CRIME
Manhattan DA Tells Judge to Proceed With the Case Against the Trump Org and CFO Allen Weisselberg
In a 129-page court filing on Monday, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg told the judge handling the case involving Donald Trump’s family business that he should move forward. He’s also ready to file felony charges against former Trump Organization chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.
“This case, at its core, is ordinary,” wrote Assistant District Attorney Solomon Shinerock quoted the New York Daily News. “It arises from the fact that Allen Weisselberg violated the basic imperative that all New Yorkers faithfully report and pay tax on their income.”
In Feb. 2022 there was a motion filed by the Trump Org. to have the charges dismissed, and until now the prosecutors haven’t responded. The allegations are that both dodged income taxes on more than $1.7 million for over 15 years as well as other crimes.
Michael Cohen, a former Trump lawyer, has spoken with the DA and provided documents, he tweeted earlier this year many times publicly.
Weisselberg’s lawyers allege that all of the information that they’re basing their facts on come from lies by Cohen told federal investigators. But Bragg’s office explained none of the prosecutors had ever “seen or been briefed on the contents of Weisselberg’s testimony” against Cohen to the feds.
“Indeed, the claim that (Cohen) sparked this Investigation as part of a vendetta resulting from Weisselberg’s immunized testimony is incorrect,” the filing states. “And, regardless of (Cohen’s) feelings towards Weisselberg … the Investigation that led to this Indictment, and the information used to obtain that Indictment, are the result of sources completely independent of (Cohen).”
“Weisselberg fails and fails miserably in his vengeful witness defense in the fact that I never testified before the grand jury against him,” said Cohen in a statement to Raw Story. “Mr. Shinerock’s opposition papers clearly demonstrate that the Trump methodology of lying and blaming others only works for Trump; all others get jail time.”
“This might be the right time for Weisselberg to think about cooperating,” he added.
Bragg, who made it clear that he hasn’t looked into whatever Cohen did or did not say to the federal government. There have been a number of people who came forward and spoke to the district attorney’s office prior to Bragg taking over. One of those is Weisselberg’s former daughter-in-law, who revealed that she handed over a lot of information to the DA as well.
CRIME
Insider Trading? Madison Cawthorn Implicated in ‘Pump-And-Dump Cryptocurrency Scheme’: Report
U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) is being implicated by two well-known watchdog groups in what is being called a possible illegal insider trading “pump-and-dump cryptocurrency scheme.”
The right-wing Washington Examiner broke the story, reporting that the North Carolina Republican “may have violated federal insider trading laws.”
Cawthorn repeatedly appeared to promote a cryptocurrency’s “meme coin” called “Let’s Go Brandon,” a direct attack on President Joe Biden.
“On Dec. 29, the beleaguered North Carolina congressman posed at a party with James Koutoulas, a hedge fund manager and the ringleader” of the LGB cryptocurrency coin, The Examiner reports.
“LGB legends. … Tomorrow we go to the moon!” Cawthorn, who has stated publicly he owns the cryptocurrency, posted on Instagram in response to the picture posted on Koutoulas’s Instagram page.
The next day, LGBCoin did exactly as the lawmaker predicted.
“This looks really, really bad,” Dylan Hedtler-Gaudette told The Examiner. Hedtler-Gaudette is the government affairs manager for the federal watchdog group Project on Government Oversight (POGO). “This does look like a classic case of you got some insider information and acting on that information. And that’s illegal.”
Another watchdog group says Cawthorn may have committed an illegal act that could land him in jail.
“Craig Holman, a government affairs lobbyist for Public Citizen, said if Cawthorn purchased LGBCoin before Dec. 30 with nonpublic knowledge of the cryptocurrency’s pending deal with Brown, that would constitute insider trading, a federal crime that can involve prison time,” The Examiner adds.
Here are a few of the appearances Cawthorn and Koutoulas made together:
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Amazing to see Patriots like this shouting us out!@jameskoutoulas and @CawthornforNC going strong at this weekend American Freedom Tour event in Fort Lauderdale!#letsgo #AFT #Freedom pic.twitter.com/jhtXP8nXjt
— LetsGo Brandon (@LetsGo) March 22, 2022
Incredible spending back to back nights with the affable Patriot @CawthornforNC pic.twitter.com/mzZTXppya4
— James Koutoulas (@jameskoutoulas) December 5, 2021
EARLIER –
Madison Cawthorn Was Just Cited for Having a Gun at the Airport. Again.
