'A SENSE OF THE TROUBLE HE IS IN'
‘Weird’ Mood at Madison Cawthorn’s HQ as He Trails in the Polls: NBC News Reporter
Controversial Rep. Madison Cawthorn’s election party was not joyful as he trailed in the Republican primary for renomination.
“Nearly 45 minutes after polls closed on Tuesday night, Rep. Madison Cawthorn trailed challenger state Sen. Chuck Edwards,” The Charlotte Observer reported. “Cawthorn, the youngest member of the 117th Congress, had already earned national attention in his first term for his support of former President Donald Trump, his far-right beliefs and his controversial comments and behavior. But beginning in March, a series of scandals, which he called a drip campaign from his Republican colleagues, plagued the congressman.”
U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis backed state Sen. Chuck Edwards, who was leading the race.
“It began when he called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ‘a thug’ and the Ukrainian government ‘evil.’ It escalated when he went on a podcast and said his congressional colleagues participated in orgies and did key bumps of cocaine. From there he was charged with driving with a revoked license, was caught at an airport for the second time with a gun, accused of insider trading, while photos of him draped in lingerie on a cruise ship and a video of him naked in bed with another person leaked,” the newspaper noted.
NBC News correspondent Antonia Hylton reported there was a “weird” mood at Cawthorn’s headquarters.
“And frankly, the mood at’s election night party behind me here is a little weird. There is about 30 or so people milling around, probably about a third of them are reporters. It’s very quiet, nobody has come out on stage and said much to us yet. and, so you get the sense that people are — they have a sense of the trouble that he is in,” she reported.
“I’m not surprised. I spent the day out of the precincts in a Republican district right near me here and I talked to Republicans all day long, who are using words to describe him like, immature, or maybe not ready to lead at 26,” she reported.
Watch below or at this link.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- News3 days ago
Buffalo Mass Shooting Came Months After NY Newspaper Warned of Congresswoman’s Racist Conspiracy Theory
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
‘Unreal’: Stefanik Accused of ‘Doubling Down’ on ‘Terrorist Rhetoric’ After Buffalo Massacre
- News2 days ago
‘Enabled White Supremacy’: Liz Cheney Goes on Attack Against Stefanik and GOP Leaders After Buffalo Mass Shooting
- News15 hours ago
Republicans Block Bill to Stop Price Gouging at the Pump as Gas Hits New Record High
- News2 days ago
‘Not an Isolated Case’: Morning Joe Shows How Fox News’ Promotion of White Nationalism Is Deliberate and Methodical
- HISTORY IN THE MAKING1 day ago
‘I Am a Black, Gay, Immigrant Woman’: New White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Honors Barrier-Breakers Before Her
- BREAKING NEWS2 days ago
Supreme Court Hands Ted Cruz Lucrative $555,000 Win by Declaring Campaign Finance Rule Violates Free Speech Right
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
‘Feel of Disgraced General Going on the Attack’: Former Prosecutor on Mike Flynn’s Alleged $50 Million Claim Against DOJ