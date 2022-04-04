BREAKING NEWS
Watch: President Biden Calls for Russia’s ‘Brutal’ Putin to be Tried for War Crimes
Monday morning President Joe Biden called for Russian President Vladimir Putin to be tried for war crimes after the weekend delivered horrific news reports and images documenting at least hundreds of murders and violent rapes of Ukrainian civilians by Russian soldiers.
“You may remember I got criticized for calling Putin a war criminal,” Biden said on the White House lawn. “Well, the truth of the matter, you saw what happened in Bucha. This warrants him – he is a war criminal.”
“Well, we have to gather the information. We have to continue to provide Ukraine with weapons they need to continue the fight. And we have to gather all the details so this can be – have an actual war crimes trial.”
“This guy is brutal. And what’s happening to Buka is outrageous. And everyone’s seen it.”
Watch:
President Biden on President Putin:
“This guy is brutal, and what’s happening in Bucha is outrageous, and everyone’s seen it … I think it is a war crime … I’m seeking more sanctions.”https://t.co/ws5cDYyQc1 pic.twitter.com/5usLJEUtHB
— NBC News (@NBCNews) April 4, 2022
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
BREAKING NEWS
Sarah Palin Running for Congress to ‘Fight the Left’s Socialist Agenda’ – Campaign Website Already Accepting Donations
Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin has just thrown her hat into the ring to fill the seat and shoes of the late U.S. Congressman Don Young (R-AK) who died in March.
Palin “vows to fight against the left’s ‘socialist, big-government, America last agenda,'” her announcement reads.
“Public service is a calling, and I would be honored to represent the men and women of Alaska in Congress just as Rep. Young did for 49 years,” Palin’s statement, issued Friday evening, says. “I realize that I have very big shoes to fill, and I plan to honor Rep. Young’s legacy by offering myself up in the name of service to the state he loved and fought for, because I share that passion for Alaska and the United States of America.”
Her campaign website is already set up to accept donations, which include the highly-criticized opt-out automatic recurring donations the Trump campaign used and was forced to refund millions of dollars from. It offers no policies or promises, just the ability to donate money “immediately.”
“America is at a tipping point,” says Palin, the failed GOP vice presidential nominee who lost to Barack Obama and Joe Biden in 2008.
“As I’ve watched the far left destroy the country, I knew I had to step up and join the fight. The people of the great State of Alaska, like others all over the country, are struggling with out-of-control inflation, empty shelves, and gas prices that are among the highest in the world,” her statement reads, all of which are false claims.
The primary is June 11 and the special election is August 16.
Sarah Palin announces she’s running for Congress, reentering national politics after more than a decade hiatus. pic.twitter.com/xEMeMiQH7Y
— Jeremy W. Peters (@jwpetersNYT) April 2, 2022
BREAKING NEWS
‘The President Participated’: Jan. 6 Committee Publishes Damning Text About Navarro, Meadows, and Trump
The House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack is demanding former top Trump advisor Peter Navarro speak with them “about his role in the attempt to overturn the election.”
Friday afternoon the Committee posted a damning “January 3 text to Mark Meadows,” which they say reads: “I have details on the call that Navarro helped convene… to delay certification… including that the president participated…”
A January 3 text to Mark Meadows: “I have details on the call that Navarro helped convene… to delay certification… including that the president participated…”
Peter Navarro must speak to the Select Committee about his role in the attempt to overturn the election. pic.twitter.com/3IysjPILye
— January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) April 1, 2022
The Committee did not reveal who sent the text.
On Monday the Committee had voted to hold Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino in criminal contempt of Congress.
“This seems like a big deal,” Citizens for Ethics, a government watchdog, said in response to the text.
BREAKING NEWS
Caitlyn Jenner Has a New Gig at Fox News
Caitlyn Jenner has a new job: a Fox News “contributor and commentator.” Viewers can watch her debut Thursday night on Sean Hannity’s show, which coincides with the annual International Transgender Day of Visibility.
Hannity has not been supportive of LGBTQ rights.
“What do we do with the seven year-old girl that goes into the locker room and there’s the 14-year-old boy naked in the girls’ locker room because that’s where he chooses to be?” the longtime Fox News propagandist asked on his show back in 2013.
“Hannity and conservative radio host Dana Loesch continued Fox’s crusade against a new California law ensuring equal protection for transgender students, dismissing transgender individuals as an insignificant minority and engaging in demagogic fear-mongering about inappropriate bathroom behavior,” Media Matters reported at the time.
But Hannity and Jenner, a Republican, have a history. She launched her failed California gubernatorial campaign on his show last May.
“On one hand, Fox’s decision seems risky, given recent research that shows a majority of conservative Republicans say that acceptance of transgender people like Jenner has been bad for society,” the Deseret News reports. “And Fox personality Tucker Carlson, among others, regularly challenges the emergent philosophy that gender can be fluid or chosen; he said last fall that the trans community has ‘disproportionate power’ and said last week that ‘In 2022, the power of science and literature crumble in the face of the trans lobby.'”
It’s not like Jenner has been much of an LGBTQ activist.
@GovRonDeSantis agreed! She is the rightful winner! @TMZ It’s not transphobic or anti-trans, it’s COMMON SENSE! https://t.co/RuWBikgWPx
— Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) March 22, 2022
Trending
- News3 days ago
Pro-Trump Republicans Forced to Hold ‘Emergency’ Meeting Over ‘Fallout’ From Ukraine Invasion: Report
- News16 hours ago
Fox? Viewers Are Less Likely to Believe Lies After Being Paid to Watch CNN for 30 Days: Study
- News2 days ago
Trump Is Making a ‘Key Mistake’ Which Is Boosting Ron DeSantis’ Plan to Replace Him: Columnist
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM14 hours ago
‘Lie From Hell’: Franklin Graham Spends Weekend Promoting Anti-LGBTQ Extremism – and Calls for ‘Regime Change’ in US
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM12 hours ago
Lindsey Graham Stuns: If GOP Controlled the Senate KBJ Wouldn’t Have Even Gotten a Hearing – Just Like Garland
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM8 hours ago
Watch: Psaki Shuts Down Doocy After He Asks Ludicrous ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Anti-LGBTQ Questions
- BREAKING NEWS13 hours ago
Watch: President Biden Calls for Russia’s ‘Brutal’ Putin to be Tried for War Crimes
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM10 hours ago
Watch: Top Senate Republican Doubles Down in Attack on Obergefell – Falsely Claims It Has ‘Mandated’ Same-Sex Marriages