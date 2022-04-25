RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Trump: Now That Elon Musk Is Buying ‘Boring’ Twitter I’m Going to Start Using My Own Social Network
Donald Trump is a diehard Truther – that is to say, he is sticking to his own social media platform, Truth Social, and says even though Elon Musk is buying Twitter, he’s won’t re-join the popular platform he was suspended from after January 2021 insurrection, even if allowed back.
Instead, Trump says he’s going to start using Truth Social, which launched two months ago. The platform has been plagued by technical glitches and low sign-ups.
Praising Musk as a “good man,” Trump said he’s glad the world’s richest person bought Twitter but claims his platform is not a competitor.
“I think it is good. We want liberty and justice and fairness in our country, and the more we can have open, the better,” Trump said, according to Fox News.
“But no, I don’t view that as a competition for what I am doing,” the one-term former president declared.
“This is a platform for my voice. TRUTH is a platform for my voice and for my supporters,” Trump said. “But I want everybody to come over to TRUTH—conservatives, liberals, whatever.”
Over the weekend Trump appeared to forget the name of his own social media company, Insider reports, after he called it Truth Central.
Twitter “became very boring because conservatives were thrown off or got off the platform when I left,” Trump added. “It became boring because there was no interaction.”
“The interaction on TRUTH has been amazing.”
Megyn Kelly: I Have a Lot of Gay and Lesbian Friends
Former Fox News and NBC News personality Megyn Kelly says she has a lot of gay and lesbian friends and has been speaking with them about transgender issues. Kelly did not say she has any transgender friends nor did she say she has been speaking with any transgender people but says her lesbian and gay friends believe transgender people should not be part of the LGB community. Most LGBTQ people disagree.
Kelly invited on her SiriusXM show far-right extremist Steven Crowder, who has been accused of hurling “racist, homophobic taunts,” been called “overtly racist,” and who YouTube last year said was “indicating that trans people pose a rape threat to women.”
Crowder has also been called a “Rape Culture Apologist,” and criticized for mocking transgender people’s suicides.
On her show, Kelly called Crowder asking “what’s next” in the “slippery slope” of transgender civil rights and equality “if the left has their way?” a “fascinating question.”
“I’ve talked to a lot of gay and lesbian friends,” Kelly announced, (appearing to search hard for the word “friends,”) who “have said, ‘I don’t totally get why the T is at the end of LGBT,’ and the Q and all. The interests aren’t necessarily aligned,” she claimed, a position which most in the LGBTQ community disagree with.
“In fact, if you look at like the trans activists – like the crazy trans, not like normal – whatever, the crazy trans activists are so vicious, and they, they’re basically kind of doing conversion therapy on young gay men,” she claimed.
“‘You’re not gay, you’re trans, you’re secretly a girl,'” Kelly continued, claiming some trans people are saying. “‘It’s better to be trans than to be, queer, than to be than to be gay, just say that you’re a girl, then you can get rid of that whole gay thing.’ And we’re seeing more and more of this,” Kelly said.
“There is a question if the interests of the gay community are aligned, the way that GLAAD would have us believe,” she added, in a clear attempt to further marginalize transgender people.
Megyn Kelly: “The crazy trans activists are so vicious. And they’re basically, kinda, doing conversion therapy on young gay men” pic.twitter.com/OZX2llMq2I
— Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) April 25, 2022
Experts Sound Alarm Against Elon Musk Buying Twitter – and Warn All Your DMs Might Not Be Safe
Elon Musk, the world’s richest person, is reportedly in final stage talks of buying Twitter and experts are warning of the threat to democracy and democratic institutions should the sale go through – which could happen as soon as today.
Musk was under federal order to have all his tweets pre-approved after being fined, along with Tesla, $40 million over SEC fraud charges. He has endorsed candidates like Kanye West and Andrew Yang, and moved to Texas, with Governor Greg Abbott claiming Musk supports the state’s “social policies,” including his vigilante-enforced abortion ban.
Early in the pandemic Musk called governmental directives to stay at home “fascist,” and has donated to both anti-choice Republicans and pro-choice Democrats.
Among his more concerning tweets is one, since removed, in which he likened Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to Hitler.
Experts on extremism, political and civil rights, and security, along with journalists are issuing warnings and dire predictions as Musk grows closer to privately owning the social media platform many consider to be a cornerstone of American political discourse, one that helps shape public opinion and public policy.
Earlier this month CNBC reported The National Urban League was warning a Musk purchase of Twitter could have “grave” civil rights implications.
Political scientist, author, and founder and president of the political risk assessment consultancy, the Eurasia Group, Ian Bremmer wrote Monday he expects Musk will make Twitter “an even more polarizing and inhumane environment.”
The Daily Beast’s Justin Baragona predicts if Musk completes the purchase, “Trump’s getting his Twitter account back.”
Berkeley professor and former Secretary of Labor Robert Reich says “Elon Musk’s real goal has nothing to do with the freedom of others. His goal is the freedom to wield enormous power without having to be accountable to laws and regulations, shareholders, or market competition—which is why he’s dead set on owning Twitter.”
The COO of a security testing software company who tweets on national security and information security warns Musk could have access to user’s private direct messages:
No company should sit on private communications data at that sort of scale, even if they’re generally trustworthy, because however trustworthy the directors and engineers are, or how Hack proof they make it, one day a billionaire spacecoin enthusiast can just buy out the company
— Pwn All The Things (@pwnallthethings) April 25, 2022
John Scott-Railton, a Senior Researcher at The Citizen Lab whose work focuses on technological threats civil society, puts the direct message threat in more context:
2/ Reports suggest that Musk is vindictive & has a history of using ethically questionable methods to go after people.
