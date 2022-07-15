RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
House Democrats Pass Two Bills to Protect Abortion Rights – Every No Vote But One Was From Republicans
Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives, led by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, on Friday passed two bills to protect women’s access to abortion and reproductive healthcare services. Every no vote except one, which was on one bill, came from a Republican.
One, the Women’s Health Protection Act, would codify Roe v. Wade – the right to abortion – into law. It passed 219-210. 209 Republicans and one Democrat voted against the bill.
The second, they Right To Travel For Abortion Services, protecting the right to travel across state lines to obtain healthcare, including abortion, passed 223-205, with all 205 “nay” votes coming from Republicans. Three GOP members voted “yea.”
The Guardian calls the votes on both bills “largely symbolic.”
In fact, both bills face extreme odds in the Senate, where one Republican, Senator James Lankford, has blocked the Right To Travel For Abortion Services bill and alleged, along with his Senate GOP colleagues, that it promotes “abortion tourism.” Lankford has stated he believes girls as young as 13 have the emotional capacity to consent to sex.
Meanwhile, back at the House of Representatives, several Republicans stood on the floor Friday and delivered at time false speeches against the legislation.
Rep. Debbie Lesko, who recently made headlines for stating she would shoot her own grandchildren if need be, then lashing out at those who correctly quoted her, bragged that she voted to oppose the Women’s Health Protection Act because it “threatens women’s rights and safety!”
Banning abortion will not end abortion, but make it dangerous as women seek alternatives that include greater risk, according to Dr. Ana Langer, whose bio at Harvard, where she is a professor of public health, says she is “a physician specializing in pediatrics and neonatology, and a reproductive health expert.”
“A recent study estimated that banning abortion in the U.S. would lead to a 21% increase in the number of pregnancy-related deaths overall and a 33% increase among Black women, simply because staying pregnant is more dangerous than having an abortion,” Dr. Langer says on Harvard’s website. “Increased deaths due to unsafe abortions or attempted abortions would be in addition to these estimates.”
Congresswoman Lesko and many other Republicans took to social media to falsely characterize the Democratic legislation to codify Roe as the “Abortion on Demand Until Birth Act.”
She was not alone.
Reps. Bob Latta (OH), Matt Gaetz (FL), Jeff Duncan (SC), Cathy McMorris Rodgers (WA), Markwayne Mullin (OK), and Larry Bucshon (IN) in the past 24 hours have all falsely call the bill the “Abortion on Demand Until Birth Act.”
Senator Who Says 13 Year Olds Can Consent to Sex Now Under Fire for Blocking Bill GOP Claims Promotes ‘Abortion Tourism’
Republican U.S. Senator James Lankford of Oklahoma is under fire after blocking a Democratic bill that would codify into law the right to travel across state lines to obtain an abortion. Some states with or considering abortion bans have also signaled they will make it illegal to leave the state to do so.
“No state has banned interstate travel for adult women seeking to obtain an abortion. This seems to be just trying to inflame, to raise what-ifs,” Lankford, who favors a nationwide abortion ban, told his Senate colleagues Thursday, HuffPost reports.
Senator Steve Daines, Republican of Montana, claimed Democrats’ “legislation would lead to ‘abortion tourism’ and that it would ‘protect the greed of woke corporations’ who have pledged to cover travel costs of their employees,” HuffPost’s Igor Bobic adds.
“Lankford also uses ‘abortion tourism’ language after blocking right to travel bill,” Bobic also reported on social media:
“Hey, come to our state stay in our hotels and have an abortion here, we’ll have a package for you set up to be able to do that,” he says of blue states.
The Washington Post’s Mike DeBonis adds that in addition to terms like “abortion tourism,” Republicans have called crossing state lines to obtain an abortion, “fly-in abortions,” and women “being trafficked across state lines.”
Several Republicans downplayed the threat of state lawmakers banning interstate travel for the purpose of obtaining an out-of-state abortion.
“It’s already protected in the Constitution,” Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) claimed, as did Justice Brett Kavanaugh in his concurring opinion in the Dobbs decision that overturned Roe v. Wade.
Legal experts aren’t so sure, HuffPost notes.
Meanwhile, on social media, Lankford and his fellow Republicans were highly criticized.
“‘Abortion tourism’ is such a cute reframe for ‘Desperately booking last minute travel and uprooting my life to get a very basic healthcare procedure where my bodily autonomy is recognized,'” said sexual and reproductive health researcher and writer Andréa (Dre) Becker, who has a PhD in medical sociology.
“Did not have ‘abortion tourism’ on my 2022 Bingo Card for ‘Vile Things Republicans Will Say to Invalidate The Humanity of Women and Girls,'” tweeted Jane van Dis MD, Assistant Professor ObGyn.
“Sen Lankford just blocked protections for interstate travel for abortion,” said popular political commentator Lindy Li. “This is the same Lankford who said under oath that a 13-YR-OLD could consent to sex.”
“Christian extremists who force birth on rape victims & validate the rape of kids are the most dangerous [people] in the nation,” she added.
