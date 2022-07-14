RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Senator Who Says 13 Year Olds Can Consent to Sex Now Under Fire for Blocking Bill GOP Claims Promotes ‘Abortion Tourism’
Republican U.S. Senator James Lankford of Oklahoma is under fire after blocking a Democratic bill that would codify into law the right to travel across state lines to obtain an abortion. Some states with or considering abortion bans have also signaled they will make it illegal to leave the state to do so.
“No state has banned interstate travel for adult women seeking to obtain an abortion. This seems to be just trying to inflame, to raise what-ifs,” Lankford, who favors a nationwide abortion ban, told his Senate colleagues Thursday, HuffPost reports.
Senator Steve Daines, Republican of Montana, claimed Democrats’ “legislation would lead to ‘abortion tourism’ and that it would ‘protect the greed of woke corporations’ who have pledged to cover travel costs of their employees,” HuffPost’s Igor Bobic adds.
“Lankford also uses ‘abortion tourism’ language after blocking right to travel bill,” Bobic also reported on social media:
“Hey, come to our state stay in our hotels and have an abortion here, we’ll have a package for you set up to be able to do that,” he says of blue states.
The Washington Post’s Mike DeBonis adds that in addition to terms like “abortion tourism,” Republicans have called crossing state lines to obtain an abortion, “fly-in abortions,” and women “being trafficked across state lines.”
Several Republicans downplayed the threat of state lawmakers banning interstate travel for the purpose of obtaining an out-of-state abortion.
“It’s already protected in the Constitution,” Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) claimed, as did Justice Brett Kavanaugh in his concurring opinion in the Dobbs decision that overturned Roe v. Wade.
Legal experts aren’t so sure, HuffPost notes.
Meanwhile, on social media, Lankford and his fellow Republicans were highly criticized.
“‘Abortion tourism’ is such a cute reframe for ‘Desperately booking last minute travel and uprooting my life to get a very basic healthcare procedure where my bodily autonomy is recognized,'” said sexual and reproductive health researcher and writer Andréa (Dre) Becker, who has a PhD in medical sociology.
“Did not have ‘abortion tourism’ on my 2022 Bingo Card for ‘Vile Things Republicans Will Say to Invalidate The Humanity of Women and Girls,'” tweeted Jane van Dis MD, Assistant Professor ObGyn.
“Sen Lankford just blocked protections for interstate travel for abortion,” said popular political commentator Lindy Li. “This is the same Lankford who said under oath that a 13-YR-OLD could consent to sex.”
“Christian extremists who force birth on rape victims & validate the rape of kids are the most dangerous [people] in the nation,” she added.
The Associated Press last month reported that “in a 2010 deposition … given a week after he was elected to his first term in the U.S. House, Lankford testified that he believed a 13-year-old could consent to sex.”
“Yes, I think they can,” Lankford said, the AP reported. When an attorney later said, “if I ask you that question in terms of your position as a father,” the AP reports “Lankford maintained his stance.”
“Make no mistake,” tweeted freelance journalist Kaz Weida. “What Republican Lankford is saying is that it’s essential to monitor the movements & restrict the freedom of women. She is just a vessel and whatever clump of cells that resides in her uterus has more rights than she does.”
“He’s reducing women to breeding stock,” she added.
Former Republican and retired U.S. Naval War College professor Tom Nichols, a popular social media commentator, pointed to the remarks Lankford made (above) on the Senate floor Thursday.
“When Lankford says it’s ‘to inflame,’ he means ‘because we’re thinking of doing it.'”
‘We Would Hope She Would Understand’: Anti-Abortion Group Official Says 10 Year Old Should Have Given Birth to Rapist’s Baby
The top attorney for the far-right anti-abortion group National Right to Life Committee says the 10-year old Ohio girl forced to travel to Indiana to obtain an abortion after being raped should have given birth to her rapist’s baby.
James Bopp, Jr. (photo), who worked to try to help overturn the 2020 election results by filing lawsuits favoring Donald Trump, is general counsel for National Right to Life. He tells Politico the model legislation he drafted and is attempting to have states pass would have banned the child rape victim from being able to have an abortion – adding he would hope she understands.
“She would have had the baby, and as many women who have had babies as a result of rape, we would hope that she would understand the reason and ultimately the benefit of having the child,” Bopp said.
Bopp “told Politico on Thursday that his law only provides exceptions when the pregnant person’s life is in danger.”
That comes as some on experts are noting that “life of the mother” restrictions may be even more draconian – and subject to interpretation of law enforcement authorities or others – than previously understood.
Referring to the case of the 10-year-old child, attorney Ken White says “some people suggest that they’re relying on the exception for protecting the life of the mother,” to allow her to have an abortion in her home state of Ohio.
READ MORE: Senate Republicans Refuse to Commit to Making Basic Rights, Including Interracial and Same-Sex Marriage, the Law
“But that strikes me as a grave risk for anyone involved in the abortion,” he adds, “in that it relies on prosecutors agreeing that the abortion is ‘necessary’ to prevent the death of ‘risk of serious and irreversible impairment of a major bodily function’ of the 10 year old.”
“Since some heartbreakingly young children do, in fact, give birth and survive,” White continues, “are we really going to trust prosecutors, in THIS environment, with plenty of ‘medical experts’ out there ready to take money to testify however prosecutors want, not to charge doctors over this? The doctor is supposed to take that risk?”