Twitter has a trove of personal information.
Do you trust it’s safeguards?
Do you trust Musk’s self-restraint? pic.twitter.com/jagGjoBNyZ
— John Scott-Railton (@jsrailton) April 25, 2022
The Daily Beast’s investigative and political journalist Roger Sollenberger focuses on the data aspect of the sale.
Does Elon Musk, who among other hobbies is trying to democratize interplanetary travel, have time to run Twitter? He owns several companies, including a neurotechnology company that makes devices to implant in your brain. He’s buying data. Then taking it private.
— Roger Sollenberger found true love, suckers (@SollenbergerRC) April 25, 2022
Crooked Media editor-in-chief Brian Beutler points to the 2016 presidential election and the “disclosing the private communications of prominent Democrats.”
I guess we may live to find out, but the best thing for Musk’s bottom line would be a GOP trifecta, and my recollection of 2016 is that the best way to secure one of those is by disclosing the private communications of prominent Democrats. https://t.co/LHCtxedBb6
— Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) April 25, 2022
Josh Marshall, the editor in chief and founder of Talking Points Memo calls Musk buying Twitter a political act.
One thing I’m curious about. It’s not clear to me that Musk has the liquid assets to purchase Twitter. So someone or group or institution has to help. But this is clearly a political purchase, not a financial one. So who puts up the cash?
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) April 25, 2022
Senior defense analyst Brynn Tannehill, author of the book “American Fascism: How the GOP is Subverting Democracy,” delivers this stark warning:
It’s easy to see what will happen to Twitter after Musk buys it out and turns it into a “free speech” haven. You’ll end up like Parler, GETTR, Facebook, & others with zero enforcement: Right wing hell holes full of abusers, outrageously false information, and fascists everywhere
— Brynn Tannehill (@BrynnTannehill) April 25, 2022
Marjorie Taylor Greene Says ‘I Don’t Recall’ a Lot During Testimony – Even to Some Statements She’s on Video Saying
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), during her testimony at a hearing challenging her ability to hold office, repeatedly refused to answer questions, claimed she didn’t remember or recall – which began early during her testimony:
Under questioning, Marjorie Taylor Greene has to be shown the language of the oath she took, because she can’t recall if she said she took on the obligations of office freely & without any purpose of evasion. This is the standard oath fed’l employees take.
— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) April 22, 2022
At one point even said she refused to answer:
Question: You think Pelosi is a traitor to the country
Greene: I’m not answering that
Question: You’ve said that haven’t you?
Greene: No I haven’t said that… Oh no wait pic.twitter.com/OSiN3uuDXJ
— Acyn (@Acyn) April 22, 2022
She didn’t remember a lot.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) repeatedly claims she doesn’t remember talking to anyone in government about planned protests on January 6th. pic.twitter.com/YBPF1cg5co
— The Recount (@therecount) April 22, 2022
In one particularly disturbing moment, Greene said, “I don’t recall saying all of this,” after being read a portion of a CNN article quoting her.
That CNN article is titled: “Marjorie Taylor Greene indicated support for executing prominent Democrats in 2018 and 2019 before running for Congress.” It reads in part:
“She’s a traitor to our country, she’s guilty of treason,” Greene says in the video, which she posted on Facebook at the time. “She took an oath to protect American citizens and uphold our laws. And she gives aid and comfort to our enemies who illegally invade our land. That’s what treason is. And by our law representatives and senators can be kicked out and no longer serve in our government. And it’s, uh, it’s a crime punishable by death is what treason is. Nancy Pelosi is guilty of treason.”
Here’s that video, just reposted by that article’s co-author, Andrew Kaczynski:
Marjorie Greene is now being asked about this video, suggesting by Pelosi could be executed for treason.
“I don’t recall saying all of this,” Greene just said.
— andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) April 22, 2022
She then politicized the question and her answer:
Greene asked about called Pelosi a “traitor to our country,” she initially denies it.
Greene:”No I haven’t said that.”
Attorney: “Exhibit 5 please.”
Greene: “Oh no, wait, hold on now! I believe that by not securing the border that violates her oath of office.” pic.twitter.com/XahwecWOwq
— andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) April 22, 2022
Kaczynski also posted video of Greene Friday afternoon saying she had no idea who liked tweets her account had tweeted:
Marjorie Taylor Greene, asked about liking a comment on her Facebook wall about executing Nancy Pelosi by shooting her in the head.
Greene: “I have no idea who liked that.” pic.twitter.com/HHs1JhpnQp
— andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) April 22, 2022
Here’s the like, first reported by @emsteck and I in a CNN article. pic.twitter.com/2QCFT60qcu
— andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) April 22, 2022
Green refused to give a straight answer about if she believed the election had been stolen from Donald Trump. Here’s part of that Q&A:
Question: Is it fair to say that from election night until January 6th, your personal opinion and your wish was that Congress not certify Joe Biden?
Greene: No that’s not accurate pic.twitter.com/9aKJqZkodl
— Acyn (@Acyn) April 22, 2022
But here’s video of her saying she will not allow the election to be “stolen” by Joe Biden:
Here's video of Marjorie Taylor Greene at the White House in late Dec 2020 saying she had a "great planning session for our January 6th objection. We aren't going to let this election be stolen by Joe Biden and the Democrats. pic.twitter.com/1kpWs0HS7j
— The Resistance (@BillResistance2) April 20, 2022
