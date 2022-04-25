Trump: Now That Elon Musk Is Buying ‘Boring’ Twitter I’m Going to Start Using My Own Social Network

Donald Trump is a diehard Truther – that is to say, he is sticking to his own social media platform, Truth Social, and says even though Elon Musk is buying Twitter, he’s won’t re-join the popular platform he was suspended from after January 2021 insurrection, even if allowed back.

Instead, Trump says he’s going to start using Truth Social, which launched two months ago. The platform has been plagued by technical glitches and low sign-ups.

Praising Musk as a “good man,” Trump said he’s glad the world’s richest person bought Twitter but claims his platform is not a competitor.

“I think it is good. We want liberty and justice and fairness in our country, and the more we can have open, the better,” Trump said, according to Fox News.

“But no, I don’t view that as a competition for what I am doing,” the one-term former president declared.

“This is a platform for my voice. TRUTH is a platform for my voice and for my supporters,” Trump said. “But I want everybody to come over to TRUTH—conservatives, liberals, whatever.”

Over the weekend Trump appeared to forget the name of his own social media company, Insider reports, after he called it Truth Central.

Twitter “became very boring because conservatives were thrown off or got off the platform when I left,” Trump added. “It became boring because there was no interaction.”

“The interaction on TRUTH has been amazing.”