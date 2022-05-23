News
‘Substantial Reason to Believe’ Ronny Jackson Unlawfully Spent Thousands in Campaign Funds on Club Membership: Report
Trump White House Physician turned far-right MAGA Republican Congressman Ronny Jackson may have unlawfully used thousands of dollars in campaign funds to buy memberships at a private Texas dinner club, a non-partisan federal watchdog office revealed Monday, Forbes reported.
The non-partisan Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE), a ten-member board that is not comprised of members of Congress (and not to be confused with the House Committee on Congressional Ethics), issued a report stating:
“Rep. Ronny Jackson’s campaign committee, Texans for Ronny Jackson, reported campaign disbursements that may not be legitimate and verifiable campaign expenditures attributable to bona fide campaign or political purposes. If Rep. Jackson converted campaign funds from Texans for Ronny Jackson to personal use, or if Rep. Jackson’s campaign committee expended funds that were not attributable to bona fide campaign or political purposes, then Rep. Jackson may have violated House rules, standards of conduct, and federal law.”
It all stems from allegations Ronny Jackson used campaign finances to pay for a private social club, which is not allowed.
Much more TK @politicongress https://t.co/5gEUttg4tE pic.twitter.com/UI3vz751n9
— Nicholas Wu (@nicholaswu12) May 23, 2022
The House Committee on Ethics in a statement said it “will review the matter.”
News
‘Lies and Hatred’: Top Russian Diplomat Resigns – Accuses Putin of Attacking Ukraine ‘To Remain in Power Forever’
A top Russian diplomat, the head of mission to the United Nations in Geneva, has resigned in a damning letter that accuses President Vladimir Putin and his associates of attacking Ukraine “to remain in power forever, live in pompous tasteless palaces, sail on yachts comparable in tonnage and cost to the entire Russian Navy, enjoying unlimited power and complete impunity.”
For two decades Boris Bondarev says he has worked in Russia’s foreign ministry, as The Daily Beast reports. In his letter, posted by the Executive Director of United Nations Watch (below) Bondarev adds:
“To achieve that [power] they are willing to sacrifice as many lives as it takes. Thousands of Russians and Ukrainians have already died just for this.”
UN Watch, an accredited non-governmental organization in Geneva, claims Bondarev has “defected.”
He singles out Sergey Lavrov, criticizing the Russian Foreign Minister for an increasing “level of lies and unprofessionalism in the work of the Foreign Ministry,” which he says have “become simply catastrophic.”
“Instead of unbiased information, impartial analysis and sober forecasting, there are propaganda clichés in the spirit of Soviet newspapers of the 1930s. A system has been built that deceives itself.”
Lavrov is perhaps best-known to Americans as one of the top Russian diplomats present in the Oval Office in 2017 when then-President Donald Trump gave them code word classified top secret intelligence, putting Israeli spies at risk, while celebrating his firing of FBI Director Jim Comey.
“Today,” Bondarev says, “the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is not about diplomacy. It is all about warmongering, lies and hatred. It serves interests of few, the very few people thus contributing to further isolation and degradation of my country.”
Bondarev told the Associated Press: “Am I concerned about the possible reaction from Moscow? I have to be concerned about it.”
BREAKING: ?? Russia’s Counsellor to the United Nations in Geneva has resigned.
Boris Bondarev: “Never have I been so ashamed of my country.”
UN Watch is now calling on all other Russian diplomats at the United Nations—and worldwide—to follow his moral example and resign.
— Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) May 23, 2022
Image of Vladimir Putin and Sergey Lavrov by United Nations Photo via Flickr and a CC license
News
Private Emails Reveal How Trump’s Far-Right Lawyer Ended Up on a Government Election Commission
CNN obtained emails revealing former President Donald Trump was pushing the appointment of his lawyer Cleta Mitchell to the federal election advisory board.
According to the emails, conservatives were working well before the Nov. 2020 election to get his hand-picked person on the Election Assistance Commission, which is supposed to be an independent agency that gives election guidelines for states.
