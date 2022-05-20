News
Matt Gaetz Thinks Families Using Gov’t. Assistance to Buy Baby Formula Should Take a Back Seat to ‘Hard-Working’ Americans
U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) said this week babies born into low-income families should not have the same access to food as those born into wealth – or even moderate means – and voted against a bill because, he suggested, it would help them take food away from their more affluent peers.
The Republican Party for weeks has been falsely hammering the Biden administration and Democrats in general about the very real baby formula shortage, baselessly trying to pin the blame on the President and his officials. But when the Democrats put two bills on the House to help ease the crisis, many Republicans refused to vote to help families.
More than half the baby formula sold in the U.S. is purchased through government assistance programs like WIC, the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children.
Congressman Gaetz says those families accessing government assistance should take a back seat to “hard-working” Americans when it comes to buying baby formula. Equating wealth with being hard-working is a fallacy, as is saying those who are low-income do not work hard.
WIC narrows and controls the amount of baby formula that families using it can buy, but it also specifies the brands and even stores they can use.
H.R.7791, the Access to Baby Formula Act of 2022, would temporarily reduce those constraints.
Gaetz opposes making baby formula more accessible to people because they are poor, or, as he suggests, not “hard-working.”
“H.R. 7791 would make baby formula shortages worse for most Americans,” the Florida Republican Congressman tweeted. “It will allow WIC to utilize a far greater portion of the baby formula market, crowding out many hard-working American families.”
Gaetz was one of nine Republicans to vote against the bill. It passed the House, and even Republicans in the Senate saw it as so non-controversial that they allowed it to pass by unanimous consent, meaning they didn’t require a vote on the bill. It will now head to President Biden to become law.
Gaetz was blasted on social media. A few responses:
Many military families receive WIC checks. I’m in his district and it is heavily military. Huge bases. Don’t let this slip by. He knows this too. Do NOT let him off the hook on this one.
— kim schade (@Gatorpharmer_ks) May 19, 2022
Define “hard working”. A lot of us took WIC benefits back when I was a young active-duty airman in the USAF many years ago. I feel like we worked pretty hard. We didn’t all grow up with a daddy who could get us out of multiple DUIs.
— Kevin Slane (@KSlane74) May 19, 2022
So only parents with money should be able to buy formula and feed their children? That actually tracks for you guys.
— 🌻🌻 CSpencer 🌻🌻 (@CrisSpencer13) May 19, 2022
This is true. I worked two jobs as a single mom and without WIC, there is no way I could have afforded formula. It was, and I’m sure still is, incredibly high.
— Misty Maroon (@MistyCloud72) May 19, 2022
So poor babies aren’t entitled to food?
— Ann Marie Peterson (@AMLPeterson) May 19, 2022
