Eric Trump Was ‘Unbothered’ His Father’s Lies Could Lead to Violence on Jan. 6: Report

Eric Trump was “unbothered” his father’s falsehoods could lead to violence on January 6, 2021.

That’s according to the British documentary filmmaker subpoenaed by the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, Alex Holder, who told The Independent that Eric Trump thought inciting violence was “fair game.”

“In an interview with The Independent, Mr Holder said Trump family members — and Eric Trump in particular — were unbothered by the idea that the often violent rhetoric they and their patriarch espoused after his loss to now-president Joe Biden would inspire his supporters to act out,” The Independent reports.

“When I asked Eric about the potential danger of sort of rhetoric and the sort of the belligerence, he felt that it was … fair game in that it … was sort of the equivalent on the other side of the political discourse, or he felt that it was the right thing to do … because the election was stolen,” Holder said.

Holder also “said he had a foreboding feeling about the chance for violence as filming went on and the former president and his family continued to claim the 2020 election was stolen, even as courts rejected at least 60 lawsuits seeking to invalidate the results.”

At least seven people who were at the attack on the Capitol died during or in the days following the insurrection.