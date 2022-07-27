Cassidy Hutchinson Now Cooperating With DOJ on Jan. 6 Investigation: Report

Cassidy Hutchinson, seen as one of the most credible witnesses the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack put before the public to testify, is now cooperating with the Dept. of Justice in its Jan. 6 investigation, according to ABC News.

Hutchinson is the former top aide and advisor to then-Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

“The Justice Department reached out to her following her testimony a month ago before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack,” ABC News reports in its breaking news story.

READ MORE: Cassidy Hutchinson In Hiding With Family and Security After Testifying to Jan. 6 Committee

Hutchinson, who is believed to be about 26 years old, reportedly has been subjected to retribution around the time of her appearance in the Select Committee hearing.

She may be the victim of attempted witness intimidation, and the person who may have attempted to intimidate her may be her former boss. Several weeks ago The Guardian reported “Hutchinson received at least one message tacitly warning her not to cooperate with the House January 6 select committee from an associate of former chief of staff Mark Meadows.”

That message, according to both CNN and The Guardian, was delivered at the direction of Mark Meadows, according to sources both news outlets cite.

Former FBI assistant director for counterintelligence Frank Figliuzzi on MSNBC earlier this month said there is “no question” that message constitutes “an attempt to intimidate a witness. No question about it,” he stressed.

This is a breaking news and developing story.