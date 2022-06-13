RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Watch: Marjorie Taylor Greene Says You ‘Can’t See’ Video Footage of the Jan. 6 Insurrection
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) told her supporters on Monday that while there are “lots” of security cameras protecting the U.S. Capitol you “can’t see” the video of the January 6 insurrection.
“Third day on the job, the Capitol gets breached, then they blame me and President Trump and many other Republican members of Congress for doing it,” Greene told a Right Side Broadcasting host on Monday (video below).
“I was so shocked, and I’ll tell you what was so shocking,” Greene continued. “I thought the Capitol was the most secure building in our country, at least.”
“Thousands of cameras,” the host interjects.
“Well there are lots of cameras, but you can’t see the video footage. I don’t know why you can’t,” Greene claimed, which is not correct.
In fact, there have been massive releases of video and photographic evidence, including images taken by the insurrectionists themselves. The U.S. Dept. of Justice, and the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack have released video and photographic evidence. There was also video and photographic evidence released by the House impeachment managers during Donald Trump’s second impeachment.
On Thursday evening the House January 6 Committee, in a nationally broadcast hearing in primetime, showed an 11-minute video of the January 6 insurrection, created by a documentary film director.
Just a simple Google search for “house security cameras video insurrection” produces multiple videos and news articles, including a YouTube video from NBC News titled, “Full Video: Impeachment Managers Show New Graphic Security Footage Of Capitol Riot.”
And in March of 2021, Politico reported:
“The Capitol Police shared thousands of hours of Jan. 6 surveillance camera footage with two key congressional committees investigating the mob attack on the building — and provided ‘numerous’ clips to the Democrats prosecuting Donald Trump’s impeachment, the department’s top lawyer revealed Monday.”
“I thought the Capitol was the most secure building in our country … There are lots of cameras, but you can’t see the video footage. I don’t know why you can’t.”
— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who apparently missed the January 6th committee’s first public hearing pic.twitter.com/OSzcEZhcow
— The Recount (@therecount) June 13, 2022
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Idaho Cops Inundated With Death Threats After Bagging White Supremacist Patriot Front Members: Report
On Monday, The Daily Beast reported that the police department in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho are being bombarded with angry messages — including death threats — after a high profile mass arrest of the members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front.
The arrests took place over the weekend, after 31 men were caught piled into a rented truck, on their way to a local Pride event intending to cause a riot. The arrested white supremacists came from at least 11 states around the country, and included 23-year-old Thomas Ryan Rousseau of Grapevine, Texas, believed to be the group’s leader.
“Police Chief Lee White said Monday the department had received 149 phone calls since the arrests, some of which have included death threats,” reported Alice Tecotzky. “About half of the calls were complimentary, White told reporters, ‘and the other 50 percent — who are completely anonymous, who want nothing more than to scream and yell at us and use some really choice words — offer death threats against myself and other members of the police department.’ Some callers have threatened to publish officers’ personal information, such as their phone numbers or addressed, online.”
According to Nick Martin of the independent hate group tracker The Informant, white supremacist activists are already zeroing on on the Coeur d’Alene police department as a target after the arrests took place.
IN OTHER NEWS: Trump’s former chief of staff trashes Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell
“Neo-Nazis on other social media platforms have started doxxing members of law enforcement in Coeur d’Alene. Names, home addresses, phone numbers and photos are being circulated,” wrote Martin. “One of the members of the Coeur d’Alene Police Department is being described by neo-Nazis as an ‘Anti-American and Pedophile Apologist’ because the arrests prevented the Patriot Front members from allegedly planning to disrupt a Pride event.”
Coeur d’Alene, a town in the Idaho panhandle near Spokane, Washington, is part of a region that has become a notorious hotbed for right-wing paramilitary extremists.
Image: Kent Nishimura for Shutterstock
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Idaho Sheriff Releases Addresses of ‘Patriot Front’ Members Accused of Planning Riot
An Idaho sheriff has released the names and addresses of 31 purported members of a right-wing group that has been accused of planning a riot at a Pride event.
At a press conference on Saturday, Coeur d’Alene Police Chief Lee White said that the 31 men came from at least 11 states. He named Washington, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Colorado, South Dakota, Illinois, Wyoming, Virginia and Arkansas.
