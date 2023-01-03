'A SENSE OF THE TROUBLE HE IS IN'
Video Shows Lying GOP Rep. Santos Hounded by Reporter on First Day in Congress
Lying Rep. George Santos (R-NY) was hounded by the media during his first day in Congress.
Video posted to Twitter showed Santos ignoring reporters while walking around the halls of the congressional building. The reporter asks him how his constituents can trust him despite his lying about extensive parts of his past and what he thinks about calls for him to be investigated by the House Ethics Committee.
He only responded that he would support Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) in his bid to become the House Speaker.
In December, Santos admitted that he lied about graduating from Baruch College and New York University, working directly for Citigroup and Goldman Sachs, and owning 13 properties.
However, it now seems that he also lied about being Jewish, his grandparents fleeing Nazi persecution in Ukraine (they were both born in Brazil), his mother becoming ‘the first female executive at a major financial institution’” (she worked as a cook and house cleaner), attending the Horace Mann preparatory school in the Bronx, having four previous employees who were killed in the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting, and his mother having died in connection to the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center.
He has provided no evidence to back up any of the above claims. More seriously, investigators are curious how he was able to donate $700,000 to his own campaign despite earlier financial disclosures showing that he had earned far less.
Santos is currently under investigation by New York Attorney General Letitia James (D), Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly (R), Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz (D) and the U.S. attorney’s office in the Eastern District of New York.
McCarthy hasn’t made any public comments condemning Santos. Observers theorize this is because McCarthy needs Santos’ vote to become House Speaker. Right now, Republicans lead the House with only a four seat majority (giving them a total of 222 seats). He needs a majority of representative (218) in order to become Speaker, and some far-right members have said they won’t support him, making his the first presumptive speaker to potentially have to face multiple votes for the first time in about a century.
GOP District Attorney Investigates Rep.-Elect George Santos As New Possible Lies Come to Light
Nassau District Attorney Anne Donnelly (R) has announced that she has opened an investigation into Rep.-Elect George Santos (R-NY) after Santos admitted lying about his past educational and work experiences to voters. The investigation comes amid reports that Santos may have made other past false statements about his prior schooling.
“The numerous fabrications and inconsistencies associated with Congressman-Elect Santos are nothing short of stunning,” Donnelly said in a statement on Wednesday. “The residents of Nassau County and other parts of the third district must have an honest and accountable representative in Congress. No one is above the law and if a crime was committed in this county, we will prosecute it.”
Santos recently admitted he lied when he told voters that he received degrees in finance and economics from Baruch College and New York University. He also admitted that he never worked directly for Citigroup and Goldman Sachs, despite his bio saying that he did so. He also said that he never claimed to be Jewish, but rather “Jew-ish,” though the Republican Jewish Coalition said Santos “deceived” the group by saying that he identified as a Jew.
The right-wing watchdog Twitter account Patriot Takes has found that Santos may have also lied about attending the Horace Mann Prep School, a college preparatory school in the Bronx, New York.
The Twitter account noted that Santos’ biography on the website for his failed 2020 congressional bid listed the school by name. However, he later removed the name of the school from his bio. When asked about the school in an interview, he claimed that he attended the school but had to drop out in 2008, with only four months left until his graduation, because of his family’s financial difficulties.
When asked why the school didn’t offer him financial assistance, Santos said that the school couldn’t because there were “a couple hundred kids going through the same thing.”
Santos has also provided no additional proof to substantiate claims that he founded a charity called Friends of Pets, lost four employees in the June 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting, that his grandparents escaped the Holocaust, and that his mother was in the World Trade Center during the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
GOP Congressman-Elect George Santos Promises to Explain All the Seeming Lies in His Bio
Congressman-elect George Santos (R-NY) has promised to explain all the holes in his personal biography this coming week.
Shortly after making history as the first openly gay non-incumbent Republican candidate elected to Congress, the New York Times reported the many gaps in his’ life story.
The publication could find nothing to support his claims that he graduated from Baruch College, attended New York University, worked for Citigroup and Goldman Sachs, founded a charity called Friends of Pets, lost four employees in the June 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting, that his grandparents escaped the Holocaust, that he lives at his registered address in New York City, and that his mother was in the World Trade Center during the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
Documents obtained by The Daily Beast also suggest that he may have been married to a woman until 2019, even though he had previously told USA Today that he had never experienced problems over his gay sexual orientation for the last decade.
Initially, his lawyer blasted the Times‘ report, saying a “shotgun blast of attacks” were “attempting to smear his good name with these defamatory allegations.”
“George Santos represents the kind of progress that the Left is so threatened by – a gay, Latino, first-generation American and republican who won a Biden district in overwhelming fashion by showing everyday voters that there is a better option than the broken promises and failed policies of the Democratic Party,” his lawyer’s statement said, without denying any of the Times‘ findings.
Now, Santos is saying he will explain all of the questions surrounding his life next week.
On Thursday, Santos published a tweet saying, “I have my story to tell and it will be told next week. I want to assure everyone that I will address your questions and that I remain committed to deliver the results I campaigned on.”
Madison Cawthorn’s Own Lawyers Are Suing Him for Over $193,000 in Unpaid Legal Fees
Outgoing freshman Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) is being sued by his former lawyers for $193,296.85 in allegedly unpaid legal fees and costs.
The Indiana-based Bopp Law Firm filed a lawsuit on December 1, alleging that Cawthorn never paid fees related to their case defending him from a legal challenge that sought to bar him from participating in the 2022 North Carolina Primary.
Cawthorn’s challengers said that Section 3 of the 14th amendment in the U.S. Constitution — which bars anyone “engaged in insurrection” from joining Congress — should block him from running for political office because he participated in the January 6, 2021 “Stop the Steal” rally. There, he and others made unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud which incited the rally’s attendees to launch an attempted insurrection at the U.S. Capitol to try and stop Congress members from certifying the electoral victory of now-President Joe Biden.
While a U.S. District Judge ruled in favor of Cawthorn in March, a Virginia appeals court overturned the verdict and asked the district court to reconsider the ruling. Cawthorn ended up running in the May 17 Republican primary and was defeated by his opponent Chuck Edwards.
During his brief time in Congress, Cawthorn was a member of the far-right America First Caucus. During his campaign, he lied about his being accepted into the Naval Academy and the Special Olympics. He is an avid devotee of former President Donald Trump.
He has mocked the use of pronouns and said that he considers women to be “earthen vessels” that should be forced to give birth. He has also made numerous comments about society trying to “completely de-masculate” young men. However, the 26-year-old congressman himself once dropped his ultra-masculininty to enjoy partying in women’s lingerie, as photos that surfaced during his 2022 primary campaign showed.
He has also been accused of insider trading related to the “Let’s Go Brandon” crypto coin — currency he has said he owns. He allegedly using insider knowledge that the coin would sponsor NASCAR driver Brandon Brown a day before that was made public.
