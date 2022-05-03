COMMENTARY
‘They Lied to You’: Susan Collins Blasted as a ‘Joke’ and a ‘Fraud’ After Statement on Kavanaugh and Gorsuch
U.S. Senator Susan Collins (R-ME), who voted to confirm both conservative Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court despite having every indication they would vote to overturn Roe v. Wade, has issued a statement distancing herself from a leaked opinion that shows the Court has already voted to entirely overturn the five-decade-old decision.
It’s not going well for her.
“If this leaked draft opinion is the final decision and this reporting is accurate, it would be completely inconsistent with what Justice Gorsuch and Justice Kavanaugh said in their hearings and in our meetings in my office,” Collins said in a statement.
Many are outraged, having warned the Republican Senator from Maine that by voting to confirm Gorsuch and Kavanaugh she was voting to eliminate a woman’s constitutional right to abortion. As some noted, Collins did not say she would challenge the Justices, demand they explain their obvious lies, or take any action whatsoever.
RELATED–
‘Human Rights Crisis’: Legal Experts Say Bombshell SCOTUS Abortion Opinion Will Be ‘Foundation for Overturning LGBT Rights’
Some are reposting old video of Collins defending her votes of Gorsuch and Kavanaugh:
Seems like the only person who didn’t realize what a fool Susan Collins was… was Susan Collins. pic.twitter.com/FFaVMpkU6W
— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) May 3, 2022
Collins was accused of lying even before she issued her statement:
Susan Collins told American women to trust her to protect Roe v. Wade. She lied, writes @EleanorClift https://t.co/6DQGG329Di
— The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) May 3, 2022
And after.
The former Director of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics:
Susan Collins has issued a statement showing that she is concerned that the nominees who were obviously lying lied to her. That’ll fix it.
— Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) May 3, 2022
The Nation’s Elie Mystal:
I’m not anybody’s assigning editor so I apologize for speaking out of turn, but I ASSUME the @nytimes has sent somebody to camp outside Susan Collins’s office to get her comment on her boy, alleged attempt rapist Brett Kavanaugh, doing the thing she promised us he wouldn’t do.
— Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) May 3, 2022
Talking Points Memo founder and editor:
its hard to be a bigger joke or bigger fraud than susan collins. https://t.co/5yD1HAGNLR
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) May 3, 2022
Clinton White House Press Secretary:
Best reporter question for Susan Collins today. Senator, since Justice Kavanaugh lies to you during your hearing and Roe is settled law will you support a filibuster exception to codify roe, which you support. If not why? Someone should ask
— Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) May 3, 2022
Top national security attorney:
Shorter Collins: I got played. https://t.co/jHzomerrIa
— Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) May 3, 2022
More:
Notice she doesn’t say this would upset her, because it wouldn’t, because she is in on it. https://t.co/d0VePlj2FV
— Jamison Foser (@jamisonfoser) May 3, 2022
2/ Btw #2, @SenatorCollins, the word you’re looking for is LIE. They LIED to you.
— Laffy (@GottaLaff) May 3, 2022
It is embarrassing that people still don’t get that Susan Collins was just lying.
She wasn’t fooled. She was lying. She knew this would happen.
https://t.co/SfIPYhwlu6
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) May 3, 2022
Do you think Susan Collins is a blatant LIAR or just incredibly GULLIBLE?
— Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) May 3, 2022
Susan Collins should resign. Tonight.
— Andrew Wortman 🏳️🌈🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@AmoneyResists) May 3, 2022
Susan Collins either needs to move for the impeachment of Kavanaugh and Gorsuch — or she needs to resign. https://t.co/XIxTHKAuSw
— Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) May 3, 2022
COMMENTARY
Under DeSantis Florida Is Now the Most Expensive State to Live – and Will Become One of the Easiest to Get a Gun
In the past three years, rent on average across the U.S. has jumped 24 percent. In Miami, rents are up 61 percent. Tampa? 53%. Orlando? 34%. And Jacksonville? 32%.
ClickOrlando reports Florida is now “the most expensive place to live” in America. It cites a Realtor.com report which also designates Miami as “the least affordable metro in the U.S.”
Republican Ron DeSantis has been governor since 2019. He won by a tiny margin, just 0.4%, which was a mere 32,463 votes.
He has not been governing like someone who was not given a mandate by voters.
In fact, DeSantis has been holding weekly, if not daily press conferences, often with children by his side, to promote whatever the latest Fox News attack on so-called “wokeism” is. DeSantis’ recent targets have been LGBTQ people. “CRT.” And pushing faux “parental rights,” and his new “Don’t Say Gay” law, which he has been using a false anecdotal story to support.
DeSantis just promised a new focus, and it’s not rent control, or doing anything to help middle or lower-income Floridians.
