‘Feel of Disgraced General Going on the Attack’: Former Prosecutor on Mike Flynn’s Alleged $50 Million Claim Against DOJ
Disgraced Trump National Security Advisor turned QAnon promoter Mike Flynn has allegedly filed a $50 million claim against the U.S. Dept. of Justice, alleging “malicious prosecution” and “emotional distress” despite having repeatedly confessed, including in court before a federal judge.
Glenn Kirschner, a former United States Army Judge Advocate General (JAG) prosecutor and federal prosecutor is weighing in on the news.
Flynn is a retired United States Army lieutenant general who grew close to Donald Trump during the 2016 campaign while being paid to lobby for the benefit of the government of Turkey. He served in the Trump administration for just 22 days.
He was forced into retirement in 2014 while serving in the Obama administration, and outgoing President Barack Obama reportedly cautioned Trump against allowing him to serve in the White House, a suggestion Trump ignored.
Flynn resigned after allegedly lying about conversations he had with the Russian Ambassador to the United States, Sergey Kislyak. Flynn agreed to a plea deal with Special Counsel Robert Mueller to plead guilty to “willfully and knowingly” making false statements to the FBI. He was never sentenced and President Trump pardoned him before leaving office.
Now Flynn is a QAnon conspiracy theorist and Big Lie promoter who as recently as last week claimed “Donald Trump is still the president.”
He has filed a complaint against the government of the United States for $50 million, according to attorney Ron Filipkowski:
Michael Flynn has filed a $50 million claim against DOJ for malicious prosecution. pic.twitter.com/ONqHdS3Mdp
— Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) May 16, 2022
“Boy does this have the feel of the disgraced general going on the attack because he fears or senses or has been told he’s going to be either indicted in federal court or returned to active duty to be court-martialed,” tweeted Kirschner, who after leaving the Army JAG Corps became an Assistant U.S. Attorney and served under Robert Mueller.
‘Unreal’: Stefanik Accused of ‘Doubling Down’ on ‘Terrorist Rhetoric’ After Buffalo Massacre
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) has become the face of the Republican Party’s embrace of the racist, white supremacist, and white nationalist “Great Replacement Theory” after a white 18-year-old man drove 200 miles and allegedly slaughtered 10 Black people in Buffalo. Stefanik’s Facebook ads and her rhetoric in recent months have been highlighted as contributing to advancing the baseless conspiracy theory, but rather than pull back and apologize the chairwoman of the House Republican Caucus is being accused of “doubling down” on her “terrorist rhetoric.”
“Democrats desperately want wide open borders and mass amnesty for illegals allowing them to vote. Like the vast majority of Americans, Republicans want to secure our borders and protect election integrity,” Stefanik tweeted Monday morning.
“There is nothing humane or compassionate about Joe Biden & Democrats wide open border and amnesty policies. It is Joe Biden’s Border Crisis. A tragic humanitarian crisis. A national security crisis. An economic crisis. And the American people know it,” she also tweeted Monday.
Immediately before those tweets, Stefanik issued a press release attacking the media for “disgraceful, dishonest and dangerous … smears” that accuse her of the very same “Great Replacement Theory” rhetoric she minutes later went on to invoke.
Noted economist David Rothschild, a frequent political commentator, calls Stefanik’s tweets “terrorist rhetoric.” He criticized her Monday morning, saying the New York Congresswoman “is doubling-down with numerous [tweets] this morning echoing the Buffalo’s terrorist’s manifesto with baseless, hateful rhetoric designed to encourage violence against minorities, immigrants, and Jews.”
Georgetown University McCourt School of Public Policy Professor Don Moynihan agrees Stefanik is doubling down:
Stefanik before and after the shooting.
Same message. Just doubling down on Great Replacement Theory. https://t.co/M9CkNiK2mJ pic.twitter.com/qfsVww0X2Q
— Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) May 16, 2022
As does historian Kevin M. Kruse:
Just doubling down on the replacement theory this morning. Unreal. https://t.co/kh8mNLpa8v
— Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) May 16, 2022
Some more responses to Stefanik’s tweets from this morning:
It’s a simple ‘Yes’ or ‘No’, @EliseStefanik: Do you believe there is a plan underway to replace white American voters with immigrants? Your ads seem to indicate you do. pic.twitter.com/8ZudUr6ZRD
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) May 16, 2022
F***ing liar https://t.co/T4ArLp28nA
— Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) May 16, 2022
You spelled “I’m deeply sorry for my racism” wrong.
