Under DeSantis Florida Is Now the Most Expensive State to Live – and Will Become One of the Easiest to Get a Gun
In the past three years, rent on average across the U.S. has jumped 24 percent. In Miami, rents are up 61 percent. Tampa? 53%. Orlando? 34%. And Jacksonville? 32%.
ClickOrlando reports Florida is now “the most expensive place to live” in America. It cites a Realtor.com report which also designates Miami as “the least affordable metro in the U.S.”
Republican Ron DeSantis has been governor since 2019. He won by a tiny margin, just 0.4%, which was a mere 32,463 votes.
He has not been governing like someone who was not given a mandate by voters.
In fact, DeSantis has been holding weekly, if not daily press conferences, often with children by his side, to promote whatever the latest Fox News attack on so-called “wokeism” is. DeSantis’ recent targets have been LGBTQ people. “CRT.” And pushing faux “parental rights,” and his new “Don’t Say Gay” law, which he has been using a false anecdotal story to support.
DeSantis just promised a new focus, and it’s not rent control, or doing anything to help middle or lower-income Floridians.
Florida’s culture-crazed governor is now promising to make the Sunshine State a “constitutional-carry” haven.
So-called “constitutional carry” is just permitless open-carry, as Fred Wellman, who lost one of his children at the Parkland, Florida school shooting massacre, said today:
Let’s be clear. There is no such thing as Constitutional carry. It is a marketing term for weak feckless people like Desantis to avoid saying permitless open carry. Ron, grab yourself by the testicles and be prepared for me. https://t.co/D4pXfjMsYK
— Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) April 29, 2022
DeSantis is promising that anyone will be able to carry a gun – no permit, license, training, or insurance required.
“I can’t tell you exactly when, but I’m pretty confident that I will be able to sign ‘Constitutional Carry’ into law in the state of Florida,” DeSantis said Friday, The Tampa Bay Times reports. “The Legislature will get it done. I can’t tell you if it’s going to be next week, six months, but I can tell you that before I am done as governor, we will have a signature on that bill.”
Governor Desantis promises Florida will have a constitutional carry bill before he leaves office https://t.co/9J2buQncbF pic.twitter.com/BeLAgMNmfd
— CBS4 News Gainesville (@mycbs4) April 29, 2022
Meanwhile, CBS News notes rents “are positively ballooning across Florida, fueled by a surge of people who relocated to the state during the pandemic.”
DeSantis is doing nothing to stop it or to help renters. In fact, Florida “explicitly prohibits rent control, which could put a cap on skyrocketing rents.”
“Many working-class families in South Florida have protested rent hikes that they say could put them on the street,” CBS adds.
29-year old Mike Wootan told CBS his rent is jumping $500 a month, to $3000 in June.
“It feels like a greedy, greedy time,” he says.
“I’m getting to the point where I’m really sick and tired of renting, and it doesn’t feel like a good time [to buy],” he said. “It feels like we’re on the cusp of another bubble that’s going to burst.”
CBS says Florida home prices are “through the roof.”
“Home values in Florida metros have surpassed heights reached during last decade’s housing bubble.”
Expect gun ownership to do the same thing.
Is Big Money Playing a Part in Trump’s Expected Endorsement of Far Right Christian Conservative JD Vance?
Donald Trump, the former president who is testing his political capital by endorsing large numbers of GOP candidates to bolster his own personal brand, is expected to endorse J.D. Vance, a far right Christian conservative who last year was accused of antisemitism. Vance, a venture capitalist, is running to replace retiring Ohio Republican Senator Rob Portman.
Why?
Some are suggesting financial gain.
A Trump endorsement in the tight six-way GOP primary could shake up the race. Despite tremendous name recognition Vance has been lagging way behind, currently in third place with just 11%. That’s about half the share of the leading candidate, businessman Mike Gibbons who is averaging 20 percent, according to Real Clear Politics. Far right extremist Josh Mandel, the state’s former Treasurer, is in second place with 18.7 percent.
NBC News broke the story, reporting that the “Mandel people hit the roof,” citing “one Republican with knowledge of the discussions.” That Republican told NBC News U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan “tried to dissuade Trump on behalf of Mandel, whom the congressman supports.”
Before Trump was elected President, Vance, the author of the once-popular but now often derided memoir “Hillbilly Elegy,” attacked him as “reprehensible.” He apologized in 2021 as he launched his Senate campaign.
Vance has endorsed Trump’s “Big Lie.” Last year CNN reported that “Vance, the most well-known of the candidates, blatantly lied about 2020, claiming that the tech industry had worked with Democrats to rig the election.”
Vance, or a pro-Vance super PAC, is being bankrolled by Peter Thiel, the Big Tech billionaire conservative libertarian political activist and PayPal co-founder.
