RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Texas Attorney General Says He’s ‘Willing and Able’ to Defend Law Banning Sodomy if Supreme Court Reverses Ruling
Texas Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton says he is “willing and able” to defend his state’s law banning sodomy, which was struck down in 2003 by the U.S. Supreme Court in Lawrence v. Texas, should the court revisit it as at least one conservative justice has urged.
Responding to several questions about Lawrence v. Texas Tuesday on News Nation, Paxton said, “look my job is to defend state law and I’ll continue to do that. That is my job under the Constitution and I’m certainly willing and able to do that.”
Attorneys General are not required to defend laws they believe are discriminatory or unconstitutional, as then-U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder said in 2014, before the Supreme Court found same-sex couples have a constitutional right to marriage.
Asked if he would go even further, perhaps providing a test case for the Supreme Court to test the state’s sodomy ban, Paxton said, “I’d have to take a look at it,” as the Houston Chronicle reports.
“This is all new territory for us so I’d have to how the Legislature was laid out and whether we thought we could defend it. Ultimately, if it’s constitutional, we’re going to go defend it.”
On Friday Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas appeared to target LGBTQ people.
“In future cases, we should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell,” Thomas wrote on Friday, as NBC News reports. “Because any substantive due process decision is ‘demonstrably erroneous,’ we have a duty to ‘correct the error’ established in those precedents.”
NBC News explains that “Griswold was a 1965 Supreme Court decision that established the right for married couples to buy and use contraceptives. It became the basis for the right to contraception for all couples a few years later. Lawrence was a 2003 Supreme Court decision that established the right for consenting adults to engage in same-sex intimacy. Obergefell was a 2015 Supreme Court decision to establish the right for same-sex couples to be married.”
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Mississippi House Speaker Wants 12 Year Old Rape Victims of Incest to Give Birth to their Father’s Children
The Mississippi Republican Speaker of the House says there should be no exception to the state’s ban on abortion now that the U.S. Supreme Court has struck down the five-decade-old Roe v Wade ruling. Asked specifically about 12-year-old girls who are victims of incest, Speaker Philip Gunn repeatedly stated his “personal belief” is “life begins at conception.”
“What about the case of a 12-year-old girl who was molested by her father or uncle?” an Associated Press reporter, Emily Wagster Pettus, asked the Speaker on Friday, as the Mississippi Free Press reports.
Mississippi’s ban on abortion “does not include an exception for incest,” Gunn replied, as the Free Press’ Ashton Pittman reports. “I don’t know that that will be changed.”
Asked if “the Legislature should revisit” that part of the law, the Speaker responded, “Personally, no. I do not.”
“I believe life begins at conception. Every life is valuable. And those are my personal beliefs,” Speaker Gunn insisted.
Another reporter pressed Gunn further.
“So that 12-year-old child molested by her family members should carry that pregnancy to term?” Daily Journal reporter Taylor Vance asked.
“That is my personal belief. I believe life begins at conception,” the Speaker repeated.
Gunn concluded by saying he did not want his remarks to overshadow the significance of the Supreme Court’s nearly unprecedented decision, reversing a civil right. He said members of the Mississippi House of Representatives were “going to celebrate that today.”
Watch the Speaker’s remarks below or at this link.
Here’s the moment when Mississippi House Speaker Philip Gunn told journalists that he believes even 12-year-old girls raped by their fathers and uncles should be forced to carry a pregnancy to term because “every life is valuable.”https://t.co/gCzlfG1MmN pic.twitter.com/LJU5aWhVfF
— Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) June 29, 2022
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Teachers Told to Remove Rainbows, Photos of Same-Sex Spouses as DeSantis’ ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Law Goes Into Effect
Teachers in Orange County, Florida are being told to scrape rainbow stickers off doors and windows, take photos of their families off their desks if they have a same-sex spouse, and are being directed to report if a student comes out as LGBTQ, as Governor Ron DeSantis‘ “Don’t Say Gay” law goes into effect July 1, according to a teachers’ organization.
Attorneys for the district held meetings with administrators last week, and “advised principals what behaviors would and would not be legal under the law during a ‘Camp Legal’ presentation,” ABC affiliate WFTV reports.
The Orange County Teachers’ Association (CTA) says teachers are also being told they cannot wear rainbows on their clothing, “including lanyards distributed by the district last year.” Elementary school teachers are also being told to not even discuss their families if they have a same-sex spouse.
Stickers denoting a particular classroom is a “safe space” for LGBTQ students and others are to be removed, and “teachers will have to report to parents if a student ‘comes out’ to them and they must use pronouns assigned at birth, regardless of what the parents allow, the CTA reported.”
“It will be alarming if our district chooses to interpret this law in the most extreme way,” CTA President-Elect Clinton McCracken told WFTV. “We want them to protect student privacy. We want them to make sure that they’re creating and helping to create safe classrooms. We believe our school board supports that.”
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘We Are the Christian Taliban’: White Nationalist Declares Far Right’s Goal Is Turning US Into ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’
America is seeing a rise in far-right extremism, and the far-right is not trying to hide their existence or their dangerous fascistic agenda.
White nationalist Vincent James is proudly embracing criticisms the far right is the “Christian Taliban.”
“We are the Christian Taliban,” he says in video posted by Right Wing Watch. “This is the era of Christian nationalism. Christian nationalism is on the rise and people are thirsty for it. They are hungry for this. And we are the Christian Taliban. And we will not stop until ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ is a reality and even worse than that,” he brags.
“The Handmaid’s Tale,” a 1985 novel by Margaret Atwood, tells the tale of a dystopian America turned into “Gilead,” a far Christian right theocratic nation in which women are effectively slaves in a patriarchal society – all of which violate the ideals set forth in the U.S. Constitution.
“To be honest, yes, we do have to start rolling back the – there was this article from The Atlantic was like, well, ‘Alito is on a mission to roll back the rights of women. The rollback from past 100 years of rights that were given to women.’ Yes, yes, that is that is what we’re doing. And it’s only going to get worse for you from here.”
Watch:
If there was any doubt about the far-right’s agenda, white nationalist Vincent James makes it explicitly clear: “We are the Christian Taliban and we will not stop until The Handmaid’s Tale is a reality, and even worse than that.” pic.twitter.com/2w3rNdX7V4
— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) June 28, 2022