Florida’s culture-crazed governor is now promising to make the Sunshine State a “constitutional-carry” haven.
So-called “constitutional carry” is just permitless open-carry, as Fred Wellman, who lost one of his children at the Parkland, Florida school shooting massacre, said today:
Let’s be clear. There is no such thing as Constitutional carry. It is a marketing term for weak feckless people like Desantis to avoid saying permitless open carry. Ron, grab yourself by the testicles and be prepared for me. https://t.co/D4pXfjMsYK
— Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) April 29, 2022
DeSantis is promising that anyone will be able to carry a gun – no permit, license, training, or insurance required.
“I can’t tell you exactly when, but I’m pretty confident that I will be able to sign ‘Constitutional Carry’ into law in the state of Florida,” DeSantis said Friday, The Tampa Bay Times reports. “The Legislature will get it done. I can’t tell you if it’s going to be next week, six months, but I can tell you that before I am done as governor, we will have a signature on that bill.”
Governor Desantis promises Florida will have a constitutional carry bill before he leaves office https://t.co/9J2buQncbF pic.twitter.com/BeLAgMNmfd
— CBS4 News Gainesville (@mycbs4) April 29, 2022
Meanwhile, CBS News notes rents “are positively ballooning across Florida, fueled by a surge of people who relocated to the state during the pandemic.”
DeSantis is doing nothing to stop it or to help renters. In fact, Florida “explicitly prohibits rent control, which could put a cap on skyrocketing rents.”
“Many working-class families in South Florida have protested rent hikes that they say could put them on the street,” CBS adds.
29-year old Mike Wootan told CBS his rent is jumping $500 a month, to $3000 in June.
“It feels like a greedy, greedy time,” he says.
“I’m getting to the point where I’m really sick and tired of renting, and it doesn’t feel like a good time [to buy],” he said. “It feels like we’re on the cusp of another bubble that’s going to burst.”
CBS says Florida home prices are “through the roof.”
“Home values in Florida metros have surpassed heights reached during last decade’s housing bubble.”
Expect gun ownership to do the same thing.
COMMENTARY
Is Big Money Playing a Part in Trump’s Expected Endorsement of Far Right Christian Conservative JD Vance?
Donald Trump, the former president who is testing his political capital by endorsing large numbers of GOP candidates to bolster his own personal brand, is expected to endorse J.D. Vance, a far right Christian conservative who last year was accused of antisemitism. Vance, a venture capitalist, is running to replace retiring Ohio Republican Senator Rob Portman.
Why?
Some are suggesting financial gain.
A Trump endorsement in the tight six-way GOP primary could shake up the race. Despite tremendous name recognition Vance has been lagging way behind, currently in third place with just 11%. That’s about half the share of the leading candidate, businessman Mike Gibbons who is averaging 20 percent, according to Real Clear Politics. Far right extremist Josh Mandel, the state’s former Treasurer, is in second place with 18.7 percent.
NBC News broke the story, reporting that the “Mandel people hit the roof,” citing “one Republican with knowledge of the discussions.” That Republican told NBC News U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan “tried to dissuade Trump on behalf of Mandel, whom the congressman supports.”
Before Trump was elected President, Vance, the author of the once-popular but now often derided memoir “Hillbilly Elegy,” attacked him as “reprehensible.” He apologized in 2021 as he launched his Senate campaign.
Vance has endorsed Trump’s “Big Lie.” Last year CNN reported that “Vance, the most well-known of the candidates, blatantly lied about 2020, claiming that the tech industry had worked with Democrats to rig the election.”
Vance, or a pro-Vance super PAC, is being bankrolled by Peter Thiel, the Big Tech billionaire conservative libertarian political activist and PayPal co-founder.
Thiel, as The Washington Post reported earlier this year, “invested $10 million in a political action committee in March [of 2021] to bolster Vance’s candidacy should he run. A few months later, Vance, a former employee of Thiel’s, made it official.”
Former federal prosecutor and former Republican turned Democratic activist, Ron Filipkowski, did not mince words in his opinion of what’s behind the anticipated Trump endorsement.
“Trump held out for a while to get a bigger check out of Peter Thiel,” says Filipkowski. “This means Blake Masters (AZ) will get the endorsement soon, and it wasn’t buy one, get one free either.”
Masters, who is president of the Thiel Foundation, is running for the U.S. Senate from Arizona.
It’s not the first time Filipkowski has suggested Trump is being paid by Thiel an endorsement. This from February:
I’m putting the over/under for Peter Thiel’s check to Trump for the JD Vance and Blake Masters endorsements at $2 million.
— Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) February 11, 2022
In February The New York Times reported that “Thiel, one of Donald J. Trump’s biggest donors in 2016, has re-emerged as a prime financier of the Make America Great Again movement.”
Professor Donald Moynihan, the Chair at Georgetown University’s McCourt School of Public Policy, last year offered an opinion on why Thiel is getting so political.
“As Thiel accumulates massive wealth, he reinvests some of it into the political system, backing people like Trump and JD Vance, culture warriors who will keep you distracted while expanding a system that allows Thiel to accrue massive wealth w/o taxes.”
As some have also noted, in 2009 Thiel wrote: “I no longer believe that freedom and democracy are compatible.”
COMMENTARY
‘Jewish Space Laser Lady’ Marjorie Taylor Greene Mocked for Calling Pundit a ‘Communist’ Over Musk’s Twitter Takeover Attempt
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), having already lost her personal Twitter account for promoting COVID misinformation, is now attacking noted historian, author, and conservative columnist Max Boot for expressing concern about billionaire Elon Musk’s attempt to take over Twitter.
Musk, not only currently the richest person on the planet, but the richest person in history, was sanctioned by the Securities and Exchange Commission and ordered to pay Tesla shareholders $40 million over his Twitter posts in 2018 ($20 million from Musk, $20 million from Tesla.) He was also ordered to have his tweets vetted before posting, which he is now fighting.
Friday morning Musk officially attempted to buy the social media platform, after almost joining the company’s board earlier in the week, which came after a late disclosure he had purchased more than nine percent of the company’s stock.
“I am frightened by the impact on society and politics if Elon Musk acquires Twitter,” Boot, a former Republican, said on Twitter. “He seems to believe that on social media anything goes. For democracy to survive, we need more content moderation, not less.”
Rep. Greene went ballistic, calling Boot a “communist.”
Kill freedom of speech to save democracy?
Say you’re a communist.
Just say it.
You’re actually scared of people freely discussing ideas and saying words.
You’re terrified of the impact on politics when truth isn’t censored.
I’m offended by your weakness. https://t.co/qnKwbttg0W
— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) April 14, 2022
She was quickly mocked, including by Boot himself.
Jewish space laser lady thinks I’m a Communist. 🤣 https://t.co/2EnKbgrGCT
— Max Boot 🇺🇦 (@MaxBoot) April 14, 2022
But Boot also made a serious observation about the response to his original tweet:
“All the hyperventilating from Trumpist trolls in response to this post (claiming that content moderation=fascism) is a good example of the worst of social media. It’s corrosive tendencies should be curbed not amplified. Trump must never be allowed on Twitter again.”
Others chimed in too:
She ran to the police to file a report against Jimmy Kimmel for telling a joke about her. pic.twitter.com/vPIvAMANjE
— Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) April 14, 2022
This from a person that called police to report an innocuous joke by a comedian. You people never, ever value “free speech” the way you claim.
— Brian Normoyle (@BrianNormoyle) April 14, 2022
Tell me you don’t understand freedom of speech, democracy or communism….
— Our Government is broken. 🏳️🌈 (@CaPresser) April 14, 2022
MTG’s last tweet prior to this one was a defense for banning books from libraries. You really can’t make it up. https://t.co/wRilHExWsW
— Morten Øverbye (@morten) April 14, 2022
— Justin Norvell 🇺🇸🇺🇦🌻 (@Jstnorv10) April 14, 2022
Sorry Marjorie, if you break a platform‘s rules you get banned. That is not taking away your freedom of speech that’s taking someone who can’t follow the rules off of a platform of people who do follow rules.
— Lara reads banned books in Florida (@MadeInTheUSANJ) April 14, 2022
You said anyone who joins the military is throwing their life away.
Can we discuss those words?
— Nunca Trumpismo (@NeverTrumpTexan) April 14, 2022
YOU ARE SUING JIMMY KIMMEL FOR TELLING A JOKE ABOUT YOU.
YOU WANT TO BAN BOOKS.
I wanted to say it loud so you wouldn’t miss it.
— BlueBellBetty (@BlueBellBetty) April 14, 2022
I’m offended by your allegiance to compare small public health measures like wearing a mask to Nazism and injustice. I guess we are both disappointed @RepMTG https://t.co/tsQEX1dzIw
— 😃😃😃😃the morax lorax (@miyanaofficial_) April 14, 2022
RELATED:
Watch: Marjorie Taylor Greene Goes on Unhinged Anti-LGBTQ Rant Warning of the End of Our ‘Sick’ Civilization
‘Worst Woman in America’: Jimmy Kimmel Decimates Marjorie Taylor Greene – ‘She Called the Same Police She Voted Against’
Marjorie Taylor Greene Insists She’s ‘Not Homophobic’ After Calling LGBTQ Movement ‘Predatorial’
