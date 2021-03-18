TRUMP ERA DEFINITELY OVER
Biden Trumping Putin: Apoplectic and Scorned Russian President Calls for Zoom-Style ‘Live Online’ Debate
Russian President Vladimir Putin is being driven bonkers by U.S. President Joe Biden. After four years of Trump-era support and zero criticism coming the American leader Putin is now facing a formidable foe.
President Biden in a Wednesday interview declared that Putin will “pay a price” for his attack on the 2020 U.S. election, after the U.S. Intelligence Community released a declassified report. Asked by ABC News if he thinks the Russian president is a “killer,” Biden said “I do.” There is strong evidence to support that claim.
Putin’s response?
“It takes one to know one,” the Russian president retorted. A Russian lawmaker is demanding an apology.
Russia then immediately recalled its Ambassador to the U.S.
On Thursday Putin’s actions revealed just how outraged and un-characteristically out of control Putin has become.
“President Vladimir Putin responded Thursday to U.S. President Joe Biden’s description of the Russian leader as a killer by citing America’s past and present troubles, from slavery and the slaughter of Native Americans to racial injustice,” the AP reports.
He pointed at the U.S. atomic bombing of Japan during World War II, as well as its history of slavery and slaughtering Native Americans, noting the painful legacies weighing on the United States.
“Otherwise, where would the Black Lives Matter movement come from?” he said, citing racial injustice and the killing of African Americans.
Putin, given his history of allegedly poisoning adversaries, also appeared to threaten Biden:
Russian President Vladimir Putin responds to President Biden’s “killer” remark:
“I would tell him — I wish you good health.” pic.twitter.com/dIzA1e2tvu
— The Recount (@therecount) March 18, 2021
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, “there hasn’t been anything like this in history,” CNN notes. He declared U.S.-Russia relations “very bad.”
“When asked how it can affect relations, Peskov said ‘it is absolutely clear how,’ but refused to elaborate,” CNN adds.
“These are very bad statements by the President of the United States. He definitely does not want to improve relations with us, and we will continue to proceed from this,” Peskov complained.
And now, in the latest development, Putin has invited President Biden to a live video debate, essentially a U.S.-Russia Zoom call.
ABC News Radio foreign correspondent Tom Rivers reports Putin wants a “live, online” meeting with Biden:
#Putin has just invited #Biden to take part in a live televised discussion online. ‘Last time, the initiative for the telephone conversation came from President Biden. I want to propose to him to continue our discussion, but on the condition that we do it live, online.’
— Tom Rivers (@TomRiversABC) March 18, 2021
Apparently quoting the Russian president Rivers says Putin wants a “live geo-political debate, and soon.”
ABC News’ Moscow reporter posted Russian video of Putin.
A Google translation of the tweet reads: “Putin invited Biden to talk live: In order not to dive in absentia, I want to propose to continue our discussions. But on condition that we do it actually live – online. Without any delay, but in an open, direct discussion.”
Now Putin has just invited Biden to take part in a live televised debate….
“I think it would be interesting for the people of #Russia and the US,” he said. https://t.co/WbLgzncglE
— Patrick Reevell (@Reevellp) March 18, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- QANON DRAMA QUEEN2 days ago
Marjorie Taylor Greene Complains to the Pentagon a Guam Military Unit ‘Ambushed’ Her Congressional Office
- ANTI-LGBT EXTREMISM2 days ago
Fort Lauderdale to Honor Pastor Whose Ministry Appears on Southern Poverty Law Center’s Anti-LGBT Hate Group List
- 'DEMOCRATS SHOULD BE FURIOUS'2 days ago
‘Joker Threatening Gotham City’: McConnell Mocked for Threatening to Go ‘Scorched Earth’ if Dems Kill Filibuster
- NOPE NOPE NOPE1 day ago
Grassley Attacks LGBTQ Equality Act: ‘My Guide Is From the Bible’ – This Bill Would ‘Fundamentally Manipulate’ Society
- CRIME1 day ago
Georgia Spa Shooting Massacre Suspect Was ‘Big Into Religion’ Says 21-Year Old’s Former Schoolmate: Report
- News3 days ago
Cuomo Accuser Gave Investigators 120 Pages of Records, Says Governor Has ‘Preoccupation With His Hand Size’: Attorney
- OPINION3 days ago
Ron Johnson: My Racist BLM Remarks Weren’t Racist, I Didn’t Think They Would Be Seen as Racist Even Though I Said I Did
- OPINION3 days ago
‘Sending People to Their Deaths’: Internet Explodes in Outrage at Tucker Carlson Promoting Vaccine Skepticism