Thiel, as The Washington Post reported earlier this year, “invested $10 million in a political action committee in March [of 2021] to bolster Vance’s candidacy should he run. A few months later, Vance, a former employee of Thiel’s, made it official.”
Former federal prosecutor and former Republican turned Democratic activist, Ron Filipkowski, did not mince words in his opinion of what’s behind the anticipated Trump endorsement.
“Trump held out for a while to get a bigger check out of Peter Thiel,” says Filipkowski. “This means Blake Masters (AZ) will get the endorsement soon, and it wasn’t buy one, get one free either.”
Masters, who is president of the Thiel Foundation, is running for the U.S. Senate from Arizona.
It’s not the first time Filipkowski has suggested Trump is being paid by Thiel an endorsement. This from February:
I’m putting the over/under for Peter Thiel’s check to Trump for the JD Vance and Blake Masters endorsements at $2 million.
— Ron Filipkowski ?? (@RonFilipkowski) February 11, 2022
In February The New York Times reported that “Thiel, one of Donald J. Trump’s biggest donors in 2016, has re-emerged as a prime financier of the Make America Great Again movement.”
Professor Donald Moynihan, the Chair at Georgetown University’s McCourt School of Public Policy, last year offered an opinion on why Thiel is getting so political.
“As Thiel accumulates massive wealth, he reinvests some of it into the political system, backing people like Trump and JD Vance, culture warriors who will keep you distracted while expanding a system that allows Thiel to accrue massive wealth w/o taxes.”
As some have also noted, in 2009 Thiel wrote: “I no longer believe that freedom and democracy are compatible.”
‘Jewish Space Laser Lady’ Marjorie Taylor Greene Mocked for Calling Pundit a ‘Communist’ Over Musk’s Twitter Takeover Attempt
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), having already lost her personal Twitter account for promoting COVID misinformation, is now attacking noted historian, author, and conservative columnist Max Boot for expressing concern about billionaire Elon Musk’s attempt to take over Twitter.
Musk, not only currently the richest person on the planet, but the richest person in history, was sanctioned by the Securities and Exchange Commission and ordered to pay Tesla shareholders $40 million over his Twitter posts in 2018 ($20 million from Musk, $20 million from Tesla.) He was also ordered to have his tweets vetted before posting, which he is now fighting.
Friday morning Musk officially attempted to buy the social media platform, after almost joining the company’s board earlier in the week, which came after a late disclosure he had purchased more than nine percent of the company’s stock.
“I am frightened by the impact on society and politics if Elon Musk acquires Twitter,” Boot, a former Republican, said on Twitter. “He seems to believe that on social media anything goes. For democracy to survive, we need more content moderation, not less.”
Rep. Greene went ballistic, calling Boot a “communist.”
Kill freedom of speech to save democracy?
Say you’re a communist.
Just say it.
You’re actually scared of people freely discussing ideas and saying words.
You’re terrified of the impact on politics when truth isn’t censored.
I’m offended by your weakness. https://t.co/qnKwbttg0W
— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) April 14, 2022
She was quickly mocked, including by Boot himself.
Jewish space laser lady thinks I’m a Communist. ? https://t.co/2EnKbgrGCT
— Max Boot ?? (@MaxBoot) April 14, 2022
But Boot also made a serious observation about the response to his original tweet:
“All the hyperventilating from Trumpist trolls in response to this post (claiming that content moderation=fascism) is a good example of the worst of social media. It’s corrosive tendencies should be curbed not amplified. Trump must never be allowed on Twitter again.”
Others chimed in too:
She ran to the police to file a report against Jimmy Kimmel for telling a joke about her. pic.twitter.com/vPIvAMANjE
— Ron Filipkowski ?? (@RonFilipkowski) April 14, 2022
This from a person that called police to report an innocuous joke by a comedian. You people never, ever value “free speech” the way you claim.
— Brian Normoyle (@BrianNormoyle) April 14, 2022
Tell me you don’t understand freedom of speech, democracy or communism….
— Our Government is broken. ???? (@CaPresser) April 14, 2022
MTG’s last tweet prior to this one was a defense for banning books from libraries. You really can’t make it up. https://t.co/wRilHExWsW
— Morten Øverbye (@morten) April 14, 2022
— Justin Norvell ????? (@Jstnorv10) April 14, 2022
Sorry Marjorie, if you break a platform‘s rules you get banned. That is not taking away your freedom of speech that’s taking someone who can’t follow the rules off of a platform of people who do follow rules.
— Lara reads banned books in Florida (@MadeInTheUSANJ) April 14, 2022
You said anyone who joins the military is throwing their life away.
Can we discuss those words?
