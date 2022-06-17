News
Emails Raise ‘Obvious Suggestion’ Ginni Thomas Was Feeding John Eastman Inside Information: Carl Bernstein
Legendary Watergate journalists Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein were interviewed by CNN’s Jake Tapper after bombshell revelations that she was in contact with “coup memo” author John Eastman during Donald Trump’s attempted coup.
“I think you have got the very tricky situation where the wife of a Supreme Court justice is very obviously involved in some way in a conspiracy in which there really is a conspiracy to overturn, try to attempt a coup to overturn the election results. I think the committee feels they have to go very carefully when you have the wife of a Supreme Court justice who may be involved,” Bernstein said.
“I mean, let’s look at what happened in Watergate where you have a unanimous decision of the Supreme Court to compel Richard Nixon to turn over his tapes, and now you have this whole question of Donald Trump trying to subvert the Constitution, prevent the lawful transition of power to his successor, and now you have a record of correspondence in which Clarence Thomas, a Supreme Court justice, his wife, is obviously involved through documentary evidence that we know already that Bob Woodward wrote about.”
“In some way, her handprints are in this conspiracy, whether benign or not,” he explained. “So we’re going in to an area we have never been before in history of the United States that might involve conversations between the Justice Clarence Thomas and his wife involving a conspiracy to defraud the government and perhaps seditious conduct such as the Proud Boys have been charged with.”
Tapper also asked about reports that Eastman appeared to have inside information.
“Eastman seems to have insight of what was going on at the Supreme Court, insight that it was not common knowledge at all,” Tapper noted.
“The obvious suggestion, but we don’t know if the suggestion is true or not, is that there was a discussion between Clarence Thomas about what the court may be doing and his wife. So what did the justice know, and what did his wife know? And when did each of them know it? That’s a really relevant question,” Bernstein said.
Watch:
News
‘Slow-Rolling Comedy Sketch’: Navarro Mocked After Telling Judge He Wants to Postpone Trial Because He’ll Be on His Book Tour
Former top Trump White House advisor, conspiracy theorist, and “Big Lie” promoter Peter Navarro, arrested earlier this month after being indicted by a grand jury, told a federal judge he’ll be busy this fall promoting his upcoming book as he rejected several suggested dates and tried to push his trial into next year.
Arraigned at 10:00 AM ET, Navarro pleaded not guilty to two counts of contempt of Congress after ignoring a legal subpoena and refusing to cooperate with the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack.
Navarro repeatedly claimed he would represent himself, but at the last minute hired two attorneys who appeared with him late Friday morning.
Politico’s Kyle Cheney reports Navarro’s attorney told federal district court Judge Amit Mehta “he wants to slow down the trial schedule after Mehta suggests he has availability in lat[e] August, early September or mid-November. But Navarro’s team says Navarro is planning to put out a book in September and will be on the road a lot.”
Navarro’s lawyer John Irving wants to delay proceedings, citing his client’s upcoming book:
“The book comes out in September. The marketing comes out in August.”
— Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) June 17, 2022
Federal prosecutors said the Dept. of Justice has “serious concerns about delaying trial for a book tour.”
Liz Dye, who writes about law and politics for Above The Law, notes Navarro’s “book is on the topics he refused to discuss with the committee citing executive privilege.”
Navarro and his attorneys tried to push the trial to next April.
Judge Mehta says his first week available for trial is during April if they don’t go in November.
Defense says April is GREAT.
Judge laughs and says the facts aren’t that complex, we can get this done.
— Liz Dye (@5DollarFeminist) June 17, 2022
Judge Mehta warned Navarro after he improperly emailed the court:
DC Judge cracks back at Peter Navarro:
“In the last 2 days, Defendant has twice communicated with the court by emailing the courtroom deputy, without copying government counsel. This is not proper. Defendant is not permitted to have ex-parte communications with the court”
— Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) June 10, 2022
Navarro exited the hearing with a protestor behind him holding a sign that reads: “THE BIG LIE ALMOST KILLED OUR DEMOCRACY.”
Navarro exits court after pleading not guilty pic.twitter.com/3RJFoyNTGE
— Logan Ratick (@Logan_Ratick) June 17, 2022
Outside the court, after his hearing, in a small press conference, Navarro swung into full promotion mode, telling reporters the name of his book and that it’s “on Amazon, by the way.”
