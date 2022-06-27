News
Eric Trump Was ‘Unbothered’ His Father’s Lies Could Lead to Violence on Jan. 6: Report
Eric Trump was “unbothered” his father’s falsehoods could lead to violence on January 6, 2021.
That’s according to the British documentary filmmaker subpoenaed by the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, Alex Holder, who told The Independent that Eric Trump thought inciting violence was “fair game.”
“In an interview with The Independent, Mr Holder said Trump family members — and Eric Trump in particular — were unbothered by the idea that the often violent rhetoric they and their patriarch espoused after his loss to now-president Joe Biden would inspire his supporters to act out,” The Independent reports.
“When I asked Eric about the potential danger of sort of rhetoric and the sort of the belligerence, he felt that it was … fair game in that it … was sort of the equivalent on the other side of the political discourse, or he felt that it was the right thing to do … because the election was stolen,” Holder said.
Holder also “said he had a foreboding feeling about the chance for violence as filming went on and the former president and his family continued to claim the 2020 election was stolen, even as courts rejected at least 60 lawsuits seeking to invalidate the results.”
At least seven people who were at the attack on the Capitol died during or in the days following the insurrection.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Rachel Maddow’s Replacement to Anchor MSNBC Primetime Show Announced
MSNBC has announced who will fill the anchor chair of one of the most beloved cable news hosts on television.
Alex Wagner, a former MSNBC host who recently returned to the network, will replace Rachel Maddow in the critical 9 PM ET slot.
Wagner becomes the only Asian-American to anchor a prime-time cable news program, The New York Times reports.
“This is not a show where our hair is on fire and we’re yelling past each other, and we’re creating these manufactured moments of tension,” MSNBC president Rashida Jones, appearing to take a swipe at competitors CNN and Fox News, told the Times. “I really want the takeaway from this show to be a better understanding of what’s happening in the world.”
Maddow will continue to host the eponymous “Rachel Maddow Show” on Mondays, with Wagner hosting her as-yet-unnamed new show Tuesdays through Fridays beginning August 16.
Wagner, 44, is currently the co-host and executive producer of Showtime’s weekly politics show, “The Circus.” She has been a contributor to CBS News, a contributing editor to The Atlantic, a co-anchor for “CBS This Morning Saturday,” and spent four years hosting MSNBC’s “Now with Alex Wagner.”
I am absolutely thrilled and honored and generally upside down with excitement to come back home to @MSNBC to host the 9PM hour, beginning August 16th. LET’S DO THIS https://t.co/bgJAcmuDtt
— alexwagner (@alexwagner) June 27, 2022
News
GOP Congressional Nominee Suggests Rape Rarely Leads to Pregnancy: ‘Maybe Because There’s So Much Going on in the Body’
Yesli Vega, the Republican Party’s nominee for a U.S. Congress seat in Virginia says she believes rape rarely leads to pregnancy, “maybe because there’s so much going on in the body.”
Her remarks were recorded last month before the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday took away the constitutional right to abortion. Axios broke the story Monday.
“The left will say, ‘Well what about in cases of rape or incest?'” Vega said at an event (audio below) in Stafford County, Virginia. “I’m a law enforcement officer. I became a police officer in 2011. I’ve worked one case where as a result of a rape, the young woman became pregnant.”
In the audio, Vega is asked: “I’ve actually heard that it’s harder for a woman to get pregnant if she’s been raped. Have you heard that?”
She replies: “Well, maybe because there’s so much going on in the body. I don’t know. I haven’t, you know, seen any studies. But if I’m processing what you’re saying, it wouldn’t surprise me. Because it’s not something that’s happening organically. You’re forcing it. The individual, the male, is doing it as quickly — it’s not like, you know — and so I can see why there is truth to that. It’s unfortunate.”
Vega, who is now being compared to the late GOP Senator Todd Akin, also brought up what she sees as her “number one” obligation as a person of faith, calling abortion a deviation.
“It’s my, number one, as a believer, to give you all of the resources available. If you decide to deviate and do something else, we don’t stop loving you.”
“Because of the data that we have it’s been proven that women who do move forward with an abortion, they suffer so much.”
In a social media post celebrating the Supreme Court striking down Roe v. Wade Vega claimed abortion has been legal “up to and even after the point of birth.”
59% of Americans oppose the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade.
Vega is running for the seat currently held by Democratic U.S. Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger, who beat Rep. Dave Brat in 2018.
Listen:
Here’s the audio clip in question: pic.twitter.com/0k6iBA2bUA
— Ned Oliver (@nedoliver) June 27, 2022
More… pic.twitter.com/mP2lox27p5
— Ned Oliver (@nedoliver) June 27, 2022
Image via Facebook
News
‘She Knew What Brett Kavanaugh Was Going to Do’: Morning Joe Calls Out Susan Collins Over Abortion Ruling
Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) lamented that she felt misled by Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearing, but Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough expressed doubt.
Kavanaugh and other justices assured senators during their confirmation that they believed Roe v. Wade was a settled matter, but then signed on with the majority in last week’s ruling that struck down the landmark abortion rights ruling, and Klobuchar said she was outraged.
“I’m more than disappointed as you’ve discussed all morning,” Klobuchar said. “This is an absolute outrage for the women of America, but I’m not surprised because I voted against them. It wasn’t just abortion, it was their views on so many things. They gave you a road map in those hearings. Now, I will say that in the actual hearings, which you just played, they said things similar to what they must have said to Sen. Collins, and it appears they doubled down on whatever they told her. So I wasn’t at the meeting in her office, I don’t know what either of them said to her.”
“This is about an election, it is about taking this anger — you know, you always say, don’t get mad, vote, get mad and vote,” Klobuchar added. “It is taking the anger about how these six people can make a decision for the women of America because they are pissed, and they are going to vote, and that’s what this is about.”
RELATED: ‘It’s hard to imagine the GOP surviving’ Roe reversal: CNN’s S.E. Cupp
Scarborough went back to Collins, saying he did not believe she could have been surprised by Kavanaugh’s ruling to strike down abortion rights.
“We have to talk about the hypocrisy of all of this,” he said. “She knew what Brett Kavanaugh was going to do. She can say all she wants she didn’t know what Brett Kavanaugh was going to do, but if she didn’t know what Brett Kavanaugh was going to do, then why did she do a political fundraiser with the head of the Federalist Society? She just can’t have it both ways.”
Watch the video below or at this link.
Trending
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM10 hours ago
Clarence Thomas Rants Against SPLC’s ‘Hate Group’ Designation of Anti-LGBTQ Christian Church
- News2 days ago
‘I Can’t Imagine a Better Turnout Engine’: CNN Conservative Warns GOP About Roe Ruling Blowback
- News1 day ago
Trump Continues to Build the Jan. 6 Committee’s Case Against Him: Conservative
- News13 hours ago
GOP Congressional Nominee Suggests Rape Rarely Leads to Pregnancy: ‘Maybe Because There’s So Much Going on in the Body’
- News13 hours ago
‘She Knew What Brett Kavanaugh Was Going to Do’: Morning Joe Calls Out Susan Collins Over Abortion Ruling
- BREAKING NEWS12 hours ago
Supreme Court Rules for Former Public High School Football Coach Who Prayed on Field
- BREAKING NEWS9 hours ago
‘Momentous’: Jan. 6 Committee Announces Hearing Set for Tuesday With Surprise Unnamed Witness
- News7 hours ago
Rachel Maddow’s Replacement to Anchor MSNBC Primetime Show Announced