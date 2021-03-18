Connect with us

'BOOT LICKER'

‘Craven Traitor’: Pro-Trump Propagandist Charlie Kirk Blasted for Siding With Putin Over Biden

Published

on

Charlie Kirk is finding Twitter less supportive these days now that the man he spent four years promoting was banned two months ago from the social media platform.

The far right wing conspiracy theorist and propagandist who created a niche by milking the right wing claim that conservative college students were being silenced – because their views were and continue to be extremely unpopular, especially among educated Americans – on Thursday decided to send some support Vladimir Putin’s way.

Over the past 24 hours President Joe Biden has launched an offensive against the Russian president. After the federal government’s Intelligence Community published a report making clear that Russia once again attacked the U.S. election last year in another attempt to deliver the White House to Donald Trump, Biden warned Putin there will be a “price to pay.”

And agreed with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos that he’s a “killer.”

Rhetoric quickly escalated, with Russia pulling its ambassador and Putin going berserk, ultimately insisting Biden “debate” him online – a tactic used by the American far right on social media, making some wonder where they learned it.

But instead of honoring his country and defending his president, Kirk decided to attack Biden, throwing his support to the murderous Russian dictator, while praising Trump.

Donald Trump, Jr., who’s reportedly close friends with Kirk, offered similar remarks:

Kirk was blasted on social media:

 

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.