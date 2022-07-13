Obama Privately Reached Out to Criticize Ronny Jackson: ‘I Have to Express My Disappointment’

Former President Barack Obama was repeatedly called the “Cheerleader in Chief” and rarely expressed negative emotions or criticism in public, but once during the 2020 presidential election he privately reached out to Dr. Ronny Jackson to criticize his former White House physician.

Jackson is now U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson, after leaving the White House where he served as Physician to the President under both President Obama and President Donald Trump. He became a far-right pro-Trump acolyte – denigrating candidate and later President Joe Biden.

During the 2020 election, in which he was running for Congress as a Texas Republican, Jackson tweeted an attack on Biden: “Remember the cognitive test that I gave @realDonaldTrump? The one he aced! Sounds like somebody else might need some testing done!!” Jackson said of Biden. “Scary!!”

Trump infamously bragged about his performance on the “Person Man Woman Camera TV” cognitive test, which was likely the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA).

CNN reports Obama sent Jackson an email in response. Jackson makes it public in his upcoming memoir, “Holding the Line: A Lifetime of Defending Democracy and American Values.”

“I have made a point of not commenting on your service in my successor’s administration and have always spoken highly of you both in public and in private,” Obama wrote in a private email to Jackson. “You always served me and my family well, and I have considered you not only a fine doctor and service member but also a friend,” Obama added.

“That’s why I have to express my disappointment at the cheap shot you took at Joe Biden via Twitter,” Obama continued.

“It was unprofessional and beneath the office that you once held. It was also disrespectful to me and the many friends you had in our administration. You were the personal physician to the President of the United States as well as an admiral in the U.S. Navy. I expect better, and I hope upon reflection that you will expect more of yourself in the future.”

Jackson did not alter his behavior, and frequently attacks President Biden.