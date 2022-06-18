Trump Accused of ‘Witness Tampering’ by George Conway

Appearing on MSNBC’s “The Katie Phang Show” early Saturday morning, conservative attorney George Conway accused Donald Trump of nothing less than “witness tampering” over comments he made in a speech at the Faith & Freedom conference in Nashville on Friday.

The former president was the keynote speaker at the Christian conference, and along with attacking the House select committee investigating the Jan 6th insurrection, Trump stated his displeasure with how indicted rioters are being treated and suggested he would offer pardons if he became president again.

Combined with former Trump aides who are still either testifying before the House committee or have yet to speak to investigators, Conway said Trump is trying to derail the judicial system.

“Someone should tell him that he has the right to remain silent and anything he says can and will be used against him in a court of law,” Conway, the husband of former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway told the host. “From a prosecutor’s standpoint, just let him keep talking. He is basically still admitting that he put pressure on Mike Pence to do something that was completely illegal. Frankly, although he is not president, if he was president he would be doing what he did a few years ago like dangling pardons to people.”

“Well, he talks about how when he becomes president he might give pardons,” host Phang interjected.

“He is not president,” Conway countered. “I do not think he’s ever going to get elected president again. It’s an attempt at witness tampering frankly, a little bit.”

“Yeah, he is dangling the opportunity for people to not cooperate, to not testify, to be able to get a pardon,” Phang replied.

“It kills me,” Conway added. “He is doing this in front of the Faith and Freedom conference. The guy who paid $130,000 to Stormy Daniels and to end democracy is at the Faith and Freedom conference is getting a standing ovation. I cannot take it.”