Mitchell was one of those who participated in Trump’s infamous phone call where he demanded that Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R-GA) “find” 11,780 votes so that he could win the Georgia election.
The story of how she was appointed to that board “underscores how a core faction of Republicans has focused on pushing unsupported claims of widespread voter fraud even before Trump convinced much of the Republican Party to buy into his election lies that the 2020 election had been stolen,” CNN wrote.
Raffensperger, along with Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, is facing well-funded allies of Trump’s in a GOP primary that will reveal the extent to which the former president can control the voters after his “big lie” election conspiracy. Polls still indicate that the overwhelming majority (70 percent) of Republican voters believe that the 2020 election was won by Trump.
An Atlanta Journal-Constitution/University of Georgia poll revealed that 45 percent of GOP primary voters indicated they would prefer to vote for a candidate that had Trump’s endorsement. It might explain why Trump’s hand-picked candidate, disgraced Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) is failing with just 27 percent of the vote as of April.
“According to the House committee investigating the insurrection and a Washington Post report disclosing White House records, Trump also spoke with Mitchell on the evening of Jan. 6, 2021,” said CNN.
Mitchell left her law firm after the Trump Georgia call that was recorded and sent to the media. Now, however, she gets to influence election policy inside the government after her boss was voted out of office. She was appointed after an appointment to a government group developing civil rights policy and civil rights enforcement of the law.
“The emails obtained by CNN show how conservatives on the civil rights commission worked for months to gain a Republican appointment to the election advisory board,” said CNN. “After two Trump appointments in 2020 gave the civil rights commission a 4-4 partisan split, the conservatives threatened to stop the commission’s work in a bid for concessions – including a Republican election board appointment – in exchange for approving the civil rights commission’s new Democratic chair.”
“I made it plain to her we could stop the business of the commission if we were not treated fairly, and fairness is all we want,” wrote Trump-appointed civil rights commissioner J. Christian Adams. He was the one who pushed the addition of Mitchell.
Adams is no stranger to claims of voter fraud when there aren’t any. In fact, he was part of Trump’s “election integrity commission” that aimed to find 3 million undocumented “Mexicans” who voted illegally. They never did and Trump ended the commission. A commissioner later revealed that they found no evidence of voter fraud.
When CNN asked for comment, Adams claimed the conservative appointment could work because the rules required the vote to be bipartisan “and that needed to be fixed.”
“We had the votes to get it done, and we got it done,” he said. “Cleta Mitchell has been a breath of fresh air on the advisory board already. Too often insiders don’t hear outside perspectives so I am thrilled that she is bringing diverse viewpoints that the advisory board might have not heard before.”
The chief of the commission admitted she wasn’t pleased with the appointment.
Mitchell is now using language around election “confidence” to justify election restrictions. There are people who feel bad, after buying into the 2020 “big lie.” Thus the law should cater to the feelings of the minority and restrict the votes of the majority of voters.
“We need to make this as transparent as possible to restore confidence in the voting systems,” she said. “I think this is probably one of the biggest challenges that we face in elections today.”
In Aug. 2020, Adams pushed voter fraud claims before the election had even been conducted. He told former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows on Nov. 9, 2020, that Mitchell offered to start a non-profit group “to deal with raising money and paying for the cyber portion” of the election fraud claims. “She offered to do it if necessary.”
Adams then tried to have Democratic colleague Michael Yaki removed from the commission. At the time, Yaki was pushing a plan to ensure that the U.S. Postal Service meet mail-in-ballot deadlines because it might be “incapable” of doing so, the emails show. The rest of the commission blocked him from doing anything about it.
“My question is how does he get UNDONE from the EAC oversight commission? How does that get revoked and replaced?” Adams asked in another email to Meadows.
“The Republicans on the Civil Rights Commission discovered in the fall of 2020 that appointments to the election advisory board were supposed to be bipartisan, but both were Democrats. They also found that the commissioners had never voted on the current appointments, the emails show,” said CNN.
