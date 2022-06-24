Former AG Eric Holder Says Trump’s DOJ Election Command is “Smoking Gun” for His Arrest

Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder has said that former President Donald Trump has provided a “smoking gun” that proves that Trump did something illegal by trying to overturn the 2020 elections.

Yesterday, former Assistant Attorney General Richard Donoghue told the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack that, after Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 election, Trump told him, “Just say the election was corrupt and leave the rest to me and the Republican congressmen.”

Donoghue said that he and the Department of Justice leadership all refused, but Trump continued to pressure them.

In a June 23 tweet, Holder wrote, “This is the smoking gun. Coupled with other testimony, [it] demonstrates both Trump’s substantive involvement and corrupt intent, requisite state of mind.” Holder served in the administration of former Democratic President Barack Obama.

Trump – “Just say the election was corrupt and leave the rest to me and the Republican congressmen”. This is the smoking gun. Coupled with other testimony demonstrates both Trump’s substantive involvement and corrupt intent, requisite state of mind. — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) June 23, 2022

Trump’s command to the DOJ is just one thing that could help land him in legal hot water.

Trump also infamously called Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger after the 2020 election and pressured him to “find” just enough votes to give Trump a slim margin of victory over Biden in the state. Trump’s phone call to Raffensperger could help land the former president in jail, a former Watergate prosecutor has said.