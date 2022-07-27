BREAKING NEWS
Cassidy Hutchinson Now Cooperating With DOJ on Jan. 6 Investigation: Report
Cassidy Hutchinson, seen as one of the most credible witnesses the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack put before the public to testify, is now cooperating with the Dept. of Justice in its Jan. 6 investigation, according to ABC News.
Hutchinson is the former top aide and advisor to then-Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.
“The Justice Department reached out to her following her testimony a month ago before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack,” ABC News reports in its breaking news story.
READ MORE: Cassidy Hutchinson In Hiding With Family and Security After Testifying to Jan. 6 Committee
Hutchinson, who is believed to be about 26 years old, reportedly has been subjected to retribution around the time of her appearance in the Select Committee hearing.
She may be the victim of attempted witness intimidation, and the person who may have attempted to intimidate her may be her former boss. Several weeks ago The Guardian reported “Hutchinson received at least one message tacitly warning her not to cooperate with the House January 6 select committee from an associate of former chief of staff Mark Meadows.”
That message, according to both CNN and The Guardian, was delivered at the direction of Mark Meadows, according to sources both news outlets cite.
Former FBI assistant director for counterintelligence Frank Figliuzzi on MSNBC earlier this month said there is “no question” that message constitutes “an attempt to intimidate a witness. No question about it,” he stressed.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
BREAKING NEWS
Watch Live: President Biden to Address the Nation After Negative COVID Tests
President Joe Biden will address the nation Wednesday morning after receiving two negative COVID tests, less than one week after his initial positive test.
Last Thursday the White House announced President Biden had received a positive COVID test, and would isolate until he tested negative, which is more restrictive than CDC guidance of a five day isolation.
But Biden has now tested negative, and will address the nation at 11:30 AM ET (video below). The White House says Biden will end his “strict isolation,” according to the Associated Press.
“President Biden completed his five-day course of PAXLOVID 36 hours ago,” Physician to the President Kevin C. O’Connor wrote in a memo to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. “As of this morning, he has completed five full days of isolation. He remains fever-free and he discontinued use of any acetaminophen (TYLENOL) for the past 36 hours.”
“His symptoms have been steadily improving, and are almost completely resolved. Yesterday evening, and then again, this morning, he tested NEGATIVE for the SARS-CoV-2 virus by antigen testing. Given these reassuring factors, the President will discontinue his strict isolation measures.”
“As I’ve stated previously, the President continues to be very specifically conscientious to protect any of the Executive Residence, White House, Secret Service and other staff whose duties require any (albeit socially distanced) proximity to him. For this reason, he will wear a well-fitting mask for 10 full days any time he is around others.”
“Acknowledging the potential for so-called ‘rebound’ COVID positivity observed in a small percentage of patients treated with PAXLOVID, the President will increase his testing cadence, both to protect people around him and to assure early detection of any return of viral replication.”
President Biden has now tested negative for COVID-19.
A letter from Dr. Kevin O’Connor, Physician to the President: pic.twitter.com/k5UZlFrqFW
— The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 27, 2022
Watch live below or at this link:
This is a breaking news and developing story.
BREAKING NEWS
‘This Is Inner Circle Stuff’: Pence WH Chief of Staff Subpoenaed, Testified Before Federal Jan. 6 Grand Jury – Report
The former White House Chief of Staff to Vice President Mike Pence, Marc Short, testified before a federal grand jury investigating the January 6 insurrection last week.
“Marc Short was caught by an ABC News camera departing D.C. District Court on Friday alongside his attorney, Emmet Flood,” ABC News reports Monday afternoon. “Short appeared under subpoena, sources said.”
Short is now believed to be the highest-ranking Trump administration official to testify before the grand jury.
READ MORE: Pence Aide Destroys GOP Chair’s Talking Points: ‘From My Front-Row Seat’ No ‘Legitimate Political Discourse’ on Jan. 6
Former U.S Attorney Barb McQuade, now a law professor and well-known NBC News/MSNBC legal analyst, called it “inner circle stuff.”
Attorney George Conway, spouse to former Trump senior advisor Kellyanne Conway, offered up a one-word response: “Huge.”
Former Dept. of Defense Special Counsel Ryan Goodman, now the co-editor-in-chief of Just Security weighed in, saying: “Looks like a significant development.”
READ MORE: Pence Chief of Staff Made Decision on Masks That Paved the Way for Them to Be Politicized – Leading to Massive Death
Short’s “appearance doesn’t fit neatly with prior known scope of probe,” he adds.
After the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack wrapped up its televised public hearings last week even more pressure has been put on Attorney General Merrick Garland to hold accountable not only the “foot soldiers” who attacked the U.S. Capitol and American democracy, but those responsible for inciting the insurrection and planning the events that led to it.
“There is a lot of speculation about what the Justice Department is doing, what’s it not doing, what our theories are and what our theories aren’t, and there will continue to be that speculation,” Attorney General Garland said at a press briefing last week., ABC News adds. “We have to hold accountable every person who is criminally responsible for trying to overturn a legitimate election, and we must do it in a way filled with integrity and professionalism.”
READ MORE: Mike Pence’s Chief of Staff Once Attacked Gay People as ‘Sodomites’ and Blasted Their ‘Perverted Lifestyles’
The former Vice President was scheduled to deliver a speech Monday night at the right wing Heritage Foundation, but it has been postponed “due to unexpected severe weather and flight delays,” New York Magazine’s Olivia Nuzzi reports.
BREAKING NEWS
Taxpayers to Spend Millions to Secure Private Homes of Elected Members of Congress: Report
U.S. taxpayers will dole out about $4 million to help elected Members of Congress pay for security upgrades to their private residences.
“The House Sergeant at Arms is creating a new residential security program,” reports Punchbowl News managing editor Heather Caygle. “Each member will get $10k to secure their residences, I’m told.”
With the current House headcount at 431 Members (four vacancies) that could mean $4.31 million in upgrades, which presumably are physical security systems. Those systems will also increase the value of Members’ homes.
“This has been in the works for weeks, I’m told, and comes as several members in both parties have faced scary security incidents in recent weeks,” Caygle adds.
READ MORE: ‘Every Sign’ Trump Wanted to See Members of Congress and His VP ‘Shot or Killed’: Historian
Unknown yet is if Representatives who will be leaving Congress in January or earlier, either due to retirement or loss of a primary, special, or general election, will be afforded the upgrade funds.
“Translation,” tweeted David Solimini, a communications official at a nonpartisan think tank. “Members of Congress are afraid of political violence against them. The result will be less accessible (and therefore less responsive) elected officials. …which, I’ll add, is one of the goals of threats like this.”
Last month the House overwhelmingly passed Senate legislation to protect Supreme Court justices’ homes and their family members, offering “around-the-clock protection,” after an armed man was captured near Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home. President Joe Biden signed the bill into law.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