So, Republicans sent a letter from the GOP Civil Rights commission asking the Election Assistance Commission to question the legitimacy of the Democratic appointees.
“There are significant doubts that this ‘appointment’ was actually an appointment that followed our Commission’s regular procedures,” they wrote in the letter.
It was only after Joe Biden took over that the Civil Rights commissioners began renegotiating the rules for the next appointment to the election commission.
“If we were to appoint Commissioner Adams to the EAC there would be some pretty significant public blow back,” wrote a communications aide.
By July 2021 the GOP chairs put Mitchell and Adams in as their two candidates. The Democrats chose Mitchell over Adams. Then they raised ethical concerns about Mitchell. She serves on Adams’ election integrity organization. The general counsel of the commission declared there was no conflict and there shouldn’t be any kind of outside investigation.
Read the full report at CNN.
News
Trump Jr. Winds Up in Felony Poaching Scandal in Utah After Killing a Bear Baited With Pastries: Report
Second-generation New York real estate heir Donald Trump, Jr. is caught up in yet another hunting scandal.
Utah hunting guide Wade Lemon is facing five years in prison for baiting a bear that was killed by Trump, Jr. on May 18, 2018, The Salt Lake Tribune reported Saturday.
But the New York developer may not have been familiar enough with western hunting to know about the felony poaching.
“Trump Jr. is not named in a recent filing against Lemon, but the DNR confirmed his identity as the person named in the felony complaint as Lemon’s “client” on the hunt. Prosecutors have indicated there was no evidence showing Trump Jr. would have known about the alleged baiting that went on during the hunt,” the newspaper reported. “Without naming Trump Jr., Davis County Attorney Troy Rawlings said the hunter in the case ‘was actually a victim and a now a possible witness in a fraudulent scheme to lead the hunter to believe it was actually a legitimate Wild West hunting situation.'”
Trump, Jr. posted pictures of his hunting trip to Instagram.
“On Sept. 3, 2020, The Utah Investigative Journalism Project requested files on closed investigations against Wade Lemon Hunting. The DNR provided files on cases dating back to 2009 except for the case on the 2018 Trump Jr. hunt. DNR had decided to reopen that case and denied the records request, stating the release would interfere with the now ‘open’ investigation,” the newspaper reported. “DNR turned the case over to the Utah Attorney General’s Office. Utah Attorney General Reyes has close ties to Trump, having campaigned for him and even flying to Nevada to investigate the election results after Trump’s defeat at the polls and signed on to a lawsuit claiming ‘unlawful election results.’ The Attorney General’s Office reinvestigated the case for months, then handed it off to the Davis County Attorney’s Office to screen for filing of charges.”
Trump, Jr.’s guided hunting trip resulted in kills of a black bear and mountain lion.
“Charging documents allege Lemon’s outfitters illegally used bait on the bear shot by Trump Jr. According to the document, a witness identified Lemon and his employees during the hunt in May 2018 and was able to identify Lemon over radio traffic, giving instructions to his employees,” the newspaper reported. “The illegal bait, ‘a pile of grain, oil and pastries’ was discovered with a trail camera pointed right on it with ‘WLH’ (for Wade Lemon Hunting) written on the side and with Lemon’s own telephone number, according to court documents. The charging documents also include evidence from a subordinate confirming Lemon had him place the bait in the location several weeks before the hunt.”
The guide Trump, Jr. hired for his hunt has been investigated before.
“Hunting guides who cater to the wealthy elite have a lot at stake in ensuring successful hunts. These companies employ hunters to scout woods, deserts, mountains and plains for the biggest game, to ensure these high-profile clients have the highest chance for a successful hunt. According to DNR, Wade Lemon Hunting has been investigated eight times for allegedly breaking the law to ensure a successful hunt, though he was not charged with a felony until Tuesday,” the newspaper explained.
The vast majority of game taken in America is from hunters who do not require a hired guide.
The former president’s eldest son has previously had scandals over killing an elephant in Africa, killing an endangered sheep in Mongolia, and killing pregnant prairie dogs in Montana.
