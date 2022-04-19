RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Shoved Down Teachers’ Throats’: School Board Bans ‘Political’ LGBTQ Pride Flag Calling It a ‘Gateway’
A Maryland school board has banned the LGBTQ pride flag by falsely claiming it is “political,” a “gateway for other flags,” and even claiming ones provided by PFLAG for free to those who wanted them were “shoved down teachers’ throats.”
The move came in response to a local chapter of PFLAG donated “a collection of small rainbow Pride flags” to the Carroll County Public Schools district. Fox News reports “schools staff members were encouraged to display them as support for the LGBTQ community.”
“These flags were shoved down teachers’ throats to put on their desk – that’s not inclusive,” school board President Kenneth Kiler said. “That’s not the way it ought to be.”
School board member Tara Battaglia said, “What this does is open up a gateway for other flags to come into our schools that other people will not like.”
“We’ve already banned the Confederate flag, and that was done a couple of years ago. … The premise behind the Pride flag was social advocacy … which is political.”
Parent Caitlin Edmondson told Fox News the pride flags are “very concerning” and “being forced upon teachers. They “do not solely represent the gay community. They also represent gender identity and transgender ideology.”
(“Gender identity” and “transgender” are not ideologies.)
“As a parent of a 6-year-old in CCPS, it is very concerning that anyone would think it is OK to push these agendas on our youngest and most vulnerable,” Edmondson added.
Fox News reports the schools superintendent made clear the flags were not “forced” on any teacher, and did not report any teacher complaining they were.
School board member Donna Sivigny during last week’s meeting suggested the LGBTQ pride flag is part of a political agenda that students need “protecting” from. She also suggested the flags created a hostile work environment,
“I also respect the rights of teachers to work in a non-hostile work environment, deliver an effective lesson and support all kids in the best way that they can, but we require that they do it in a politically neutral way that creates a safe space for every student in our schools,” said Sivigny, who opposed masks in schools last fall, asking, “Where’s the emergency?”
She claimed, “many teachers have reached out to me saying that they’ve been pressured or bullied to put flags in their classroom, and that’s a problem that needs to be addressed.”
The right-wing local group Concerned Parents of Carroll County supported the move to ban the pride flags. They say they are working with another right-wing group, Moms for Liberty, to provide American flags for classrooms in the district.
Numerous parents spoke at last week’s meeting, with several warning that LGBTQ students are at risk, including for suicide. One parent (video below) made clear board members are creating a hostile environment.
“Any youth in this county who’s LGBTQ who commits suicide, that is on you,” she warned. The board was unmoved.
Image via Shutterstock
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Washington Post Unmasks Viciously Anti-LGBTQ Twitter Account that Promotes ‘Groomer’ Label – the Right Is in Outrage Overdrive
The anti-LGBTQ tweets have not just gone viral but appeared on Fox News and in the right-wing media echo chamber. The tweets, often targeting LGBTQ people, have had an impact on legislation, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ “Don’t Say Gay” law, and helped fuel the vicious “groomer” label the right – including Governor DeSantis’ press secretary, Christina Pushaw – has embraced as a weapon against the LGBTQ community. And now The Washington Post has unmasked the person behind the Twitter account Libs of TikTok, and conservatives are outraged beyond belief.
“Libs of TikTok is basically acting as a wire service for the broader right-wing media ecosystem,” Ari Drennen, the LGBTQ program director for Media Matters told The Washington Post’s Taylor Lorenz. “It’s been shaping public policy in a real way, and affecting teachers’ ability to feel safe in their classrooms.”
Reporting on conservatives’ outrage over The Post’s report, Rolling Stone calls Libs of TikTok “an openly bigoted and homophobic social media account that reposts so-called ‘liberal’ content culled from various platforms repackaged to produce maximum engagement via rage clicks.”
Meanwhile, according to The Post, the Libs of TikTok account had been “leaning hard into ‘groomer’ discourse, calling for any teacher who comes out as gay to their students to be ‘fired on the spot‘” all the way back in January, and before.
“Libs of TikTok has become an agenda-setter in right-wing online discourse, and the content it surfaces shows a direct correlation with the recent push in legislation and rhetoric directly targeting the LGBTQ+ community,” The Post adds. “The anonymous account’s impact is deep and far-reaching. Its content is amplified by high-profile media figures, politicians and right-wing influencers. Its tweets reach millions, with influence spreading far beyond its more than 648,000 Twitter followers.”
