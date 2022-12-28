'A SENSE OF THE TROUBLE HE IS IN'
GOP District Attorney Investigates Rep.-Elect George Santos As New Possible Lies Come to Light
Nassau District Attorney Anne Donnelly (R) has announced that she has opened an investigation into Rep.-Elect George Santos (R-NY) after Santos admitted lying about his past educational and work experiences to voters. The investigation comes amid reports that Santos may have made other past false statements about his prior schooling.
“The numerous fabrications and inconsistencies associated with Congressman-Elect Santos are nothing short of stunning,” Donnelly said in a statement on Wednesday. “The residents of Nassau County and other parts of the third district must have an honest and accountable representative in Congress. No one is above the law and if a crime was committed in this county, we will prosecute it.”
Santos recently admitted he lied when he told voters that he received degrees in finance and economics from Baruch College and New York University. He also admitted that he never worked directly for Citigroup and Goldman Sachs, despite his bio saying that he did so. He also said that he never claimed to be Jewish, but rather “Jew-ish,” though the Republican Jewish Coalition said Santos “deceived” the group by saying that he identified as a Jew.
The right-wing watchdog Twitter account Patriot Takes has found that Santos may have also lied about attending the Horace Mann Prep School, a college preparatory school in the Bronx, New York.
The Twitter account noted that Santos’ biography on the website for his failed 2020 congressional bid listed the school by name. However, he later removed the name of the school from his bio. When asked about the school in an interview, he claimed that he attended the school but had to drop out in 2008, with only four months left until his graduation, because of his family’s financial difficulties.
When asked why the school didn’t offer him financial assistance, Santos said that the school couldn’t because there were “a couple hundred kids going through the same thing.”
Santos has also provided no additional proof to substantiate claims that he founded a charity called Friends of Pets, lost four employees in the June 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting, that his grandparents escaped the Holocaust, and that his mother was in the World Trade Center during the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
In 2020, George Santos claimed he attended Horace Mann prep school, but Wayback Machine shows he scrubbed the claim from his bio.
Santos also said he “left 4 months till graduation,” implying Horace Mann didn’t help because “a couple hundred kids going through the same thing.” pic.twitter.com/s2uUfrL5B6
— PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) December 28, 2022
GOP Congressman-Elect George Santos Promises to Explain All the Seeming Lies in His Bio
Congressman-elect George Santos (R-NY) has promised to explain all the holes in his personal biography this coming week.
Shortly after making history as the first openly gay non-incumbent Republican candidate elected to Congress, the New York Times reported the many gaps in his’ life story.
The publication could find nothing to support his claims that he graduated from Baruch College, attended New York University, worked for Citigroup and Goldman Sachs, founded a charity called Friends of Pets, lost four employees in the June 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting, that his grandparents escaped the Holocaust, that he lives at his registered address in New York City, and that his mother was in the World Trade Center during the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
Documents obtained by The Daily Beast also suggest that he may have been married to a woman until 2019, even though he had previously told USA Today that he had never experienced problems over his gay sexual orientation for the last decade.
Initially, his lawyer blasted the Times‘ report, saying a “shotgun blast of attacks” were “attempting to smear his good name with these defamatory allegations.”
“George Santos represents the kind of progress that the Left is so threatened by – a gay, Latino, first-generation American and republican who won a Biden district in overwhelming fashion by showing everyday voters that there is a better option than the broken promises and failed policies of the Democratic Party,” his lawyer’s statement said, without denying any of the Times‘ findings.
Now, Santos is saying he will explain all of the questions surrounding his life next week.
On Thursday, Santos published a tweet saying, “I have my story to tell and it will be told next week. I want to assure everyone that I will address your questions and that I remain committed to deliver the results I campaigned on.”
To the people of #NY03 I have my story to tell and it will be told next week. I want to assure everyone that I will address your questions and that I remain committed to deliver the results I campaigned on; Public safety, Inflation, Education & more.
Happy Holidays to all!
— George Santos (@Santos4Congress) December 22, 2022
Madison Cawthorn’s Own Lawyers Are Suing Him for Over $193,000 in Unpaid Legal Fees
Outgoing freshman Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) is being sued by his former lawyers for $193,296.85 in allegedly unpaid legal fees and costs.
The Indiana-based Bopp Law Firm filed a lawsuit on December 1, alleging that Cawthorn never paid fees related to their case defending him from a legal challenge that sought to bar him from participating in the 2022 North Carolina Primary.
Cawthorn’s challengers said that Section 3 of the 14th amendment in the U.S. Constitution — which bars anyone “engaged in insurrection” from joining Congress — should block him from running for political office because he participated in the January 6, 2021 “Stop the Steal” rally. There, he and others made unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud which incited the rally’s attendees to launch an attempted insurrection at the U.S. Capitol to try and stop Congress members from certifying the electoral victory of now-President Joe Biden.
While a U.S. District Judge ruled in favor of Cawthorn in March, a Virginia appeals court overturned the verdict and asked the district court to reconsider the ruling. Cawthorn ended up running in the May 17 Republican primary and was defeated by his opponent Chuck Edwards.
During his brief time in Congress, Cawthorn was a member of the far-right America First Caucus. During his campaign, he lied about his being accepted into the Naval Academy and the Special Olympics. He is an avid devotee of former President Donald Trump.
He has mocked the use of pronouns and said that he considers women to be “earthen vessels” that should be forced to give birth. He has also made numerous comments about society trying to “completely de-masculate” young men. However, the 26-year-old congressman himself once dropped his ultra-masculininty to enjoy partying in women’s lingerie, as photos that surfaced during his 2022 primary campaign showed.
He has also been accused of insider trading related to the “Let’s Go Brandon” crypto coin — currency he has said he owns. He allegedly using insider knowledge that the coin would sponsor NASCAR driver Brandon Brown a day before that was made public.
FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Finally Arrested for “Massive, Years-Long Fraud”
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has filed eight charges against FTX founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, accusing the 30-year-old cryptocurrency manager of “orchestrating a massive, years-long fraud” resulting in the loss of tens of billions of customer funds.
Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas where he lives on Monday. The Bahamas are expected to extradite him to face charges in the United States. Numerous tech leaders had wondered why he had yet to face criminal charges and why the media and politicians handled him kindly with “kid gloves,” despite growing evidence that he may have committed fraud.
The SEC accused him of wire fraud, securities fraud, money laundering, and campaign finance law violations. The charges accuse him of funneling customers’ money to his privately held crypto hedge fund and using the funds “to make undisclosed venture investments, lavish real estate purchases, and large political donations.”
The purchases include 15 condos in an ocean-side building and over $40 million in political donations.
His crypto exchange declared bankruptcy in November, forbidding its numerous international investors from withdrawing their funds.
On November 7, four days before FTX filed for bankruptcy, Bankman-Fried published a now-deleted tweet reassuring investors, “FTX is fine. Assets are fine … FTX has enough to cover all client holdings.” The SEC says the tweet was “false and misleading.”
FTX’s new CEO called the company’s records “a complete failure of corporate controls and such complete absence of trustworthy financial information,” adding that the company went belly up because a “very small group of grossly inexperienced and unsophisticated individuals” at the company “failed to implement virtually any of the systems or controls” for competent managing investor funds.
After the company filed for bankruptcy, Bankman-Fried offered media interviews and apologized for not paying more attention to the company’s financial dealings.
“We allege that Sam Bankman-Fried built a house of cards on a foundation of deception while telling investors that it was one of the safest buildings in crypto,” SEC Chair Gary Gensler said in a statement.