Videos of the Saturday arrests suggest men in masks were traveling in a rented truck to the LGBTQ+ event.
On Sunday, Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris released a list of names and addresses of the men who were charged.
The 31 men are facing charges of criminal conspiracy. Bond was set at $300 for each.
Patriot Front founder Thomas Rousseau was listed among the charged suspects.
holy shit. patriot front detained pic.twitter.com/uIIZeXn6Ci
— alissa azar (@AlissaAzar) June 11, 2022
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Watch: Congressional Candidate Pledges to ‘Start Executing’ Americans Promoting ‘LGBTQ indoctrination’ for ‘Treason’
Mark Burns, an unabashed Christian nationalist MAGA pastor who is running for Congress in South Carolina, declared that if he is elected, he will reinstate the House Un-American Activities Committee so that the government can “start executing people” guilty of treason. Who does Burns believe is guilty of treason? Republican Sens. Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham whose supposed crime is potentially supporting some gun control measures, and LGBTQ-supporting parents and teachers.
During an appearance on “The Stew Peters Show” Wednesday, Burns was asked by guest host Lauren Witzke what he would do to fight “LGBTQ indoctrination” if elected to Congress. Burns replied that the LGBTQ agenda represents “a national security threat” and therefore anyone promoting it is guilty of treason and should be executed.
“I vote to make sure that those parents be held for child abuse,” Burns said. “There is no such thing as trans kids, there are only abusive parents who are pushing that evil, evil sexual orientation onto their child’s mind.”
“I want to make sure that those parents have been held accountable,” he continued. “We should start putting some of those parents in jail for abusing their child’s minds. Especially in the school system, any teacher that is teaching that LGBT, transgenderism, furries, the groomers, any sexual orientation communication in the school system should be immediately terminated but [teachers should also] be held for abusing young children.”
Burns then declared that the current situation in the United States is “Nazi Germany all over again,” claiming that students today are being “indoctrinated” just as they were by the Nazis to become “future stormtroopers” and members of “the hit squads, the murder squads.”
“They were indoctrinating those young minds then; they are doing the very same thing here in America,” Burns said. “The LGBT, transgender grooming our children’s minds is a national security threat because it is ultimately designed to destabilize the republic we call the United States of America. That’s why when I’m elected, I don’t want to just vote, I want to start holding people accountable for treason to the Constitution.”
“I am going to push to reenact HUAC, the House Un-American Activities Committee,” Burns vowed. “It is a committee that we should reenact that starts holding these people accountable for treason. Lindsey Graham should be held accountable for treason for supporting Joe Biden’s gun-grabbing Second Amendment law that he’s trying to push forward. … Mitch McConnell just [urged] other Republican senators to support Lindsey Graham to come after our guns, to confiscate our guns. That should be held for treason.”
“We need to hold people for treason, start having some public hearings, and start executing people who are found guilty for their treasonous acts against the Constitution of the United States of America, just like they did back in 1776,” Burns proclaimed.
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
Trending
- News3 days ago
‘Like Jim Jones in Guyana’: Ultra MAGA Christian Nationalist Gubernatorial Nominee Has Both Parties Worried – Report
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
Idaho Sheriff Releases Addresses of ‘Patriot Front’ Members Accused of Planning Riot
- News11 hours ago
Watch: Liz Cheney Mocks ‘Apparently Inebriated Rudy Giuliani’ – and Shows He Was Behind False Claim of Trump Victory
- News2 days ago
‘There Will Be a Prosecution in Mr. Trump’s Future’: CNN Legal Expert
- News13 hours ago
Former Federal Prosecutors Explain What They See as Most Important in the Second Jan. 6 Committee Hearing
- BREAKING NEWS14 hours ago
Former Trump Campaign Manager ‘No Longer Appearing’ at Jan. 6 Committee Hearing Due to ‘Family Emergency’
- News14 hours ago
Jan. 6 Committee to Show Proof GOP Lawmakers Sought Trump Pardon for Insurrection
- News10 hours ago
Trump Lashes Out at ‘Marxist’ Bill Barr After Former AG Admits He Thought Trump Was ‘Detached from Reality’