Peter Navarro’s defense lawyers asked for a later trial date so the former Trump advisor could promote his book later this year. DOJ said a book tour is “absolutely no basis” for delay, and Judge Amit Mehta set the trial for Nov. 17.
Here’s Navarro outside court re: his book. pic.twitter.com/ZYGCGmEPYY
— Ryan Barber (@cryanbarber) June 17, 2022
Navarro is being mocked on social media, including by this top national security attorney:
Oh dude, no, that’s not an excuse. https://t.co/XYoLXvBWKX
— Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) June 17, 2022
And others:
Hearing this live in court is like a slow-rolling comedy sketch. https://t.co/7ENkCWQse5
— Jose Pagliery (@Jose_Pagliery) June 17, 2022
I mean if the guy wants to have his trial AFTER releasing a book that could be chock full of evidence on his participation in a seditious conspiracy…
— Dan (@Eodyne1) June 17, 2022
At the rate they’re going, Bannon and Navarro should spring for a full-time studio in front of Prettyman for their regularly scheduled pressers. https://t.co/E5XdfeFYxi
— emptywheel (@emptywheel) June 17, 2022
Judge Mehta schedules trial for Peter Navarro in space formerly occupied by accused seditionists. https://t.co/Nywfmvo2tK
— emptywheel (@emptywheel) June 17, 2022
Peter Navarro hires an attorney, but not a criminal defense attorney and complains about legal fees: ‘I’ll be eating dog food if I stay out of jail’.
Thoughts and prayers, bro.
— Outspoken™? (@Out5p0ken) June 17, 2022
News
‘One of the Worst Breaches of Trust’: Clarence Thomas Is a ‘Corrupt Jurist’ Who Should Resign Says US Congressman
Five-term U.S. Congressman Bill Pascrell (D-NJ) is calling on Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to resign, and says the long-serving jurist and his wife Ginni Thomas “participated in one of the worst breaches of trust ever seen in our court system.”
“Last night, we read yet more reports that the wife of the longest-serving justice on the Supreme Court was actively conspiring with Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the election and overthrow American democracy,” Rep. Pascrell says in a press release on Thursday. “And while she was doing all this, her husband, Justice Thomas, was hearing litigation related to the 2020 election at the High Court.
“Public confidence in our nation’s highest court is at its lowest levels in generations. The American people rightly question whether rightwing jurists in our federal courts can adjudicate the law impartially,” adds Rep. Pascrell, who has served in public office since 1988, including as mayor of Paterson and as a state lawmaker at the same time, from 1990-1997.
“Over the last few years, we have become numb to bad acts by powerful actors, but Clarence and Ginni Thomas have participated in one of the worst breaches of trust ever seen in our court system. Clarence Thomas cannot possibly be seen as a neutral actor but instead as a corrupt jurist who has poisoned the High Court. Clarence Thomas should have dignity and final respect for our democracy and resign.”
News
YouTube Defends Its Deletion of Jan. 6 Committee’s Video Clip of Televised Hearings: Report
YouTube has deleted a video of a public congressional hearing of the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.
“The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot has been trying to draw more eyes to its televised hearings by uploading clips of the proceedings online. But YouTube has removed one of those videos from its platform, saying the committee was advancing election misinformation,” The New York Times reported Thursday. “The excerpt, which was uploaded June 14, included recorded testimony from former Attorney General William P. Barr. But the problem for YouTube was that the video also included a clip of former President Donald J. Trump sharing lies about the election on the Fox Business channel.”
In the clip, Trump lied when he said, “we had glitches where they moved thousands of votes from my account to Biden’s account.”
YouTube spokeswoman Ivy Choi defended the company’s action.
“Our election integrity policy prohibits content advancing false claims that widespread fraud, errors or glitches changed the outcome of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, if it does not provide sufficient context,” Choi said in a statement. “We enforce our policies equally for everyone, and have removed the video uploaded by the Jan. 6 committee channel.”
The select committee’s video of Thursday’s complete hearing is still available to watch on YouTube.
Watch below or at this link.
06/16/22 Select Committee Hearing
Image via Shutterstock