— Matthew Breen (@matbreen) May 16, 2022
Literally, consecutive tweets. pic.twitter.com/Pne43TE2U0
— Machine Pun Kelly ?? (@KellyScaletta) May 16, 2022
You gotta be shitting me. One of your followers murdered 10 people as they were shopping for groceries. He was radicalized by this talk, these words, these ideas. You’re an epic coward to double down on this, did Patriot Front tell you what to say? are you proud of yourself?
— Dan Barkhuff VFRL.org (@DBarkhuff) May 16, 2022
‘Having Sex With Women Is Gay’: White Nationalist Praises Involuntary Celibacy
White nationalist livestreamer Nick Fuentes leaned on his homophobia as an excuse for why the young man is apparently having difficulty attracting women.
Fuentes discussed being an incel, or involuntary celibate, on his video podcast.
Fuentes complained about “people calling me gay because I’ve never had a girlfriend.”
“I think if anything — if anything — it makes me less gay. If anything, it makes me not gay — as opposed to less gay, not that there’s any gay, but it makes me not gay,” he argued.
Fuentes went on to describe how he has never been in a romantic relationship or had sex with a woman, but is “more heterosexual than anybody.”
“If we’re really being honest, never having a girlfriend, never having sex with a woman, really makes you more heterosexual, because honestly, dating women is gay,” he claimed. “And if you want to know the truth, the only really straight, heterosexual position is to be an asexual incel.”
The incel movement came to prominence in 2014 when Elliot Rodger killed six people and injured fourteen others in a rampage in Isla Vista, California before committing suicide.
In 2018, Alek Minassian praised Rodger before allegedly murdering ten people in Toronto.
“The Incel Rebellion has already begun!” Minassian posted to Facebook. “All hail the Supreme Gentleman Elliot Rodger!”
The movement was described by The New York Times in 2018 as “an online community of men who lament being ‘involuntarily celibate’ and dream of a social order granting them access to the women of their choice.”
“Although attacks like the one in Toronto that killed 10 people are rare, the hate being spread online is leading increasingly to threats and calls for violence. More often than not, the threats target women,” the newspaper explained. “The incel movement tells its adherents that society’s rules are engineered to unfairly deprive them of sex. That worldview lets them see themselves as both victims, made lonely by a vast conspiracy, and as superior, for their unique understanding of the truth.”
There are political ramifications of the incel movement beyond violence.
“The alt-right, right-wing populism, men’s rights groups and a renewed white supremacist movement have capitalized on many white men’s feeling of loss in recent years. The groups vary in how they diagnose society’s ills and whom they blame, but they provide a sense of meaning and place for their followers,” The Times explained. “And as different extremist groups connect online, they draw on one another’s membership bases, tactics and worldviews, allowing membership in one group to become a gateway to other extremist ideologies as well.”
Watch the segment below or at this link.
OPINION: GOP House Chair Crosses Line With ‘Pedo’ Attack Against the Left in Lie-Filled Baby Formula Rant
It’s no secret there is a national baby formula shortage, but many in the GOP and on the right are falsely claiming it is the job of the federal government to ensure the supermarket shelves are stocked with food for infants. Ironically and hypocritically these are the same right-wingers who have been charging everyone on the left with their derogatory slur “socialists,” which is exactly what having the federal government manufacture or supply baby formula would be.
The right isn’t bothering to educate Americans about the problem or its causes, so I will: A small number (4) of multinational conglomerates own the baby formula market, the Trump administration entered into a trade agreement that makes it difficult and expensive to import baby formula, a voluntary recall of reportedly bacteria-contaminated formula after four infants got sick and two of them died, hoarding, and price-gouging.
Instead, they falsely insist, just like the high price of gas, it’s Joe Biden’s fault.
