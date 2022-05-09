COMMENTARY
‘Zero Credibility’: Top Attorney Blasts Tom Cotton for Attacking Biden and Peaceful Protestors Outside Justices’ Homes
Peaceful protests have repeatedly – by Democrats and Republicans alike – been called the “cornerstone” of American democracy, even by legal experts. But Harvard Law educated attorney and U.S. Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR), who one year ago proudly issued a statement declaring “COTTON TAKES ON CANCEL CULTURE,” is denouncing peaceful pro-choice Americans who have been protesting outside two U.S. Supreme Court justices’ homes to defend the constitutional right to abortion.
Responding to an unusually strong statement from the White House, Senator Cotton specifically attacked protestors “showing up at private homes,” calling it “intimidation,” and even “unlawful and unamerican.”
The White House is playing word games.
Biden needs to clearly condemn the mob for *showing up at private homes* at night (with kids present) to intimidate the Justices.
This intimidation is unlawful and unamerican. https://t.co/LDrX3Zq7CR
— Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) May 9, 2022
While the protests may or may not be legal (I’m no legal expert so I’m deferring to someone who is, here,) they are the iconic representation of actions that are exquisitely American, fueled by actions – the threat of taking away constitutional rights – that are not.
In fact, American history is filled with proud examples of peaceful protests – and no-so peaceful protests taught to our children in history books nationwide.
The Boston Tea Party is an iconic celebration of American protest – and while not not violent, not exactly “peaceful.”
Top national security lawyer Bradley Moss blasted Cotton, asking why he was silent when armed protestors descended on Michigan Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s home to protest Trump’s election loss. And when Georgia Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his family for months received death threats because he refused to illegally hand the election over the Trump. And a few other times:
Where were you for Jocelyn Benson? Where were you for Brad Raffensperger? Where were you for the IC whistleblower? Where were you when Trump called for my boss to be tried for treason?
You have zero credibility on this. None. https://t.co/byqCODLpsz
— Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) May 9, 2022
Sen. Cotton, by the way, began his attack at 9:30 AM, with this, 30 minutes after the White House had indeed condemned the protests:
The White House has tacitly blessed the unlawful and unamerican intimidation of Supreme Court Justices at their homes.
Joe Biden has shown he has none of the decency he promised to restore.
— Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) May 9, 2022
COMMENTARY
Watch: McConnell Repeatedly Refuses to Comment on SCOTUS Abortion Opinion – ‘The Story Today’ Is the Leak
Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was given the opportunity to take full credit for “singlehandedly” reshaping the Supreme Court to enable it to, as is expected after a leaked draft opinion – strike down Roe v. Wade.
He refused. Repeatedly.
In fact, not only did he refuse to take credit when CNN’s Manu Raju handed it to him, he refused to even comment on the leaked opinion, a 90-page document that harshly overturns the nearly 50-year-old decision from 1973 that acknowledged abortion is a constitutional right.
Instead, McConnell lectured reporters that “the story today” is the leak, not what the opinion says, which is pure political propaganda and gaslighting.
“You spent decades trying to remake the court, overturn Roe, you’re singlehandedly responsible for the 6-3 majority, so do you take personal credit for abortion rights likely to go away for millions of people in this country?” Raju asked.
“I think the story today,” McConnell replied, “is an effort by someone on the inside to discredit the institution of the Senate,” he added. (It’s unclear why he said the Senate and not the Supreme Court.)
“You spent decades trying to remake the court, overturn Roe … Do you take personal credit for abortion rights likely to go away for millions of people in this country?”
— CNN’s @mkraju to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell pic.twitter.com/fME9bTqNMh
— The Recount (@therecount) May 3, 2022
That was not the only time McConnell told reporters what the story is.
“You need – it seems to me, excuse the lecture – to concentrate on what the news is today,” McConnell declared. “Not a leaked draft, but the fact that the draft was leaked.”
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell tells the press not to concentrate on the contents of the Supreme Court’s draft opinion, but on “the fact that the draft was leaked.” pic.twitter.com/FEuFu4fNKh
— The Recount (@therecount) May 3, 2022
McConnell’s admonitions are pure propaganda. The news that affects millions of Americans is that abortion is about to become illegal for them, and soon after, contraception, and LGBTQ rights including sex and marriage. A leaked draft won’t even make the history books.
COMMENTARY
‘They Lied to You’: Susan Collins Blasted as a ‘Joke’ and a ‘Fraud’ After Statement on Kavanaugh and Gorsuch
U.S. Senator Susan Collins (R-ME), who voted to confirm both conservative Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court despite having every indication they would vote to overturn Roe v. Wade, has issued a statement distancing herself from a leaked opinion that shows the Court has already voted to entirely overturn the five-decade-old decision.
It’s not going well for her.
“If this leaked draft opinion is the final decision and this reporting is accurate, it would be completely inconsistent with what Justice Gorsuch and Justice Kavanaugh said in their hearings and in our meetings in my office,” Collins said in a statement.
Many are outraged, having warned the Republican Senator from Maine that by voting to confirm Gorsuch and Kavanaugh she was voting to eliminate a woman’s constitutional right to abortion. As some noted, Collins did not say she would challenge the Justices, demand they explain their obvious lies, or take any action whatsoever.
