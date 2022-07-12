News
‘Sitting President Asking for Civil War’: Parscale Blames Trump for Insurrection – Says His ‘Rhetoric Killed Someone’
Former campaign manager Brad Parscale regrets helping Donald Trump get elected, and confessed to another campaign official he holds the former president responsible for the January 6 insurrection, and for the death of Ashli Babbitt. Texts Parscale sent to Katrina Pierson on Jan. 6, 2021, were revealed in the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack’s hearing on Tuesday.
“So contrary to what Republicans claim, Trump did incite the Capitol attack — per Brad Parscale,” The Guardian’s Hugo Lowell notes.
In one text message the Committee shared between Parscale and Trump campaign spokesperson Katrina Pierson, Parscale says: “A sitting president asking for civil war,” referring to his former boss.
In another text, Parscale says, “I feel guilty for helping him win.”
At one point Pierson tries to console Parscale, saying he worked for Trump because he thought it was the “right” thing to do.
“Yeah, but a woman is dead,” Parscasle replied, presumably referring to Ashli Babbitt. He also texted, “if I was Trump and I knew my rhetoric killed someone.”
Watch below or at this link:
The Brad Parscale Texts. pic.twitter.com/TzD7wm6h28
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 12, 2022
News
Law Professor Schools Josh Hawley: ‘Your Line of Questioning Is Transphobic’ (Video)
Dr. Khiara Bridges appeared before a U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on abortion access in post-Roe v. Wade America on Tuesday, battling beliefs Senator Josh Hawley espoused that she said were transphobic and subjected trans people to violence – a response the Republican from Missouri made clear he did not appreciate.
A Professor of Law at the University of California, Berkeley School of Law, Dr. Bridges earned her law degree from Columbia University School of Law, and her Ph.D. in Anthropology from Columbia University. She earned her B.A. in Sociology from Spelman College where she graduated summa cum laude.
Senator Hawley focused his questions on transgender people, who the far-right have been negatively targeting from several different angles.
“Professor Bridges, you said several times, you’ve used a phrase I want to make sure I understand what you mean by it. You’ve referred to ‘people with a capacity for pregnancy.’ Would that be women?” Hawley asked.
“Many women, cis women have the capacity for pregnancy,” Dr. Bridges said, referring to cisgender women. “Many cis women do not have the capacity for pregnancy. There are also trans men who are capable of pregnancy as well as non-binary people who are capable of pregnancy.”
“So this isn’t really a women’s rights issue,” Hawley responded.
“We can recognize that this impacts women while also recognizing that it impacts other groups,” Dr. Bridges said, smiling. “Those things are not mutually exclusive, Senator Hawley.”
“Oh, so your view is is that the core of this, this right then is about what?” Hawley asked.
“So I want to recognize that your line of questioning is transphobic. And it opens up trans people to violence by not recognizing that –” Dr. Bridges replied before being interrupted.
“Wow,” Hawley interjected. “You’re saying that I’m opening up people to violence by asking whether or not women are the folks who can have pregnancies?”
“So I want to note that one out of five transgender persons have attempted suicide. So I think it’s important –” Bridges explained.
“Because of my line of questioning – so we can’t talk about it?” Hawley again interrupted.
“Because denying that trans people exist, and pretending not to know that they exist,” Bridges again tried to explain, before again being interrupted.
“I’m denying that trans people exist by asking you if you’re talking about women having pregnancies?” Hawley inquired.
Bridges repeatedly asked him if he were denying their existence.
“Are you? Are you?” she replied. He did not answer.
“Do you believe that men can get pregnant?” Bridges continued.
“No,” Hawley, seemingly outraged, replied.
“So you’re denying that trans people exist,” Bridges explained.
“That leads to violence?” Hawley skeptically asked.
“Is this how you run your classroom?” Hawley continued. “Are students allowed to question you or are they also treated like this?”
Dr. Bridges exclaimed that students “absolutely” are allowed to ask questions, and invited the ultra-right Senator to visit.
“We have a good time in my class you should join. You might learn a lot,” she said as Hawley attacked, saying her students are told “they’re opening up people to violence, by questioning.”
“You might learn a lot,” Dr. Bridges replied.
“I’ve learned a lot,” Hawley added.
“I know,” Bridges concluded.
Watch below or at this link:
Bridges to Hawley: I want to recognize that your line of questioning is transphobic pic.twitter.com/rCeVaB3XJY
— Acyn (@Acyn) July 12, 2022
News
Cheney Opens J6 Hearing: ‘President Trump Is a 76 Year Old Man – He Is Not an Impressionable Child’
U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, the Vice-Chair of the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, opened her remarks at Tuesday’s hearing by reminding Americans that no one had more information that he had lost the 2020 presidential election than Donald Trump, and suggesting it was “nonsense” to blame anyone else for his actions.
“The strategy is to blame people his advisors called ‘the crazies’ for what Donald Trump did. This of course is nonsense,” Cheney told the Committee, the attendees, and the American people.
“President Trump is a 76-year-old man,” Cheney charged. “He is not an impressionable child. Just like everyone else in our country, he is responsible for his own actions and his own choices.”
RELATED: Liz Cheney: Intelligence Identified Plans to ‘Invade’ and ‘Occupy the Capitol’ and ‘Halt’ Electoral Vote Count
Watch below or at this link:
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) at the seventh Jan. 6 committee hearing: “President Trump is a 76-year-old man. He is not an impressionable child … He is responsible for his own actions and his own choices.” pic.twitter.com/4chO6ApJzb
— The Recount (@therecount) July 12, 2022
News
Ahead of J6 Hearing Nearly 6 in 10 Say Trump ‘Misled’ Americans About 2020 Election and Blame Him for Attack: Poll
A new poll released just hours before the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack hearing finds that nearly six in ten registered voters say then-President Donald Trump “misled” them about the results of the 2020 election, and that same number, 59%, say the former president is to blame for the January 6 attack.
Two out of three (67%) also say Trump attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. Almost as many, (65%) say Trump claimed that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent without evidence.
Despite those findings, the Morning Consult/Politico poll reveals that just half of Americans (50%) say Trump should be prosecuted. 35% say what he did was not a crime. Six percent say it was a crime he should not be prosecuted for.
The poll also found that among Republicans, 52% would vote for Donald Trump if the GOP primary were held today. Coming in a distant second is former Vice President Mike Pence, at just eight percent.
Respondents were asked who is to blame for the January 6 attack (which does not call it an insurrection). More than one choice was allowed:
The people who broke into the U.S. Capitol: 81%
Social media companies: 63%
Donald Trump: 59%
News media: 57%
Republicans in Congress: 52%
Local law enforcement: 40%
State legislators: 38%
State elections officials: 37%
Democrats in Congress: 36%
Defense Department: 33%
Mike Pence: 29%
President Joe Biden: 29%
Despite more than half of Republican voters saying they would vote for Trump, just 35 percent say he should run. That may explain Trump’s deeply underwater favorability ratings: Just 42% favorable, 56% unfavorable.
The Morning Consult/Politico poll was taken July 8-10 of 2005 registered voters.
The U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack will hold its next hearing Tuesday afternoon starting at 1:00 PM ET.
