‘Weird’ Mood at Madison Cawthorn’s HQ as He Trails in the Polls: NBC News Reporter

Controversial Rep. Madison Cawthorn’s election party was not joyful as he trailed in the Republican primary for renomination.

“Nearly 45 minutes after polls closed on Tuesday night, Rep. Madison Cawthorn trailed challenger state Sen. Chuck Edwards,” The Charlotte Observer reported. “Cawthorn, the youngest member of the 117th Congress, had already earned national attention in his first term for his support of former President Donald Trump, his far-right beliefs and his controversial comments and behavior. But beginning in March, a series of scandals, which he called a drip campaign from his Republican colleagues, plagued the congressman.”

U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis backed state Sen. Chuck Edwards, who was leading the race.

“It began when he called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ‘a thug’ and the Ukrainian government ‘evil.’ It escalated when he went on a podcast and said his congressional colleagues participated in orgies and did key bumps of cocaine. From there he was charged with driving with a revoked license, was caught at an airport for the second time with a gun, accused of insider trading, while photos of him draped in lingerie on a cruise ship and a video of him naked in bed with another person leaked,” the newspaper noted.

NBC News correspondent Antonia Hylton reported there was a “weird” mood at Cawthorn’s headquarters.

“And frankly, the mood at’s election night party behind me here is a little weird. There is about 30 or so people milling around, probably about a third of them are reporters. It’s very quiet, nobody has come out on stage and said much to us yet. and, so you get the sense that people are — they have a sense of the trouble that he is in,” she reported.

“I’m not surprised. I spent the day out of the precincts in a Republican district right near me here and I talked to Republicans all day long, who are using words to describe him like, immature, or maybe not ready to lead at 26,” she reported.

