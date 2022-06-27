Rachel Maddow’s Replacement to Anchor MSNBC Primetime Show Announced

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) lamented that she felt misled by Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearing, but Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough expressed doubt.

Kavanaugh and other justices assured senators during their confirmation that they believed Roe v. Wade was a settled matter, but then signed on with the majority in last week’s ruling that struck down the landmark abortion rights ruling, and Klobuchar said she was outraged.

“I’m more than disappointed as you’ve discussed all morning,” Klobuchar said. “This is an absolute outrage for the women of America, but I’m not surprised because I voted against them. It wasn’t just abortion, it was their views on so many things. They gave you a road map in those hearings. Now, I will say that in the actual hearings, which you just played, they said things similar to what they must have said to Sen. Collins, and it appears they doubled down on whatever they told her. So I wasn’t at the meeting in her office, I don’t know what either of them said to her.”

“This is about an election, it is about taking this anger — you know, you always say, don’t get mad, vote, get mad and vote,” Klobuchar added. “It is taking the anger about how these six people can make a decision for the women of America because they are pissed, and they are going to vote, and that’s what this is about.”

Scarborough went back to Collins, saying he did not believe she could have been surprised by Kavanaugh’s ruling to strike down abortion rights.

“We have to talk about the hypocrisy of all of this,” he said. “She knew what Brett Kavanaugh was going to do. She can say all she wants she didn’t know what Brett Kavanaugh was going to do, but if she didn’t know what Brett Kavanaugh was going to do, then why did she do a political fundraiser with the head of the Federalist Society? She just can’t have it both ways.”

