Connect with us

'CRIMINAL INTENT'

‘Planning to Foment a Coup’: Legal Experts Say Trump Pressuring DOJ Shows ‘Intent to Overthrow Government’

Published

on

Legal experts are cautiously weighing in on the bombshell news out of the U.S. House of Representatives Oversight Committee and The New York Times revealing how the former president, Donald Trump, pressured top DOJ officials to declare the election “corrupt” and help him overturn it.

NBC News and MSNBC Legal Analyst Glenn Kirschner, a former fed prosecutor, calls Trump pressuring the DOJ “evidence of an intent to overthrow the government,” and asks what more will it take for him to be indicted.

Constitutional law scholar, University Professor Emeritus at Harvard University Laurence Tribe says this is “part of a pattern showing Trump’s criminal planning to foment a coup”:

Noted attorney George Conway, who turned down a position of solicitor general in the Trump administration says Trump “should be prosecuted”:

Law Professor and former Bush chief White House ethics lawyer Richard Painter:

Condé Nast Legal Affairs Editor Luke Zaleski sums it all up and concludes: “Trump is guilty. He tried to overthrow the government.”

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

'CRIMINAL INTENT'

MSNBC’s Morning Joe Hoots With Laughter as ‘Business Genius’ Trump Admits His Accountant Broke Tax Laws

Published

4 weeks ago

on

July 5, 2021

By

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough hooted with derision after Donald Trump apparently confirmed the crimes his longtime accountant was indicted on.

The “Morning Joe” host rolled video of Trump’s rally speech over the weekend, where the twice-impeached one-term president claimed he didn’t know his chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg had to pay taxes on fringe benefits the Trump Organization doled out.

“You can’t actually say it’s one of the dumber things you’ve ever heard him say,” Scarborough said, cackling with laughter. “This guy who claims to be a business genius, you have to pay taxes on apartments? Whoever knew you had to pay taxes on cars and apartments? You know who did? They did — because they had two spread sheets. They were keeping two sets of books, according to the charges and the information. It seems they knew all too well the ramifications of not paying almost $1 million in taxes on those benefits.”

Dave Aronberg, the state attorney for Palm Beach County, Florida, said Trump’s remarks would hurt his longtime accountant and possibly even himself.

“That sound you hear is the sound of the Trump bus rolling over Allen Weisselberg at that rally,” Aronberg said. “I do take it as admissions they’re going to hurt Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization and could come back to be used against Trump himself if he’s ever charged in this matter. What you saw was a preview of his future defense, if he’s ever charged, which is what I call the ‘Sgt. Schultz’ defense — you remember the character, from ‘Hogan’s Heroes,’ ‘I know nothing,’ he used to say. We see that defense all the time here in the prosecutor business when it comes to white-collar fraud cases.”

“The defense could help Trump but Allen Weisselberg can’t use it,” Aronberg added. “He has a level of sophistication, experience, knowledge, that makes that defense inapplicable. Plus, there’s evidence of criminal intent here like the allegation of two separate sets of books one for the IRS and one internally that kept account of the hidden benefits that Weisselberg got, so when he said he never received a raise between 2011, 2018, it was done under the table, according to prosecutors, and subsidized by taxpayers.”

 

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.