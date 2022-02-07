News
Watch: Matt Gaetz Warns of the Dangers of Letting Sexual Predators Escape Consequences on House Floor
While speaking out in favor of a bill that would end mandatory arbitration for workplace sexual harassment cases, scandal-plagued Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) talked about the importance of holding sex offenders accountable.
During a speech on the House floor Monday, Gaetz explained why he was one of the few Republicans in support of this particular measure.
“Here is the question presented: Should sexual harassers who work for big businesses get to pick their juries in advance?” Gaetz asked rhetorically. “I believe that the populist, nationalist right approach is to believe that the Article 3 courts, that we have set up for any and all, function as the proper venue. But for tens of millions of American workers, that courthouse door is locked!”
Gaetz added that corporations have a distinct advantage when it comes to arbitration hearings, and that “shouldn’t be a reason that someone is more likely to have to endure sexual harassment in the workplace, or more likely, to evade consequence as a result of predatory behavior.”
Gaetz at the moment is facing a criminal investigation into whether he potentially paid for sex with a girl who was at the time under the legal age of 18.
Watch the video below.
News
SCOTUS Pounds Another Nail in the Coffin of Voting Rights as Roberts Sides With Liberal Minority in 5-4 Decision
In 2013 Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts effectively declared racism in America was over, as he penned the majority opinion in Shelby County v. Holder, a case that neutered the historic Voting Rights Act of 1965.
On Monday Chief Justice Roberts sided with the Court’s three remaining liberals in a case that pounded yet another nail in the coffin of the Voting Rights Act.
University of Michigan Law School Asst. Law Professor Leah Litman, commenting on the just-released Supreme Court decision writes: “One way of understanding how radical this step is: It is a position on voting rights/the voting rights act that is SO EXTREME, the author of Shelby County v. Holder (the decision invalidating the preclearance regime) did not join it. They _lost John Roberts_ on voting rights.”
On Monday conservatives (except Roberts) on the Court decided to allow a racially unfair congressional district map “even though a lower court said it violated the Voting Rights Act by denying Black voters a new district,” as NBC News reports.
The Economist’s Steven Mazie, who covers the Supreme Court writes:
The majority’s order is provisional “pending further order of the Court”, so it isn’t the final word. But it’s effectively a nail in the coffin for those challenging Alabama’s map.
— Steven Mazie (@stevenmazie) February 7, 2022
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
News
Jan. 6 Committee Invited Ivanka Trump to Speak With Them Weeks Ago – She Still Hasn’t Bothered to Show Up.
Nearly three weeks ago the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack sent an unusually long and detailed letter – 11 pages – to Ivanka Trump requesting she voluntarily speak with them. The letter even suggested two dates, February 3 or 4. The former First Daughter and Trump White House senior advisor hasn’t bothered to show up or schedule any other dates.
The invitation came on an auspicious date, January 20, precisely one year to the day her father left office in disgrace. She responded by saying she had called for the violence to end, without mentioning in that same statement she had called the violent insurrectionists “American Patriots.”
The Associated Press on Monday reports the Committee wants to know what she knows about the January 6 insurrection, given she reportedly was in the White House that day with her father, and “joined brother Donald Trump Jr., Rudy Giuliani and Kimberly Guilfoyle under a large tent at the rally to listen to Trump’s speech” before the attack on the Capitol.
“A committee aide said they are hopeful that she will soon commit to a time to meet,” the AP adds, meaning she has yet to schedule a date and time.
Image: Official White House Photo by Joyce N Boghosian
News
Pence Aide Destroys GOP Chair’s Talking Points: ‘From My Front-Row Seat’ No ‘Legitimate Political Discourse’ on Jan. 6
Marc Short, an aide to former Vice President Mike Pence, disagreed with Republican talking points suggesting that the Jan. 6 Committee is targeting people for “legitimate political discourse.”
“Did you see legitimate political discourse that day?” NBC host Chuck Todd asked Short during an interview on Sunday.
“From my front-row seat, I did not see a lot of legitimate political discourse,” Short said. “But from talking to some members of the RNC, I think there is concern that there were people there that were peacefully protesting who have been pulled into this, where I think it’s become more of prosecution of the Jan. 6 Committee and feel like they’re being unfairly treated.”
During an interview with The Washington Post last week, RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel slammed the Jan. 6 Committee, calling it a “Democrat-led persecution of ordinary citizens who engaged in legitimate political discourse.”
Republican officials have offered little evidence that January 6 defendants are being prosecuted for their political views.
Short is reportedly cooperating with the Jan. 6 Committee after he was subpoenaed.
Watch the video below from NBC.
