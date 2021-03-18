‘Craven Traitor’: Pro-Trump Propagandist Charlie Kirk Blasted for Siding With Putin Over Biden

Charlie Kirk is finding Twitter less supportive these days now that the man he spent four years promoting was banned two months ago from the social media platform.

The far right wing conspiracy theorist and propagandist who created a niche by milking the right wing claim that conservative college students were being silenced – because their views were and continue to be extremely unpopular, especially among educated Americans – on Thursday decided to send some support Vladimir Putin’s way.

Over the past 24 hours President Joe Biden has launched an offensive against the Russian president. After the federal government’s Intelligence Community published a report making clear that Russia once again attacked the U.S. election last year in another attempt to deliver the White House to Donald Trump, Biden warned Putin there will be a “price to pay.”

And agreed with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos that he’s a “killer.”

Rhetoric quickly escalated, with Russia pulling its ambassador and Putin going berserk, ultimately insisting Biden “debate” him online – a tactic used by the American far right on social media, making some wonder where they learned it.

But instead of honoring his country and defending his president, Kirk decided to attack Biden, throwing his support to the murderous Russian dictator, while praising Trump.

BREAKING: Vladimir Putin has challenged Joe Biden to a live, unscripted debate Biden’s weakness is then laughing stock of the world. I wonder why this never happened when Trump was president? — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 18, 2021

Donald Trump, Jr., who’s reportedly close friends with Kirk, offered similar remarks:

Putin just challenged Joe Biden to an unscripted live debate. The whole world knows that we have no leadership at the top just an empty suit with a teleprompter (and he can’t even get that right). They look at America’s weakness right now and are salivating. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 18, 2021

Kirk was blasted on social media:

Pro-Trump pundit Charlie Kirk prefers taking the side of Russia over the United States. https://t.co/muGpm36ydt — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) March 18, 2021

Vladimir Putin is a KGB agent. (There are no former ones.) Charlie Kirk is a commie sellout.https://t.co/syArmCJ6sM That is all. — Ferrets Against Conspiracy Theories (@MeAndMyFerrets) March 18, 2021

WOW!!! There it is folks Charlie supports the leader of a foreign power over the leader of the US! Let there be no more discussion as to who is paying his bills! — Hypnotized Chicken – Mathemachicken (@JustAwful4) March 18, 2021

So Trump Jr and Charlie Kirk actually think it’s an ‘own’ for Putin to challenge Biden to an unscripted debate? Trump in Helsinki was historically embarrassing. How anyone can think Trump tough after that is beyond me. https://t.co/7AlaYY7MkL — Seth Daire (@SethDaire) March 18, 2021

Wow, you, Charlie Kirk and Putin are all on the same page. Did Putin’s office send you a press release? — Karen S (@rkstrong45) March 18, 2021

Trump prostrated himself to Putin, denouncing US intelligence & declaring Putin the biggest, strongest, most intelligent person alive. Was it the weakest point in US history? But you go on telling US how scared Putin would be to go toe-to-toe with Trump. #HelsinkiSummit — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) March 18, 2021

You know why it never happened: Trump was a puppet of Putin, and Trump never challenged him, so there was no need for a “debate.” — Steve Michel (@pstevemichel) March 18, 2021

And, BTW, you’re a craven traitor. — Steve Metz (@steven_metz) March 18, 2021

It didn’t happen because Donald Trump was willing to humiliate himself and the United States for Vladimir Putin’s benefit.https://t.co/WFyzUnp8Uf — Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) March 18, 2021

When Donald Trump took Putin’s side against our own intelligence agencies, no debate was necessary pic.twitter.com/FHQOoe4L6T — Mike 😷 Hamm (@mike_hamm) March 18, 2021

It didn’t happen with Trump because there’s no reason to challenge someone who licks your boots as a hobby. — Tara (@hereforallthis) March 18, 2021

so, you’re rooting for Putin in this exchange? pic.twitter.com/eH9N8TmRqH — Siraj Hashmi in the Gitmo Gulag (@SirajAHashmi) March 18, 2021

You’re rooting for Putin and you’re proud of that. What a patriot. — Allen Altcoin (@AllenAltcoin) March 18, 2021