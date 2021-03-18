'BOOT LICKER'
‘Craven Traitor’: Pro-Trump Propagandist Charlie Kirk Blasted for Siding With Putin Over Biden
Charlie Kirk is finding Twitter less supportive these days now that the man he spent four years promoting was banned two months ago from the social media platform.
The far right wing conspiracy theorist and propagandist who created a niche by milking the right wing claim that conservative college students were being silenced – because their views were and continue to be extremely unpopular, especially among educated Americans – on Thursday decided to send some support Vladimir Putin’s way.
Over the past 24 hours President Joe Biden has launched an offensive against the Russian president. After the federal government’s Intelligence Community published a report making clear that Russia once again attacked the U.S. election last year in another attempt to deliver the White House to Donald Trump, Biden warned Putin there will be a “price to pay.”
And agreed with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos that he’s a “killer.”
Rhetoric quickly escalated, with Russia pulling its ambassador and Putin going berserk, ultimately insisting Biden “debate” him online – a tactic used by the American far right on social media, making some wonder where they learned it.
But instead of honoring his country and defending his president, Kirk decided to attack Biden, throwing his support to the murderous Russian dictator, while praising Trump.
BREAKING:
Vladimir Putin has challenged Joe Biden to a live, unscripted debate
Biden’s weakness is then laughing stock of the world.
I wonder why this never happened when Trump was president?
— Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 18, 2021
Donald Trump, Jr., who’s reportedly close friends with Kirk, offered similar remarks:
Putin just challenged Joe Biden to an unscripted live debate.
The whole world knows that we have no leadership at the top just an empty suit with a teleprompter (and he can’t even get that right).
They look at America’s weakness right now and are salivating.
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 18, 2021
Kirk was blasted on social media:
Pro-Trump pundit Charlie Kirk prefers taking the side of Russia over the United States. https://t.co/muGpm36ydt
— Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) March 18, 2021
Vladimir Putin is a KGB agent.
(There are no former ones.)
Charlie Kirk is a commie sellout.https://t.co/syArmCJ6sM
That is all.
— Ferrets Against Conspiracy Theories (@MeAndMyFerrets) March 18, 2021
WOW!!! There it is folks Charlie supports the leader of a foreign power over the leader of the US!
Let there be no more discussion as to who is paying his bills!
— Hypnotized Chicken – Mathemachicken (@JustAwful4) March 18, 2021
So Trump Jr and Charlie Kirk actually think it’s an ‘own’ for Putin to challenge Biden to an unscripted debate? Trump in Helsinki was historically embarrassing. How anyone can think Trump tough after that is beyond me. https://t.co/7AlaYY7MkL
— Seth Daire (@SethDaire) March 18, 2021
Wow, you, Charlie Kirk and Putin are all on the same page. Did Putin’s office send you a press release?
— Karen S (@rkstrong45) March 18, 2021
Trump prostrated himself to Putin, denouncing US intelligence & declaring Putin the biggest, strongest, most intelligent person alive. Was it the weakest point in US history? But you go on telling US how scared Putin would be to go toe-to-toe with Trump. #HelsinkiSummit
— David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) March 18, 2021
You know why it never happened: Trump was a puppet of Putin, and Trump never challenged him, so there was no need for a “debate.”
— Steve Michel (@pstevemichel) March 18, 2021
And, BTW, you’re a craven traitor.
— Steve Metz (@steven_metz) March 18, 2021
It didn’t happen because Donald Trump was willing to humiliate himself and the United States for Vladimir Putin’s benefit.https://t.co/WFyzUnp8Uf
— Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) March 18, 2021
When Donald Trump took Putin’s side against our own intelligence agencies, no debate was necessary pic.twitter.com/FHQOoe4L6T
— Mike 😷 Hamm (@mike_hamm) March 18, 2021
It didn’t happen with Trump because there’s no reason to challenge someone who licks your boots as a hobby.
— Tara (@hereforallthis) March 18, 2021
so, you’re rooting for Putin in this exchange? pic.twitter.com/eH9N8TmRqH
— Siraj Hashmi in the Gitmo Gulag (@SirajAHashmi) March 18, 2021
You’re rooting for Putin and you’re proud of that. What a patriot.
— Allen Altcoin (@AllenAltcoin) March 18, 2021
Charlie’s over here just openly carrying water for Donald Trump’s Russian handlers. pic.twitter.com/mlrBNaEZLn
— SO MUCH WINNING ✊🏽 (@rzrbladecupcake) March 18, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- QANON DRAMA QUEEN2 days ago
Marjorie Taylor Greene Complains to the Pentagon a Guam Military Unit ‘Ambushed’ Her Congressional Office
- ANTI-LGBT EXTREMISM2 days ago
Fort Lauderdale to Honor Pastor Whose Ministry Appears on Southern Poverty Law Center’s Anti-LGBT Hate Group List
- NOPE NOPE NOPE1 day ago
Grassley Attacks LGBTQ Equality Act: ‘My Guide Is From the Bible’ – This Bill Would ‘Fundamentally Manipulate’ Society
- CRIME1 day ago
Georgia Sheriff’s Office on Asian Spa Shooter: ‘Yesterday Was a Really Bad Day for Him’
- 'DEMOCRATS SHOULD BE FURIOUS'2 days ago
‘Joker Threatening Gotham City’: McConnell Mocked for Threatening to Go ‘Scorched Earth’ if Dems Kill Filibuster
- CRIME1 day ago
Georgia Spa Shooting Massacre Suspect Was ‘Big Into Religion’ Says 21-Year Old’s Former Schoolmate: Report
- RUSSIA IS THE ENEMY OF AMERICA2 days ago
Putin Attacked US 2020 Election to Help Trump Says Just-Released US Intel Community Report
- OPINION3 days ago
‘Sending People to Their Deaths’: Internet Explodes in Outrage at Tucker Carlson Promoting Vaccine Skepticism