That would be a lie, as would be House Republican Caucus chairwoman Elise Stefanik’s lie-filled tweet that attacks people on the left as “pedo-grifters,” falsely claims President Biden “has NO PLAN,” and is not addressing the problem while “sending pallets of formula to the southern border.”
Let’s take a look at the New York Republican Congresswoman’s false and dangerously fascistic attack.
First, the tweet:
The White House, House Dems, & usual pedo grifters are so out of touch with the American people that rather than present ANY PLAN or urgency to address the nationwide baby formula crisis, they double down on sending pallets of formula to the southern border. Joe Biden has NO PLAN
— Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) May 13, 2022
So let’s dissect this.
The White House, in fact, President Joe Biden himself, on Thursday met with baby formula manufacturers and retailers to get them to get more formula on the shelves. No, he didn’t endlessly tweet about it, didn’t create a villain for his base to go after, didn’t hold a ridiculous White House cabinet-like meeting where the invited third party attendees go around the room praising him for his leadership, make ridiculous remarks to ensure it got television coverage.
The President addressed the problem and together with White House aides came up with a plan to address it, which they published on the White House’s website.
That right there makes Congresswoman Stefanik a liar.
RELATED –
Democrats Launch Investigation Into Baby Formula Shortage as Biden Meets With Manufacturers
Let’s also address the “sending pallets of formula to the southern border.”
First, let’s watch Fox News propagandist Laura Ingraham.
Ingraham Thursday night complained that “illegals” are being flown all across the country, taking Americans’ jobs by “working for under market pay.” It’s clear Ingraham wants undocumented people to be detained – jailed, if you will – for the misdemeanor of illegally crossing the border.
Many are.
And many of those immigrants have children, even infants with them. The U.S. government has a legal (and ethical) obligation to feed them, which is why, like any responsible person with an infant, they are buying baby formula and “sending pallets” of it to the southern border.
Ingraham points to Florida House Republican Kat Cammack’s suspect claim that a border parol agent says “he just took in pallets, pallets, of baby formula for all of the illegals that are crossing the border.”
Obviously, every person crossing the border does not get baby formula, but someone should ask Rep. Cammack how detained immigrants are expected to feed their infants. Because the answer appears to be just like Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s appears to be, which is let them starve.
Laura Ingraham: Migrant infants getting formula is “something that will infuriate you… that alone should win the election for the Republicans in November.” pic.twitter.com/7BDonutE7F
— Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) May 13, 2022
So on the one hand, Stefanik and her ilk are calling Democrats pedophiles and grifters, while ironically assuring us that Republicans are the “pro-life” party – just not for brown people without a passport.
Democrats need to stand up and declare we are the true pro-life party, and Republicans have proven time and time again, that not only are they not pro-life, but they are also the party of sexual misconduct, especially with minors.
Stefanik’s attack has caused #EliseStarvefanik to trend:
#EliseStarvefanik the new leader of the pro starvation caucus. https://t.co/Y1vV3AqGoQ
— Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) May 13, 2022
Lastly, some responses to Congresswoman Stefanik’s libelous, fascistic attack:
More like the River Styx than the Rubicon…
— David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) May 13, 2022
Help me figure this out: Why would the pedo grifters want a nationwide baby formula crisis?
Don’t know much about how the cabal works, but seems counterintuitive. Care to explain?
— Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) May 13, 2022
This is disgraceful and so far beneath the dignity of the office you hold. You should delete this immediately.
— Andrew Weinstein (@Weinsteinlaw) May 13, 2022
All kidding aside, statically speaking, it is dangerous to leave your children alone with an elected Republican official.
— David Rothschild ?? (@DavMicRot) May 13, 2022
— An American People (@bncwheeler) May 13, 2022
By “pedo grifters,” do you mean the RNC?https://t.co/dMn0gUtBCy
— Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) May 13, 2022
Aside from the fact that you want to starve babies and accuse anyone who disagrees with you of being a pedophile, Joe Biden actually DOES have a plan.
It’s right here. You are lying. https://t.co/IRWyHobBC3
— No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) May 13, 2022