CRIME
‘Now, I Understand’: Parents Outraged After Shootout During Kids Baseball Game Leaves Children ‘Traumatized’ (Video)
Parents in North Charleston, South Carolina are outraged after a gunfight during a children’s baseball game Monday night sent young players running for their lives. One parent says he heard between 50 and 75 shots. Police say no children were reported physically injured, but the emotional toll is already evident.
“Now, I understand we could walk down the street, something could happen. We could be at church, something can happen. One-hundred percent understand that,” Lori Ferguson told WCSC. “My kids asked me where the police were to protect them. They didn’t want to take a shower, in our own home, because now they’re traumatized by what happened tonight.”
She is also angered because although police came to the scene of the gunfight she says they didn’t even ensure the children were unharmed. Ferguson says, “nobody ever came and checked like, ‘Hey, are these kids okay?’”
Describing what happened, Ferguson says, “all of a sudden, boom, boom, and ‘Get down, everybody, get down!’ And you’re at a park. My kids are not with me directly and you just see everybody scattering,” she said. “And my son’s on the pitcher mound by himself and it was just the most traumatic thing as a mother, as a citizen of this city, that you just feel helpless. I felt completely helpless.”
Police spokesman Harve Jacobs issued a statement saying North Charleston Police are actively investigating and promised to “do everything in their power to locate and arrest the individuals involved in this heinous and reckless act.”
“Witnesses indicated that multiple vehicles pulled into the parking lot, where a physical altercation took place, followed by dozens of gunshots,” Jacobs said. “Several youth baseball games were underway when this incident occurred. This incident tonight had nothing to do with the Park, youth athletes, parents or coaches. Thankfully no injuries were reported.”
But rather than address the core problem, police say they “planned to meet Tuesday morning with city recreation staff to formulate a safety plan ‘to ensure that our city’s youth can feel safe when playing on our parks and playgrounds.’”
Responding to the shooting Moms Demand Action founder Shannon Watts said: “This shooting at a children’s baseball game in Charleston, South Carolina, isn’t an anomaly. This is America’s new normal, enabled by greedy gun lobbyists and lawmaker allies. And if they have their way, no one will be safe anywhere.”
Watch:
BREAKING: Dozens of gunshots send children scrambling for cover during little league baseball game in N. Charleston
More: https://t.co/wAoLc8HbSW
Credit: Blake Ferguson#chsnews #scnews pic.twitter.com/vvzfQ4oe2I
— ABC News 4 (@ABCNews4) April 26, 2022
UPDATE – 11:18 AM ET
Hillary Clinton weighs in:
Republican state legislators and governors could be a part of the solution to stop gun violence. But they’d rather sell out children’s safety for campaign contributions from the gun lobby. https://t.co/ANsPdvZlHP
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) April 26, 2022
CRIME
Homophobic Passenger Faces Up to 20 Years After Allegedly Throwing Anti-Gay Slurs and a Phone at Flight Attendant: Report
First-class passenger Christopher Alexander Morgan was arrested at the end of a Delta flight after allegedly using anti-gay slurs against a flight attendant, refusing to follow directions, and throwing a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the crew member.
Morgan called the flight attendant a “fag” and a “queer.”
He “said the flight attendant was homosexual and that this made him uncomfortable,” The Daily Beast reports, citing an affidavit that also “says Morgan admitted becoming angry at being denied another drink.”
Morgan was arrested on April 22 at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. He is facing charges of interference with flight crew members or attendants, which can lead to up to 20 years in prison if convicted.
He “reclined his seat all the way back and refused to put on his seatbelt,” at takeoff, then later ordered an alcoholic beverage. When he wanted a second the flight attendant suggested a non-alcoholic drink instead, which “angered” him.
“Morgan said that he is homophobic and that it is possible he could have been intimidating to the flight attendants,” the affidavit concludes. “He said that his homophobia may have caused his temper towards the flight attendant to escalate and he admitted that he called H.D. a queer.”
Morgan denied the physical assault.
Another flight attendant guarded the cockpit door for the remainder of the flight, “out of security concerns for the flight crew,” says the affidavit.
Some weighed in on the disturbing report:
Beligerant drunk, Christopher Alexander Morgan, said the flight attendant was homosexual and that this made him uncomfortable.
We are seconds away from bigots with anger issues claiming it’s their “Religious Freedom” to assault gay people.
— Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) April 25, 2022
Can anyone guess how he voted in 2016 & 2020?
— G David Bilbrey (@GOOFY1946) April 25, 2022
This is part of the hate that has been unleashed by right-wing conservative “Christian” political rhetoric against my community. https://t.co/avZiXrqDre
— ????? ???? (@LanceUSA70) April 25, 2022
Image by Colin Brown via Flickr and a CC license