— Nunca Trumpismo (@NeverTrumpTexan) April 14, 2022
YOU ARE SUING JIMMY KIMMEL FOR TELLING A JOKE ABOUT YOU.
YOU WANT TO BAN BOOKS.
I wanted to say it loud so you wouldn’t miss it.
— BlueBellBetty (@BlueBellBetty) April 14, 2022
I’m offended by your allegiance to compare small public health measures like wearing a mask to Nazism and injustice. I guess we are both disappointed @RepMTG https://t.co/tsQEX1dzIw
— ????the morax lorax (@miyanaofficial_) April 14, 2022
NY Times Pummeled Over Piece Focused on 8 Conservative Men Who Don’t Feel ‘Free to Be Themselves in the Culture’
Some might say The New York Times is the king of normalizing views from the right, even views that could be considered disturbing or, in some cases, even dangerous to their fellow citizens, the nation, or the world. The Times’ pre-World War II profiles of a young Adolf Hitler are a legendary example.
In 2015 The Times republished what it calls “1922: Hitler in Bavaria,” patting itself on the back for getting “a lot of things right,” like its “description of his ability to work a crowd into a fever pitch, ready then and there to stage a coup.”
The Times that year also reported that “several reliable, well-informed sources confirmed the idea that Hitler’s anti-Semitism was not so genuine or violent as it sounded, and that he was merely using anti-Semitic propaganda as a bait to catch masses of followers and keep them aroused, enthusiastic, and in line for the time when his organization is perfected and sufficiently powerful to be employed effectively for political purposes.”
History knows how that turned out.
Fast forward to 2017, when The Times published a profile commonly referred to as “The Nazi Next Door,” originally titled, “In America’s Heartland, the Nazi Sympathizer Next Door,” which was written by Richard Fausset.
Salon’s Matthew Smith described the piece, bemoaning the “creepy trend of media outlets attempting to humanize Nazis and white supremacists.”
“Tony and Maria Hovater were married this fall,” Fausset’s story begins. “They registered at Target. On their list was a muffin pan, a four-drawer dresser and a pineapple slicer.”
“Ms. Hovater, 25, was worried about Antifa bashing up the ceremony. Weddings are hard enough to plan for when your fiancé is not an avowed white nationalist.”
A caption of a photo reads: “Mr. Hovater and others in the loosely defined alt-right movement are hoping to make their ideas less than shocking, even normal.”
Some felt The Times, intentionally or not, certainly appeared as if it were trying to lend a hand. And in fact, after massive outrage, which forced a headline change (along with removing a link it included to “a webpage that sells swastika armbands,”) the Times’ editors defended publishing the piece by saying they thought “it was important to do so.”
Between 1922, and 2017, and after, no doubt the Times has published other works that normalize the radical right, extremism, and fascism.
Earlier this year a Twitter user posted his take on how the Times in 1935 covered a “large anti-Hitler protest in front of a Nazi ocean liner.”
July 1935. A large anti-Hitler protest in front of a Nazi ocean liner. Protesters managed to rip the swastika flag.
NYT: Reds riot.
Don’t worry, the “aroused” Nazi crew helped police hunt down the protesters.
Covering anti-fascist action was never a strength of US media. pic.twitter.com/QMISrz55xL
— Abraham Gutman (@abgutman) January 13, 2022
And oh yes, 1924:
Ah, the NYT. Let’s never forget this headline from 1924, which I verified in the NYT database as authentic. pic.twitter.com/aRKgaAXZoJ
— Jonathan Greenberg (@JournalistJG) December 12, 2021
“22,000 Nazis Hold Rally in [Madison Square] Garden; Police Check Foes,” was a front-page headline in the Times about a stunningly disturbing NYC event in 1939.
Meanwhile, fast forward to today.
“These 8 Conservative Men Are Making No Apologies” is the headline in Tuesday’s Times Opinion section. The piece is by the Times’ deputy Opinion editor Patrick Healy and the Opinion section’s editorial assistant Adrian J. Rivera. And while no one should make a comparison to Hitler or Nazis, the question some are asking is why did The Times think it important to profile a group of conservative men, since conservative men have pretty much been in charge for decades?
“There was no talk of a stolen election, no conspiracy theories about voter fraud or rants about President Biden’s legitimacy. Yet listening to our 90-minute focus group with eight conservative men, you couldn’t help but worry for our democracy a bit,” it begins.
“The men didn’t see themselves fitting into American society today. They didn’t feel free to be themselves in the culture,” the piece claims. “Seven of them said they felt like a stranger in their own country. At a time when democratic institutions are under pressure — and even under attack — and the United States feels so ununited, what causes these Americans to feel so alienated from America?”
