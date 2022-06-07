News
Gun Owners ‘Fed Up’ With ‘Hijacked’ Second Amendment: Matthew McConaughey Gives Speech at White House on Guns (Full Video)
Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey delivered a lengthy, heartfelt speech from the podium of the White House Press Briefing Room on Tuesday in support of strengthening laws to help reduce gun violence and death. McConaughey, who was born in Uvalde, Texas, the site of the recent mass shooting, was accompanied by his wife Camila Alves.
“Responsible gun owners are fed up with the Second Amendment being abused and hijacked by some deranged individuals,” McConaughey, who still makes his home in Texas, told reporters as he blamed them for “sensationalized media coverage.”
He also called for improved mental health care, and restoration of “our family values” and “our American values.”
“We need responsible gun ownership. We need background checks. We need to rise the minimum age to purchase an AR-15 to 21. We need a waiting period for those rifles. We need red flag laws and consequences for those who abuse them.”
“These are reasonable, practical, tactical regulations.”
“These regulations are not a step back, they’re a step forward, for a civil society and the Second Amendment,” he added.
McConaughey recently declined to run for Texas governor after announcing he was considering entering politics. It is not known if he is a Democrat or Republican but many have assumed he might have run as a Republican.
Short clip then full speech below:
Matthew McConaughey calls for “responsible gun ownership” at the White House briefing, following the Uvalde school shooting.
“Responsible gun owners are fed up with the Second Amendment being abused and hijacked by some deranged individuals.” pic.twitter.com/BcsfEcC2dj
— CBS News (@CBSNews) June 7, 2022
Full speech:
Tune in for a briefing by Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre featuring Matthew McConaughey. https://t.co/NcyfFeoQV3
— The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 7, 2022
News
Hillary Clinton Goes After Fox News for ‘Sedition’
Former U.S. Secretary of State and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton is going after Fox News, suggesting the far-right cable channel engages in “sedition.”
Sedition is commonly defined as: “conduct or speech inciting people to rebel against the authority of a state or monarch.”
Many were stunned Monday evening when news broke that Fox News will not air the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack’s Thursday primetime hearing live. Nearly every broadcast news network and cable news network is, but Fox News will not.
ABC, CBS, and NBC will all break their primetime programming to air the hearing live. MSNBC and CNN will carry it live, with “wall-to-wall” coverage, The New York Times reports, calling Fox News “a significant outlier.”
Fox News “anchors,” The Times adds, “have held a dim view of the committee. Mr. Carlson called the committee ‘grotesque’ on his program on Monday night, and Mr. Hannity has called the group of five Democrats and two Republicans ‘fake’ on his 9 p.m. show.”
Secretary Clinton, who also served as a U.S. Senator before being nominated to become Secretary of State, and who famously testified for 11 hours in a Republican-led hearing on Benghazi, blasted Fox News, saying they “prefer their sedition made fresh on-site.”
Fox News won’t air the January 6 hearings because they prefer their sedition made fresh on-site.
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 7, 2022
In just hours her tweet has gone viral, garnering nearly 44,000 likes, over 8800 retweets, and over 5300 comments.
Meanwhile, others are criticizing Fox News as well. Matt Negrin, a Senior Producer at “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” and a vociferous online commentator, warned journalists to no longer characterize the far-right Rupert Murdoch network as a news outlet.
“If a journalist calls Fox News a news organization they are deliberately lying,” he tweeted.
Michael Calderone, a visiting professor of journalism at Princeton and a senior editor at Vanity Fair tweeted: “Says a lot about Fox News’s priorities that the network has decided to air Tucker Carlson’s show instead of a bipartisan Congressional hearing on the Jan 6 attack, a violent attempt to stop the certification of a free and fair election.”
And Sawyer Hackett, a senior advisor to former HUD Secretary Julián Castro, also slammed Fox News:
Fox News ran 1,098 primetime segments on Benghazi from the day of the attack until the committee hearings, which they carried live for more than 7 hours.