The Associated Press last month reported that “in a 2010 deposition … given a week after he was elected to his first term in the U.S. House, Lankford testified that he believed a 13-year-old could consent to sex.”
“Yes, I think they can,” Lankford said, the AP reported. When an attorney later said, “if I ask you that question in terms of your position as a father,” the AP reports “Lankford maintained his stance.”
“Make no mistake,” tweeted freelance journalist Kaz Weida. “What Republican Lankford is saying is that it’s essential to monitor the movements & restrict the freedom of women. She is just a vessel and whatever clump of cells that resides in her uterus has more rights than she does.”
“He’s reducing women to breeding stock,” she added.
Former Republican and retired U.S. Naval War College professor Tom Nichols, a popular social media commentator, pointed to the remarks Lankford made (above) on the Senate floor Thursday.
“When Lankford says it’s ‘to inflame,’ he means ‘because we’re thinking of doing it.'”
‘We Would Hope She Would Understand’: Anti-Abortion Group Official Says 10 Year Old Should Have Given Birth to Rapist’s Baby
The top attorney for the far-right anti-abortion group National Right to Life Committee says the 10-year old Ohio girl forced to travel to Indiana to obtain an abortion after being raped should have given birth to her rapist’s baby.
James Bopp, Jr. (photo), who worked to try to help overturn the 2020 election results by filing lawsuits favoring Donald Trump, is general counsel for National Right to Life. He tells Politico the model legislation he drafted and is attempting to have states pass would have banned the child rape victim from being able to have an abortion – adding he would hope she understands.
“She would have had the baby, and as many women who have had babies as a result of rape, we would hope that she would understand the reason and ultimately the benefit of having the child,” Bopp said.
Bopp “told Politico on Thursday that his law only provides exceptions when the pregnant person’s life is in danger.”
That comes as some on experts are noting that “life of the mother” restrictions may be even more draconian – and subject to interpretation of law enforcement authorities or others – than previously understood.
Referring to the case of the 10-year-old child, attorney Ken White says “some people suggest that they’re relying on the exception for protecting the life of the mother,” to allow her to have an abortion in her home state of Ohio.
“But that strikes me as a grave risk for anyone involved in the abortion,” he adds, “in that it relies on prosecutors agreeing that the abortion is ‘necessary’ to prevent the death of ‘risk of serious and irreversible impairment of a major bodily function’ of the 10 year old.”
“Since some heartbreakingly young children do, in fact, give birth and survive,” White continues, “are we really going to trust prosecutors, in THIS environment, with plenty of ‘medical experts’ out there ready to take money to testify however prosecutors want, not to charge doctors over this? The doctor is supposed to take that risk?”
Watch: Head of Anti-Abortion Group Stuns Lawmakers by Declaring Raped 10 Year Old Girl’s Abortion Is ‘Not a Abortion’
The president of the far-right anti-abortion and anti-choice organization Americans United for Life stunned Democratic lawmakers Thursday by claiming that a ten-year-old girl forced to travel to Indiana to obtain an abortion after being raped did not actually get an abortion – suggesting that due to the specific circumstances in that case it does not qualify as an abortion.
“I believe it would probably impact her life and so therefore, it would fall under any exception and would not be an abortion,” Catherine Glenn Foster told U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA).
“Wait,” a stunned Congressman Swalwell replied. “It would not be an abortion if a 10-year-old with her parents made the decision not to have a baby that was the result of a rape?”
READ MORE: ‘That Does Not Happen’: Witnesses Refute House Republican’s ‘Outrageous’ Claims of ‘Infanticide’
Foster, formerly an attorney for the anti-LGBTQ hate group Alliance Defending Freedom, responded by saying: “If a 10-year-old became pregnant as a result of rape and it was threatening her life, then that’s not an abortion. So it would not fall under any abortion restriction in our nation.”
Congressman Swalwell made certain to have her remarks declared “disinformation,” with another attorney contradicting Foster by stating: “there is no exception for the life or the health of the mother in the Ohio law.”
Swalwell turned his questioning to Sarah Warbelow, the Legal Director for the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) and asked, “Did you just hear some disinformation?”
READ MORE: ‘Why Don’t We Just Kill Them?’ Committee Reveals How MAGA Supporters Responded to Trump’s ‘Will Be Wild’ Tweet
“I heard some very significant disinformation,” Warbelow replied. “An abortion is a procedure. It’s a medical procedure that individuals undergo for a wide range of circumstances, including because they have been sexually assaulted, raped in the case of the 10-year-old. It doesn’t matter whether or not there are statutory exemptions. It is still a medical procedure that is understood to be an abortion. Beyond that. I think it’s also important to note that there is no exception for the life or the health of the mother in the Ohio law. That’s why that 10-year-old had to cross state lines in order to receive an abortion.”
Watch below or at this link:
.@RepSwalwell: “Do you think a 10-year-old should choose to carry a baby.”@cateici: “If a 10-year-old became pregnant as a result of rape and it was threatening her life, then that’s not an abortion.”@SarahWarbelow: “I heard some very significant disinformation.” pic.twitter.com/pvfEcm0o12
— CSPAN (@cspan) July 14, 2022