RELATED–
‘Human Rights Crisis’: Legal Experts Say Bombshell SCOTUS Abortion Opinion Will Be ‘Foundation for Overturning LGBT Rights’
Some are reposting old video of Collins defending her votes of Gorsuch and Kavanaugh:
Seems like the only person who didn’t realize what a fool Susan Collins was… was Susan Collins. pic.twitter.com/FFaVMpkU6W
— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) May 3, 2022
Collins was accused of lying even before she issued her statement:
Susan Collins told American women to trust her to protect Roe v. Wade. She lied, writes @EleanorClift https://t.co/6DQGG329Di
— The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) May 3, 2022
And after.
The former Director of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics:
Susan Collins has issued a statement showing that she is concerned that the nominees who were obviously lying lied to her. That’ll fix it.
— Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) May 3, 2022
The Nation’s Elie Mystal:
I’m not anybody’s assigning editor so I apologize for speaking out of turn, but I ASSUME the @nytimes has sent somebody to camp outside Susan Collins’s office to get her comment on her boy, alleged attempt rapist Brett Kavanaugh, doing the thing she promised us he wouldn’t do.
— Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) May 3, 2022
Talking Points Memo founder and editor:
its hard to be a bigger joke or bigger fraud than susan collins. https://t.co/5yD1HAGNLR
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) May 3, 2022
Clinton White House Press Secretary:
Best reporter question for Susan Collins today. Senator, since Justice Kavanaugh lies to you during your hearing and Roe is settled law will you support a filibuster exception to codify roe, which you support. If not why? Someone should ask
— Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) May 3, 2022
Top national security attorney:
Shorter Collins: I got played. https://t.co/jHzomerrIa
— Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) May 3, 2022
More:
Notice she doesn’t say this would upset her, because it wouldn’t, because she is in on it. https://t.co/d0VePlj2FV
— Jamison Foser (@jamisonfoser) May 3, 2022
2/ Btw #2, @SenatorCollins, the word you’re looking for is LIE. They LIED to you.
— Laffy (@GottaLaff) May 3, 2022
It is embarrassing that people still don’t get that Susan Collins was just lying.
She wasn’t fooled. She was lying. She knew this would happen.
https://t.co/SfIPYhwlu6
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) May 3, 2022
Do you think Susan Collins is a blatant LIAR or just incredibly GULLIBLE?
— Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) May 3, 2022
Susan Collins should resign. Tonight.
— Andrew Wortman ???????? (@AmoneyResists) May 3, 2022
Susan Collins either needs to move for the impeachment of Kavanaugh and Gorsuch — or she needs to resign. https://t.co/XIxTHKAuSw
— Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) May 3, 2022
COMMENTARY
Under DeSantis Florida Is Now the Most Expensive State to Live – and Will Become One of the Easiest to Get a Gun
In the past three years, rent on average across the U.S. has jumped 24 percent. In Miami, rents are up 61 percent. Tampa? 53%. Orlando? 34%. And Jacksonville? 32%.
ClickOrlando reports Florida is now “the most expensive place to live” in America. It cites a Realtor.com report which also designates Miami as “the least affordable metro in the U.S.”
Republican Ron DeSantis has been governor since 2019. He won by a tiny margin, just 0.4%, which was a mere 32,463 votes.
He has not been governing like someone who was not given a mandate by voters.
In fact, DeSantis has been holding weekly, if not daily press conferences, often with children by his side, to promote whatever the latest Fox News attack on so-called “wokeism” is. DeSantis’ recent targets have been LGBTQ people. “CRT.” And pushing faux “parental rights,” and his new “Don’t Say Gay” law, which he has been using a false anecdotal story to support.
DeSantis just promised a new focus, and it’s not rent control, or doing anything to help middle or lower-income Floridians.
Florida’s culture-crazed governor is now promising to make the Sunshine State a “constitutional-carry” haven.
So-called “constitutional carry” is just permitless open-carry, as Fred Wellman, who lost one of his children at the Parkland, Florida school shooting massacre, said today:
Let’s be clear. There is no such thing as Constitutional carry. It is a marketing term for weak feckless people like Desantis to avoid saying permitless open carry. Ron, grab yourself by the testicles and be prepared for me. https://t.co/D4pXfjMsYK
— Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) April 29, 2022
DeSantis is promising that anyone will be able to carry a gun – no permit, license, training, or insurance required.
“I can’t tell you exactly when, but I’m pretty confident that I will be able to sign ‘Constitutional Carry’ into law in the state of Florida,” DeSantis said Friday, The Tampa Bay Times reports. “The Legislature will get it done. I can’t tell you if it’s going to be next week, six months, but I can tell you that before I am done as governor, we will have a signature on that bill.”
Governor Desantis promises Florida will have a constitutional carry bill before he leaves office https://t.co/9J2buQncbF pic.twitter.com/BeLAgMNmfd
— CBS4 News Gainesville (@mycbs4) April 29, 2022
Meanwhile, CBS News notes rents “are positively ballooning across Florida, fueled by a surge of people who relocated to the state during the pandemic.”
DeSantis is doing nothing to stop it or to help renters. In fact, Florida “explicitly prohibits rent control, which could put a cap on skyrocketing rents.”
“Many working-class families in South Florida have protested rent hikes that they say could put them on the street,” CBS adds.
29-year old Mike Wootan told CBS his rent is jumping $500 a month, to $3000 in June.
“It feels like a greedy, greedy time,” he says.
“I’m getting to the point where I’m really sick and tired of renting, and it doesn’t feel like a good time [to buy],” he said. “It feels like we’re on the cusp of another bubble that’s going to burst.”
CBS says Florida home prices are “through the roof.”
“Home values in Florida metros have surpassed heights reached during last decade’s housing bubble.”
Expect gun ownership to do the same thing.
