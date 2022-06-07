Hillary Clinton Goes After Fox News for ‘Sedition’

Former U.S. Secretary of State and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton is going after Fox News, suggesting the far-right cable channel engages in “sedition.”

Sedition is commonly defined as: “conduct or speech inciting people to rebel against the authority of a state or monarch.”

Many were stunned Monday evening when news broke that Fox News will not air the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack’s Thursday primetime hearing live. Nearly every broadcast news network and cable news network is, but Fox News will not.

ABC, CBS, and NBC will all break their primetime programming to air the hearing live. MSNBC and CNN will carry it live, with “wall-to-wall” coverage, The New York Times reports, calling Fox News “a significant outlier.”

Fox News “anchors,” The Times adds, “have held a dim view of the committee. Mr. Carlson called the committee ‘grotesque’ on his program on Monday night, and Mr. Hannity has called the group of five Democrats and two Republicans ‘fake’ on his 9 p.m. show.”

Secretary Clinton, who also served as a U.S. Senator before being nominated to become Secretary of State, and who famously testified for 11 hours in a Republican-led hearing on Benghazi, blasted Fox News, saying they “prefer their sedition made fresh on-site.”

Fox News won’t air the January 6 hearings because they prefer their sedition made fresh on-site. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 7, 2022

In just hours her tweet has gone viral, garnering nearly 44,000 likes, over 8800 retweets, and over 5300 comments.

Meanwhile, others are criticizing Fox News as well. Matt Negrin, a Senior Producer at “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” and a vociferous online commentator, warned journalists to no longer characterize the far-right Rupert Murdoch network as a news outlet.

“If a journalist calls Fox News a news organization they are deliberately lying,” he tweeted.

Michael Calderone, a visiting professor of journalism at Princeton and a senior editor at Vanity Fair tweeted: “Says a lot about Fox News’s priorities that the network has decided to air Tucker Carlson’s show instead of a bipartisan Congressional hearing on the Jan 6 attack, a violent attempt to stop the certification of a free and fair election.”

And Sawyer Hackett, a senior advisor to former HUD Secretary Julián Castro, also slammed Fox News: