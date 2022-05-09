‘Zero Credibility’: Top Attorney Blasts Tom Cotton for Attacking Biden and Peaceful Protestors Outside Justices’ Homes

Peaceful protests have repeatedly – by Democrats and Republicans alike – been called the “cornerstone” of American democracy, even by legal experts. But Harvard Law educated attorney and U.S. Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR), who one year ago proudly issued a statement declaring “COTTON TAKES ON CANCEL CULTURE,” is denouncing peaceful pro-choice Americans who have been protesting outside two U.S. Supreme Court justices’ homes to defend the constitutional right to abortion.

Responding to an unusually strong statement from the White House, Senator Cotton specifically attacked protestors “showing up at private homes,” calling it “intimidation,” and even “unlawful and unamerican.”

The White House is playing word games. Biden needs to clearly condemn the mob for *showing up at private homes* at night (with kids present) to intimidate the Justices. This intimidation is unlawful and unamerican. https://t.co/LDrX3Zq7CR — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) May 9, 2022

While the protests may or may not be legal (I’m no legal expert so I’m deferring to someone who is, here,) they are the iconic representation of actions that are exquisitely American, fueled by actions – the threat of taking away constitutional rights – that are not.

In fact, American history is filled with proud examples of peaceful protests – and no-so peaceful protests taught to our children in history books nationwide.

The Boston Tea Party is an iconic celebration of American protest – and while not not violent, not exactly “peaceful.”

Top national security lawyer Bradley Moss blasted Cotton, asking why he was silent when armed protestors descended on Michigan Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s home to protest Trump’s election loss. And when Georgia Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his family for months received death threats because he refused to illegally hand the election over the Trump. And a few other times:

Where were you for Jocelyn Benson? Where were you for Brad Raffensperger? Where were you for the IC whistleblower? Where were you when Trump called for my boss to be tried for treason? You have zero credibility on this. None. https://t.co/byqCODLpsz — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) May 9, 2022

Sen. Cotton, by the way, began his attack at 9:30 AM, with this, 30 minutes after the White House had indeed condemned the protests: