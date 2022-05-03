Connect with us

‘They Lied to You’: Susan Collins Blasted as a ‘Joke’ and a ‘Fraud’ After Statement on Kavanaugh and Gorsuch

U.S. Senator Susan Collins (R-ME), who voted to confirm both conservative Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court despite having every indication they would vote to overturn Roe v. Wade, has issued a statement distancing herself from a leaked opinion that shows the Court has already voted to entirely overturn the five-decade-old decision.

It’s not going well for her.

“If this leaked draft opinion is the final decision and this reporting is accurate, it would be completely inconsistent with what Justice Gorsuch and Justice Kavanaugh said in their hearings and in our meetings in my office,” Collins said in a statement.

Many are outraged, having warned the Republican Senator from Maine that by voting to confirm Gorsuch and Kavanaugh she was voting to eliminate a woman’s constitutional right to abortion. As some noted, Collins did not say she would challenge the Justices, demand they explain their obvious lies, or take any action whatsoever.

‘Human Rights Crisis’: Legal Experts Say Bombshell SCOTUS Abortion Opinion Will Be ‘Foundation for Overturning LGBT Rights’

Some are reposting old video of Collins defending her votes of Gorsuch and Kavanaugh:

Collins was accused of lying even before she issued her statement:

And after.

The former Director of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics:

The Nation’s Elie Mystal:

Talking Points Memo founder and editor:

Clinton White House Press Secretary:

Top national security attorney:

More:

 

 

