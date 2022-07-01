CRIME
‘Committee’s Definitely Got Something’: Legal Experts Claim Threat of Wire Fraud Charges Loom Over Trump and Aides
In conversations with the Daily Beast’s Roger Sollenberger, two former officials in the Department of Justice suggested that specific evidence revealed in the Jan. 6th committee’s investigation of Donald Trump provides a roadmap that could lead to wire fraud charges against members of Donald Trump’s campaign officials and possibly the former president too.
At issue is the preponderance of evidence that Trump and his aides were well aware that he had lost the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden on election night and yet sent out a flood of requests for donations maintaining the election results were fraudulent.
As the report notes, “That same day, the Trump campaign sent a fundraising email claiming that ‘President Trump will easily WIN the Presidency of the United States with only legal votes cast.’ The solicitation called on supporters to donate any dollar amount and join something called the ‘Election Defense Task Force.’ The campaign, it said, was ‘counting on members to help [Trump] fight back and secure FOUR MORE YEARS.'”
Pointing out that legal experts believe that evidence contains the “ingredients for possible federal charges against officials with the campaign and the Republican National Committee—as well as Trump himself,” Sollenberger first spoke with former U.S. attorney Barb McQuade, who said wire fraud cases are a specialty of U.S. attorney’s offices.
RELATED: ‘Send this to DOJ immediately’: Legal expert says Trump allies appear to have committed a ‘very serious’ crime
“If it can be shown that Trump or others sent an email asking for money for one purpose, and then used it for another, that could constitute fraud, regardless of whether it can be proved that they knew the election had not been stolen,” she explained.
Her view was bolstered by Natalie Adams, who previously served as an assistant U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Florida, who bluntly stated, “the committee’s definitely got something.”
Speaking with the Beast, she elaborated, “It’s not whether you know something absolutely for sure. It’s if it’s ‘reasonably foreseeable’ to you that people will believe promises and statements that you either know aren’t true, or are reckless or deceptive, which you are trying to use to get something of value.”
According to Adams, there is a wire fraud conspiracy case to be made — which could sweep up the former president as a co-conspirator.
“With conspiracy, you don’t necessarily have to commit an overt act. And jury instructions don’t require proof of a formal agreement, because criminal actors avoid doing that,” she explained. “But if people work together and profit from it, it’s helpful to show who had the access and opportunity to review those communications, and who would be likely to know by virtue of their job what is ‘reasonably foreseeable’ to occur, who are charged with vetting the truth of statements, and so on.”
You can read more here.
Image: Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
CRIME
Manhattan DA Tells Judge to Proceed With the Case Against the Trump Org and CFO Allen Weisselberg
In a 129-page court filing on Monday, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg told the judge handling the case involving Donald Trump’s family business that he should move forward. He’s also ready to file felony charges against former Trump Organization chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg.
“This case, at its core, is ordinary,” wrote Assistant District Attorney Solomon Shinerock quoted the New York Daily News. “It arises from the fact that Allen Weisselberg violated the basic imperative that all New Yorkers faithfully report and pay tax on their income.”
In Feb. 2022 there was a motion filed by the Trump Org. to have the charges dismissed, and until now the prosecutors haven’t responded. The allegations are that both dodged income taxes on more than $1.7 million for over 15 years as well as other crimes.
Michael Cohen, a former Trump lawyer, has spoken with the DA and provided documents, he tweeted earlier this year many times publicly.
READ: Trump baffled Kellyanne Conway with an offer after losing the 2020 election
Weisselberg’s lawyers allege that all of the information that they’re basing their facts on come from lies by Cohen told federal investigators. But Bragg’s office explained none of the prosecutors had ever “seen or been briefed on the contents of Weisselberg’s testimony” against Cohen to the feds.
“Indeed, the claim that (Cohen) sparked this Investigation as part of a vendetta resulting from Weisselberg’s immunized testimony is incorrect,” the filing states. “And, regardless of (Cohen’s) feelings towards Weisselberg … the Investigation that led to this Indictment, and the information used to obtain that Indictment, are the result of sources completely independent of (Cohen).”
“Weisselberg fails and fails miserably in his vengeful witness defense in the fact that I never testified before the grand jury against him,” said Cohen in a statement to Raw Story. “Mr. Shinerock’s opposition papers clearly demonstrate that the Trump methodology of lying and blaming others only works for Trump; all others get jail time.”
“This might be the right time for Weisselberg to think about cooperating,” he added.
Bragg, who made it clear that he hasn’t looked into whatever Cohen did or did not say to the federal government. There have been a number of people who came forward and spoke to the district attorney’s office prior to Bragg taking over. One of those is Weisselberg’s former daughter-in-law, who revealed that she handed over a lot of information to the DA as well.
CRIME
Insider Trading? Madison Cawthorn Implicated in ‘Pump-And-Dump Cryptocurrency Scheme’: Report
U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) is being implicated by two well-known watchdog groups in what is being called a possible illegal insider trading “pump-and-dump cryptocurrency scheme.”
The right-wing Washington Examiner broke the story, reporting that the North Carolina Republican “may have violated federal insider trading laws.”
Cawthorn repeatedly appeared to promote a cryptocurrency’s “meme coin” called “Let’s Go Brandon,” a direct attack on President Joe Biden.
“On Dec. 29, the beleaguered North Carolina congressman posed at a party with James Koutoulas, a hedge fund manager and the ringleader” of the LGB cryptocurrency coin, The Examiner reports.
“LGB legends. … Tomorrow we go to the moon!” Cawthorn, who has stated publicly he owns the cryptocurrency, posted on Instagram in response to the picture posted on Koutoulas’s Instagram page.
The next day, LGBCoin did exactly as the lawmaker predicted.
“This looks really, really bad,” Dylan Hedtler-Gaudette told The Examiner. Hedtler-Gaudette is the government affairs manager for the federal watchdog group Project on Government Oversight (POGO). “This does look like a classic case of you got some insider information and acting on that information. And that’s illegal.”
Another watchdog group says Cawthorn may have committed an illegal act that could land him in jail.
“Craig Holman, a government affairs lobbyist for Public Citizen, said if Cawthorn purchased LGBCoin before Dec. 30 with nonpublic knowledge of the cryptocurrency’s pending deal with Brown, that would constitute insider trading, a federal crime that can involve prison time,” The Examiner adds.
Here are a few of the appearances Cawthorn and Koutoulas made together:
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Amazing to see Patriots like this shouting us out!@jameskoutoulas and @CawthornforNC going strong at this weekend American Freedom Tour event in Fort Lauderdale!#letsgo #AFT #Freedom pic.twitter.com/jhtXP8nXjt
— LetsGo Brandon (@LetsGo) March 22, 2022
Incredible spending back to back nights with the affable Patriot @CawthornforNC pic.twitter.com/mzZTXppya4
— James Koutoulas (@jameskoutoulas) December 5, 2021
EARLIER –
Madison Cawthorn Was Just Cited for Having a Gun at the Airport. Again.
CRIME
‘Now, I Understand’: Parents Outraged After Shootout During Kids Baseball Game Leaves Children ‘Traumatized’ (Video)
Parents in North Charleston, South Carolina are outraged after a gunfight during a children’s baseball game Monday night sent young players running for their lives. One parent says he heard between 50 and 75 shots. Police say no children were reported physically injured, but the emotional toll is already evident.
“Now, I understand we could walk down the street, something could happen. We could be at church, something can happen. One-hundred percent understand that,” Lori Ferguson told WCSC. “My kids asked me where the police were to protect them. They didn’t want to take a shower, in our own home, because now they’re traumatized by what happened tonight.”
She is also angered because although police came to the scene of the gunfight she says they didn’t even ensure the children were unharmed. Ferguson says, “nobody ever came and checked like, ‘Hey, are these kids okay?’”
Describing what happened, Ferguson says, “all of a sudden, boom, boom, and ‘Get down, everybody, get down!’ And you’re at a park. My kids are not with me directly and you just see everybody scattering,” she said. “And my son’s on the pitcher mound by himself and it was just the most traumatic thing as a mother, as a citizen of this city, that you just feel helpless. I felt completely helpless.”
Police spokesman Harve Jacobs issued a statement saying North Charleston Police are actively investigating and promised to “do everything in their power to locate and arrest the individuals involved in this heinous and reckless act.”
“Witnesses indicated that multiple vehicles pulled into the parking lot, where a physical altercation took place, followed by dozens of gunshots,” Jacobs said. “Several youth baseball games were underway when this incident occurred. This incident tonight had nothing to do with the Park, youth athletes, parents or coaches. Thankfully no injuries were reported.”
But rather than address the core problem, police say they “planned to meet Tuesday morning with city recreation staff to formulate a safety plan ‘to ensure that our city’s youth can feel safe when playing on our parks and playgrounds.’”
Responding to the shooting Moms Demand Action founder Shannon Watts said: “This shooting at a children’s baseball game in Charleston, South Carolina, isn’t an anomaly. This is America’s new normal, enabled by greedy gun lobbyists and lawmaker allies. And if they have their way, no one will be safe anywhere.”
Watch:
BREAKING: Dozens of gunshots send children scrambling for cover during little league baseball game in N. Charleston
More: https://t.co/wAoLc8HbSW
Credit: Blake Ferguson#chsnews #scnews pic.twitter.com/vvzfQ4oe2I
— ABC News 4 (@ABCNews4) April 26, 2022
UPDATE – 11:18 AM ET
Hillary Clinton weighs in:
Republican state legislators and governors could be a part of the solution to stop gun violence. But they’d rather sell out children’s safety for campaign contributions from the gun lobby. https://t.co/ANsPdvZlHP
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) April 26, 2022
Trending
- News1 day ago
‘He’s a Trump Acolyte’: Reporter Shreds Secret Service Agent’s Credibility in Face of Denials About SUV Incident
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Teachers Told to Remove Rainbows, Photos of Same-Sex Spouses as DeSantis’ ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Law Goes Into Effect
- BREAKING NEWS1 day ago
‘I Cannot Think of Many Things More Frightening’: Justice Kagan Rebukes SCOTUS Conservatives Over EPA Ruling
- News2 days ago
‘Every Sign’ Trump Wanted to See Members of Congress and His VP ‘Shot or Killed’: Historian
- News2 days ago
Legal Experts Urge Committee to Subpoena Ginni Thomas After She Backs Away From Testifying
- News3 days ago
‘Desperately’: Trump ‘Wanted to Walk Into the House With an Armed Mob’ Says Yale Historian
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Mississippi House Speaker Wants 12 Year Old Rape Victims of Incest to Give Birth to their Father’s Children
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Texas Attorney General Says He’s ‘Willing and Able’ to Defend Law Banning Sodomy if Supreme Court Reverses Ruling