Watch: Head of Anti-Abortion Group Stuns Lawmakers by Declaring Raped 10 Year Old Girl’s Abortion Is ‘Not a Abortion’
The president of the far-right anti-abortion and anti-choice organization Americans United for Life stunned Democratic lawmakers Thursday by claiming that a ten-year-old girl forced to travel to Indiana to obtain an abortion after being raped did not actually get an abortion – suggesting that due to the specific circumstances in that case it does not qualify as an abortion.
“I believe it would probably impact her life and so therefore, it would fall under any exception and would not be an abortion,” Catherine Glenn Foster told U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA).
“Wait,” a stunned Congressman Swalwell replied. “It would not be an abortion if a 10-year-old with her parents made the decision not to have a baby that was the result of a rape?”
READ MORE: ‘That Does Not Happen’: Witnesses Refute House Republican’s ‘Outrageous’ Claims of ‘Infanticide’
Foster, formerly an attorney for the anti-LGBTQ hate group Alliance Defending Freedom, responded by saying: “If a 10-year-old became pregnant as a result of rape and it was threatening her life, then that’s not an abortion. So it would not fall under any abortion restriction in our nation.”
Congressman Swalwell made certain to have her remarks declared “disinformation,” with another attorney contradicting Foster by stating: “there is no exception for the life or the health of the mother in the Ohio law.”
Swalwell turned his questioning to Sarah Warbelow, the Legal Director for the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) and asked, “Did you just hear some disinformation?”
READ MORE: ‘Why Don’t We Just Kill Them?’ Committee Reveals How MAGA Supporters Responded to Trump’s ‘Will Be Wild’ Tweet
“I heard some very significant disinformation,” Warbelow replied. “An abortion is a procedure. It’s a medical procedure that individuals undergo for a wide range of circumstances, including because they have been sexually assaulted, raped in the case of the 10-year-old. It doesn’t matter whether or not there are statutory exemptions. It is still a medical procedure that is understood to be an abortion. Beyond that. I think it’s also important to note that there is no exception for the life or the health of the mother in the Ohio law. That’s why that 10-year-old had to cross state lines in order to receive an abortion.”
Watch below or at this link:
.@RepSwalwell: “Do you think a 10-year-old should choose to carry a baby.”@cateici: “If a 10-year-old became pregnant as a result of rape and it was threatening her life, then that’s not an abortion.”@SarahWarbelow: “I heard some very significant disinformation.” pic.twitter.com/pvfEcm0o12
— CSPAN (@cspan) July 14, 2022
Senate Republicans Refuse to Commit to Making Basic Rights, Including Interracial and Same-Sex Marriage, the Law
From contraception rights to same-sex marriage and parenting, and even interracial marriage, Senate Republicans are refusing to commit to voting to codify into law existing rights the U.S. Supreme Court – at least up until it overturned Roe v. Wade – has deemed constitutional.
Senate Democrats are working on legislation to make these rights the law f the land, but all but one of the more than 20 Senate Republicans polled by Axios, “including several seen as moderates or bipartisan dealmakers,” refused to say they would vote for them.
“Democrats’ strategy serves a dual purpose. If the measures pass, it’s a significant assurance for millions of Americans worried that conservative state legislatures are coming for them next,” Axios notes. “If the measures stall, it may give Democrats — the clear underdogs heading into November — more potent ammunition to retain and turn out voters.”
READ MORE: Law Professor Schools Josh Hawley: ‘Your Line of Questioning Is Transphobic’ (Video)
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, in his concurring opinion overturning Roe last month, urged the Court to “reconsider” the rulings finding Americans have a constitutional right to same-sex relationships, same-sex marriage, and contraception.
House Democrats are also planning to vote to codify these rights into law, with a vote planned for before or after the August recess. Those votes are expected to pass.
Axios shared some of the responses Republicans in the Senate offered.
“It’s hard to say. I haven’t looked at them,” Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-SD) said of the bills, which have yet to be drafted. “I haven’t even given any thought to that.”
READ MORE: IRS Under Trump Allowed a Decades-Old Influential Anti-LGBTQ Hate Group to Change Its Tax Status and Become a Church
Senator Rick Scott of Florida, who published a platform so extreme earlier this year that even Minority Leader Mitch McConnell distanced himself from it, repeatedly said, “I haven’t seen the bills.”
Senator Mitt Romney of Utah also refused to commit: “I haven’t seen the bills, I can’t comment on them until I do.”
Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska is the only one to commit, but not to all of the rights. She told Axios “she would ‘certainly’ support codifying the Griswold (contraception rights) and Casey (abortion rights) rulings. She declined to weigh in on gay marriage, saying she’s been focused on reproductive health.”
Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri, who made news earlier this week when one witness, a law professor, called him out for his “transphobic” line of questioning, offered up another combative response.
“I think the premise there is that it’s somehow likely the Supreme Court is going to overturn basically their entire substantive due process law,” said Hawley, ignoring Justice Thomas’ opinion in the Dobbs case that rescinded the right to abortion. “I think the chances of that are approximately zero. … The premise here is a false premise, so I wouldn’t be inclined to take the bait.”
As Politico reported in June, Justice Thomas said the Supreme Court “should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell” — referring to three cases having to do with Americans’ fundamental privacy, due process and equal protection rights.”
