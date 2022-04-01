BREAKING NEWS
Sarah Palin Running for Congress to ‘Fight the Left’s Socialist Agenda’ – Campaign Website Already Accepting Donations
Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin has just thrown her hat into the ring to fill the seat and shoes of the late U.S. Congressman Don Young (R-AK) who died in March.
Palin “vows to fight against the left’s ‘socialist, big-government, America last agenda,'” her announcement reads.
“Public service is a calling, and I would be honored to represent the men and women of Alaska in Congress just as Rep. Young did for 49 years,” Palin’s statement, issued Friday evening, says. “I realize that I have very big shoes to fill, and I plan to honor Rep. Young’s legacy by offering myself up in the name of service to the state he loved and fought for, because I share that passion for Alaska and the United States of America.”
Her campaign website is already set up to accept donations, which include the highly-criticized opt-out automatic recurring donations the Trump campaign used and was forced to refund millions of dollars from. It offers no policies or promises, just the ability to donate money “immediately.”
“America is at a tipping point,” says Palin, the failed GOP vice presidential nominee who lost to Barack Obama and Joe Biden in 2008.
“As I’ve watched the far left destroy the country, I knew I had to step up and join the fight. The people of the great State of Alaska, like others all over the country, are struggling with out-of-control inflation, empty shelves, and gas prices that are among the highest in the world,” her statement reads, all of which are false claims.
The primary is June 11 and the special election is August 16.
Sarah Palin announces she’s running for Congress, reentering national politics after more than a decade hiatus. pic.twitter.com/xEMeMiQH7Y
— Jeremy W. Peters (@jwpetersNYT) April 2, 2022
‘The President Participated’: Jan. 6 Committee Publishes Damning Text About Navarro, Meadows, and Trump
The House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack is demanding former top Trump advisor Peter Navarro speak with them “about his role in the attempt to overturn the election.”
Friday afternoon the Committee posted a damning “January 3 text to Mark Meadows,” which they say reads: “I have details on the call that Navarro helped convene… to delay certification… including that the president participated…”
A January 3 text to Mark Meadows: “I have details on the call that Navarro helped convene… to delay certification… including that the president participated…”
Peter Navarro must speak to the Select Committee about his role in the attempt to overturn the election. pic.twitter.com/3IysjPILye
— January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) April 1, 2022
The Committee did not reveal who sent the text.
On Monday the Committee had voted to hold Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino in criminal contempt of Congress.
“This seems like a big deal,” Citizens for Ethics, a government watchdog, said in response to the text.
Caitlyn Jenner Has a New Gig at Fox News
Caitlyn Jenner has a new job: a Fox News “contributor and commentator.” Viewers can watch her debut Thursday night on Sean Hannity’s show, which coincides with the annual International Transgender Day of Visibility.
Hannity has not been supportive of LGBTQ rights.
“What do we do with the seven year-old girl that goes into the locker room and there’s the 14-year-old boy naked in the girls’ locker room because that’s where he chooses to be?” the longtime Fox News propagandist asked on his show back in 2013.
“Hannity and conservative radio host Dana Loesch continued Fox’s crusade against a new California law ensuring equal protection for transgender students, dismissing transgender individuals as an insignificant minority and engaging in demagogic fear-mongering about inappropriate bathroom behavior,” Media Matters reported at the time.
But Hannity and Jenner, a Republican, have a history. She launched her failed California gubernatorial campaign on his show last May.
“On one hand, Fox’s decision seems risky, given recent research that shows a majority of conservative Republicans say that acceptance of transgender people like Jenner has been bad for society,” the Deseret News reports. “And Fox personality Tucker Carlson, among others, regularly challenges the emergent philosophy that gender can be fluid or chosen; he said last fall that the trans community has ‘disproportionate power’ and said last week that ‘In 2022, the power of science and literature crumble in the face of the trans lobby.'”
It’s not like Jenner has been much of an LGBTQ activist.
@GovRonDeSantis agreed! She is the rightful winner! @TMZ It’s not transphobic or anti-trans, it’s COMMON SENSE! https://t.co/RuWBikgWPx
— Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) March 22, 2022
Postmaster General DeJoy ‘May Have Violated a Federal Conflict-of-Interest Law’ With COVID Tests: Watchdog
An ethics watchdog says U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy “may have violated a federal conflict-of-interest law” after not divesting ownership of stock in a company that is part of the Biden administration’s free COVID test kit distribution program, and may have traded stock related to the program during the time the program was being finalized and announced.
The Project on Government Oversight (POGO) Thursday issued a report revealing DeJoy, “who has logistics and supply-chain expertise as the longtime owner of a trucking company, was reportedly ‘intensely involved’ in the logistics of the project and has been among its most vocal advocates.”
According to his federal disclosure statements DeJoy owns Abbott Laboratories stock, POGO states. The testing kit program is an “initiative that could add to the personal wealth” of the Postmaster General.
“A federal conflict-of-interest law bars officials like the postmaster general from participating personally and substantially in certain government matters affecting their own financial interests,” POGO’s Walter Shaub, a well-known former government ethics official, and Neil Gordon report.
“DeJoy not only owned Abbott Laboratories stock, he appears to have traded the stock after the White House announced on January 7 that the COVID-19 test kits the administration had purchased would be ‘sent out through the mail.’ On January 11, two days before the federal government formally announced that it had awarded Abbott Laboratories a $306 million contract for the test kits, DeJoy engaged in two transactions involving Abbott,” POGO reveals.
The full report can be read here.