Today they announced they won’t cover the hearings on the January 6th insurrection.
— Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) June 7, 2022
News
‘Nothing That Protects Our Children’: Growing Anger as Senators’ Gun Bill Won’t Include Majority of Americans’ Demands
It’s been more than three weeks since a self-described white supremacist and antisemite slaughtered ten Black Americans at a Buffalo supermarket, and almost two weeks since an 18-year old massacred 21 people including 19 elementary school children and two teachers in Texas.
And while a small number of Republicans have agreed to work with Senate Democrats to hammer out a bill to help protect Americans from increasing gun violence, it appears the legislation will “fall well short” of the basic common sense reforms many across America, including President Joe Biden, are demanding.
“Should an agreement come together, it is certain to fall well short of the parameters that President Biden laid out in a White House address on Thursday, when he called for renewing the federal assault weapons ban that expired in 2004, as well as significantly expanding federal background checks for gun buyers and removing the firearms industry’s immunity from lawsuits,” The Washington Post reports.
While Republicans claim to be negotiating in good faith, the lead Senator representing them, Texas Republican John Cornyn, last week made very clear his stance on strengthening gun safety measures: “Not gonna happen.”
Various polls on gun control and gun safety show different responses to specific questions, like expanded background checks, or banning assault weapons, but the one constant is the majority of Americans on every question want Congress to act on those critical issues.
Citing a 2021 Pew Research report, Vox shows 81% of Americans support expanding background checks, 79% oppose concealed carry without a permit, and 63% support bans on assault-style weapons.
But the top Senate Democrat working to shape the gun deal says it will not include expanded background checks or an assault weapons ban, according to Insider.
“We’re not going to put a piece of legislation on the table that’s going to ban assault weapons, or we’re not going to pass comprehensive background checks,” Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut, said Sunday. “But right now, people in this country want us to make progress. They just don’t want the status quo to continue for another 30 years.”
“There are more Republicans at the table talking about changing our gun laws and investing in mental health than at any time since Sandy Hook.”Murphy added, sounding optimistic, saying he has “never been part of negotiations as serious as these.”
On social media, however, activists and others demanding actual gun reform are expressing outrage:
“Assault weapons ban work to stop the slaughter. It worked when Clinton put it in—it has worked in every nation that has done it. Comprehensive background checks work. For someone like Sen. Chris Murphy (a dem) to cave to the GOP is disgusting. I give up.”
“In other words, gun ‘reform’ without the things that will fix the problem.”
“The end result will be nothing that protects our children and other innocent Americans. The only way to get common sense gun laws is to replace the politicians that refuse to pass them.”
“This ‘effort’ on the part of Republicans is bullshit. They’re ‘running out the clock’ just like ?@LeaderMcConnell? told them to.”
“Not even including expansion of background checks? Come on.”
“So watered down, any legislation will simply allow Republicans to claim they did something.”
“Hate to be pessimistic but this deal appears to be lipstick on a pig. If this passes, and inevitably there is a mass shooting, Republicans will say gun control doesn’t work. This is just a show for the midterm elections.”
News
Buttigieg Tests Positive for COVID after Headlining Policy Conference
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced late Monday morning he has just tested positive for COVID-19. Buttigieg delivered the keynote address last week on Wednesday at the Michigan Mackinac Policy Conference.
I have tested positive for COVID-19 and am experiencing mild symptoms. I plan to work remotely while isolating according to CDC guidelines, and look forward to when I can safely return to the office and the road.
— Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) June 6, 2022
Buttigieg also appeared on a Sunday news show:
Buttigieg: “The idea that us being the only developed country where this happens routinely — especially in terms of the mass shootings — is somehow a result of the design of the doorways on our school buildings is the definition of insanity, if not the definition of denial.” pic.twitter.com/l1v9VrFgcb
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 5, 2022
