at the Milwaukee Independent.
“Representative Mo Brooks (R-AL) set up a meeting between members of Congress (and one member-elect) on December 21, with the subject line: ‘White House meeting December 21 regarding January 6.’ That meeting included Trump, Pence, Meadows, Giuliani, and ten representatives: Brian Babin (R-TX), Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Louie Gohmert (R-TX), Paul Gosar (R-AZ), Andy Harris (R-MD), Jody Hice (R-GA), Jim Jordan (R-OH), Scott Perry (R-PA), and recently elected Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).”
Social media users expressed astonishment that barely hours later, Rep. Matt Gaetz, who attended the meeting on how to overturn the election, took to Twitter to mock John Bolton. One of Trump’s former National Security Advisors, Bolton that same day had told CNN: “As somebody who has helped plan coup d’etat, not here, but other places, it takes a lot of work.”
In response, Gaetz declared, “John Bolton is against any coup he didn’t help plan!”
Many mocked the Florida Republican, with some taking his remark as a confession – inadvertent or not.
Attorney George Conway was among those taking a shot at the pro-Trump Florida Congressman. He tweeted, “PRO TIP: don’t enter into any criminal conspiracies with Matt Gaetz,” and a one-word response: “Um…”
Minnesota attorney Matt Pelikan, responding to Conway added, “Just Matt Gaetz out here admitting to a coup and somehow thinking it’s a dunk on John Bolton.”
“Don’t think Matt has any room to talk about ‘planning coups’…the entire planet now knows he was at the WH (along with his House cohorts in crime) in Dec. 2020 to plan the Jan 6 insurrection,” wrote one Twiter user.
“Nice self-own, Bevis,” wrote another.
“Is this a confession, Mattie?” asked a Twitter user.
“After Bolton publicly admits planning coups, so does Gaetz,” tweeted an account named “Conservative Self Own.”
On user focused on reports Gaetz had openly used his Venmo account to pay sex trafficker Joel Greenberg, who then “venmoed” three young women.
“Is Gaetz really dunking on Bolton because he wasn’t included in their plot to overthrow the government? Captain Venmo might be a dumbass,” they wrote.
And another, tweeting directly to Rep. Gaetz, said: “Sir, are you implying that a coup was planned here and that John Bolton is whining that he wasn’t a part of it? Dude, just stop talking. Your asking for a pardon, and your record, and allegations are such, that you should exercise the 5th. Not an attorney, but hey, what do I know.”
Obama Privately Reached Out to Criticize Ronny Jackson: ‘I Have to Express My Disappointment’
Former President Barack Obama was repeatedly called the “Cheerleader in Chief” and rarely expressed negative emotions or criticism in public, but once during the 2020 presidential election he privately reached out to Dr. Ronny Jackson to criticize his former White House physician.
Jackson is now U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson, after leaving the White House where he served as Physician to the President under both President Obama and President Donald Trump. He became a far-right pro-Trump acolyte – denigrating candidate and later President Joe Biden.
During the 2020 election, in which he was running for Congress as a Texas Republican, Jackson tweeted an attack on Biden: “Remember the cognitive test that I gave @realDonaldTrump? The one he aced! Sounds like somebody else might need some testing done!!” Jackson said of Biden. “Scary!!”
Trump infamously bragged about his performance on the “Person Man Woman Camera TV” cognitive test, which was likely the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA).
CNN reports Obama sent Jackson an email in response. Jackson makes it public in his upcoming memoir, “Holding the Line: A Lifetime of Defending Democracy and American Values.”
“I have made a point of not commenting on your service in my successor’s administration and have always spoken highly of you both in public and in private,” Obama wrote in a private email to Jackson. “You always served me and my family well, and I have considered you not only a fine doctor and service member but also a friend,” Obama added.
“That’s why I have to express my disappointment at the cheap shot you took at Joe Biden via Twitter,” Obama continued.
“It was unprofessional and beneath the office that you once held. It was also disrespectful to me and the many friends you had in our administration. You were the personal physician to the President of the United States as well as an admiral in the U.S. Navy. I expect better, and I hope upon reflection that you will expect more of yourself in the future.”
Jackson did not alter his behavior, and frequently attacks President Biden.
Watch: Matt Gaetz Warns if Active Shooter Alert Bill Passes Americans Will Be ‘Bombarded’ With Alerts 24/7
Admitting there are a large number of shootings every day around the clock U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) took to the floor of the House of Representatives Wednesday to complain if Democratic-supported legislation to establish an active shooter alert system becomes law Americans will be “bombarded” with the alerts 24/7.
“One has to ask, ‘What is the true purpose of this bill?” an animated Congressman Gaetz said. “Why do the Democrats want to use the power of government to bombard your cell phone with active shooter alerts 24 hours a day, seven days a week?”
The legislation would create an active shooter alert system that would function locally, similar to how Amber Alert systems operate.
“It’s because they want you to be afraid of the Second Amendment,” Gaetz claimed, responding to his own question.
“It’s because they want you to be afraid of responsible gun ownership. And they hope that if they program you and bombard you long enough that you’ll hate your own Second Amendment rights, or that you may tattle on your neighbor who is lawfully and rightfully exercising theirs.”
Alerting Americans to an active shooter situation in their neighborhood has nothing to do with responsible gun owners, but it has the potential to save lives.
“Each day 12 children die from gun violence in America. Another 32 are shot and injured,” the Sandy Hook Promise, a gun safety organization states. “Guns are the leading cause of death among American children and teens. 1 out of 10 gun deaths are age 19 or younger.”
Since the start of this year there have been 23,518 gun-related deaths across the United States, and another 20,360 people injured, according to the Gun Violence Archive.
Watch below or at this link:
Gaetz says the true purpose of an active shooter alert system is to make you afraid of the Second Amendment pic.twitter.com/WE72tjZ4Mt
— Acyn (@Acyn) July 13, 2022
‘Banana Republic Stuff’: CNN Analyst Stunned by Detail From Trump White House Lawyers’ Meeting
Reviewing the testimony given and clips shown during Tuesday’s House select committee hearing on the Jan 6th insurrection, CNN analyst John Avlon pointed out on “New Day” that he was struck by one telling detail that came out of the contentious meeting between two factions of attorneys in the White House in mid-December.
With CNN legal analyst Laura Coates and counterintelligence expert Phil Mudd stating an ironclad legal case has not been made against Donald Trump so far, Avlon claimed there is plenty for prosecutors to work with.
“This meeting that took place — and again, the timeline is really interesting — this meeting takes place hours before Donald Trump sends this tweet, which says, you know, come to the Capitol on January 6th, it will be wild. the descriptions of this meeting really are something,” host John Berman prompted.
“I mean, describing it as the most chaotic oval office meeting of the Trump era is the highest bar imaginable, but this makes a strong case for it, Avlon began. “You clearly have a group of outside advisers who are completely unhinged, as [White House counsel] Pat Cipollone says, not even bothering to meet the basic standards of anything resembling evidence, arguing that the president should seize voting machines.”
“They come with a draft executive order, they’re not just suggesting it’s drafted,” New Day co-host Brianna Keilar interjected.
“It’s so totally crackers, but beyond that, this is — this is banana republic stuff,” Avlon added.
“Don’t we have, by the way, [former attorney general] Bill Barr saying that former president Trump was asking him about seizing voting machines?” Berman asked.
“Yes!” Avlon explained.
“You have Trump in on the notion of seizing voting machines,” Berman continued with Coates chiming in, “And Bill Barr saying there’s no probable cause to do what you’re asking. Remember, you actually have to have some reason to seize things; it’s called the Fourth Amendment.”