The Times, to my knowledge, has never done a focus group of, say, eight LGBTQ men over 50. Or eight LGBTQ people of any age. What about doing a focus group of eight Northeast Democrats? How about visiting a diner and listening to supporters of President Joe Biden? Or Senator Elizabeth Warren? Or Reps. Jamie Raskin or Val Demmings?
When does the paper of record start highlighting views of people from the left, rather than a Nazi from 1922 or conservatives from 2022?
Again, The Times defends its piece, claiming these are “Americans whose voices are often not heard in opinion journalism.”
The Times apparently has never heard of Fox News, Newsmax, OAN, Breitbart, The Daily Caller, The Daily Wire, or Facebook.
The Times piece includes one hour and 22 minutes of audio it titled, “8 Conservative Men On Being a Man in America Today.”
To give a taste, here are some of the men and their top concerns about America or American society:
Tony (white, 72, retired, Massachusetts): Government spending.
Derrick (Black, 63, software engineer, Georgia): Inflation.
Michael (white, 67, retired, Florida): Economy.
Christopher (Black, 51, small-business loan broker, Maryland): Elitism.
Danny (Middle Eastern, 47, Realtor, Florida): Disgraceful.
Joe (white, 37, apparel manufacturing, New York): Weak.
Joe says: “This is not the America I remember growing up in, and it’s just sad to see what’s going on.”
Robert says: “You’re not free to be yourself anymore because of crime. You’ve got to be concerned about ‘If I go out, am I going to be a victim of crime?'”
(Most crime is actually at historic lows, but you won’t hear that on TV or social media. The Brennan Center reports the “violent crime rate in the United States has decreased sharply over the past 25 years.”)
Later in the piece, Robert reveals, “I voted for Trump. I like Trump from when he was with ‘The Apprentice.’ I knew him as a businessperson. That’s why I voted for him. And then — oh, Lord — from church to every place, people just had a problem with it. You can’t have a different viewpoint.”
One interviewer asked questions like “What does it mean to be a man?” “Is masculinity important to you?” “Who would you all think of as good examples of masculinity or manliness these days? Who’s a good example?”
Responses to The Times’ piece were strong and appropriately unforgiving:
I mean, this is just Episode 1,826,736 of NYT’s storied “Midwestern Diner” series. But I did like this bit, because I think it gets to a bigger truth: they see other people living their authentic lives as a *personal attack* on them https://t.co/7343C0FYyw pic.twitter.com/eVG4Xd4hJU
— Matt “Key Bump” Coppock (@MattCoppock) April 12, 2022
Losing my fucking mind.https://t.co/41bPsPLBqT https://t.co/QEn91PWhQA pic.twitter.com/KlPAN8xGkI
— Michael Hobbes (@RottenInDenmark) April 12, 2022
Oh lord. @nytopinion‘s “focus group” with conservative men is so over-the-top whiny, entitled and sexist that even @patrickhealynyt concludes: “you couldn’t help but worry for our democracy a bit.” https://t.co/miDzk9okFh
— Dan Froomkin/PressWatchers.org ?? (@froomkin) April 12, 2022
The NYTimes did a focus group with 8 conservative men and it is so fucking disgusting. I dare you to read the whole thing without gagging. ??https://t.co/Cq8e9RS7oY pic.twitter.com/6UIei3iVVI
— Jesse Lacika (@PigEpidermis) April 12, 2022
There is no worse form of journalism than shoddily-conducted focus group journalism.
These 8 Conservative Men Are Making No Apologies https://t.co/Gu33ICF3fb
— Brian W. (@JustBrianOk) April 12, 2022
These are paragraphs of words that the most prestigious newspaper in the world decided are worth publishing today. https://t.co/qXICczKXrK pic.twitter.com/VSPIC7K1vC
— Kyle Barry (@KyleCBarry) April 12, 2022
Sure, Oklahoma just outlawed abortion but let’s talk to 8 conservative whiney men, also is the nytimes aware Biden won?
These 8 Conservative Men Are Making No Apologies https://t.co/kKIB3lF9vm
— Andrea R MD (@AndreaR9Md) April 12, 2022
NYT puts 8 conservative men in a room who “won’t apologize” for their views.
Dear readers, welcome to a conversation with the 8 most insufferable assholes you’ve never met. https://t.co/1qHanE1D6u
— Mark Hoofnagle (@MarkHoofnagle) April 12, 2022
absolutely insane that the largest, most influential newspaper in the country (world?) continues to give legitimacy to the idea that all of these people *whose words are always in their paper* are not being sufficiently seen/heard https://t.co/gN4GzIiSQ2
— Athens Grease (@Athens_Grease) April 12, 2022
Image via Shutterstock