The Libs of TikTok account is “shaping right-wing media, impacting anti-LGBTQ+ legislation and influencing millions by posting viral videos aimed at inciting outrage among the right.”
“The role I’ve seen this account playing is finding new characters for right-wing propaganda,” said Gillian Branstetter, a media strategist for the ACLU. “It’s relying on the endless stream of content from TikTok and the Internet to cast any individual trans person as a new villain in their story.”
Spotify’s Joe Rogan has repeatedly promoted the anti-LGBTQ account, calling it “one of the greatest f—ing accounts of all time,” the Post notes. Rogan’s “seal of approval” “skyrocketed” Libs of TikTok account’s popularity.
Lorenz is now under attack by conservatives, including very powerful right-wing media outlets who are accusing her of “doxxing” the anonymous Twitter account owner.
The right-wing website Hot Air, created by the far right’s Michelle Malkin in 2006 but later sold, went ballistic on Lorenz, noting she “claimed ‘severe PTSD’ from Internet criticism — and then doxxed an anonymous Twitter user.”
“The content on the account is almost entirely reposting of insane TikTok videos without comment or just a few snarky words,” wrote Hot Air’s Ed Morrissey.
But is it?
Lorenz links to a Twitter search of the Libs of TikTok account that reveals it has used the word “grooming” 16 times. Among those tweets includes reports of teachers being fired. So let’s look at some of those “snarky words.”
“cultish grooming behavior”
“this is grooming.”
“why are you grooming kids?”
“Teacher brags about grooming kids”
And back in February Libs of TikTok tweeted this praise to the sponsor of Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” legislation:
“The libs continue with their cognitive dissonance in a desperate attempt to defend teachers grooming kids in schools. They think they own your children. Shoutout to @josephbharding for sponsoring the bill in Florida. Every state should follow.”
DeSantis’ press secretary Christina Pushaw was contacted by The Post for the story. She posted Lorenz’s emails to Twitter, with her own commentary Monday night, giving conservatives a heads up.
“By March,” The Post’s report notes, “Libs of TikTok was directly impacting legislation. DeSantis’s press secretary Christina Pushaw credited the account with ‘opening her eyes‘ and informing her views on the state’s restrictive legislation that bans discussion of sexuality or gender identity in kindergarten through third grade, referred to by critics as the ‘don’t say gay’ bill. She and Libs of TikTok have interacted with each other at least 138 times publicly, according to a report by Media Matters. When asked by The Post about her relationship with the account, Pushaw wrote, ‘I follow, like and retweet libsoftiktok. My interactions with that account are public,’ and added that she’s a strong supporter of its mission.”
Rolling Stone also suggests the right’s outrage has more to do with its hatred of Lorenz than the “doxxing” of the Libs of TikTok owner. And they offer another look at the tweets from Libs of TikTok:
Among the myriad on-brand pearl clutching promoted by Libs of TikTok: expressing horror that college students (who, let’s be real, have definitely seen much worse) are being exposed to anatomically correct vulvae; calling mask mandates for unvaccinated toddlers “child abuse;” stating teaching elementary school students the proper terminology for genitalia amounts to “grooming;” and getting inexplicably angry that LGBT-identifying high schoolers are allowed to dance with one another. (In case you were worried the right had moved on from its obsession with race, don’t worry! Libs of TikTok has you covered in all racism-baiting departments, too!) The account is also responsible for continuing to spread the since-debunked urban legend that schools are providing litter boxes in restrooms for students who participate in the furry fandom.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
GOP’s Ronny Jackson May Have Been Communicating With Oath Keepers During Jan. 6 Riot: Court Documents
Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) may have been in contact with Oath Keepers members during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
A newly released trove of text messages shows members of the right-wing militia discussing security for some top Donald Trump allies ahead of the congressional certification of Joe Biden’s election win, and Oath Keepers co-founder Stewart Rhodes asked an associate for Jackson’s cell phone number, reported Politico.
“Dr. Ronnie Jackson — on the move,” wrote an unidentified person. “Needs protection. If anyone inside cover him. He has critical data to protect.”
“Help with what?” Rhodes replied. “Give him my cell.”
A spokesperson for Jackson, who had served as White House physician to Trump and his two immediate predecessors, did not respond to request for comment.
Kelly Meggs, an Oath Keepers member among six indicted on seditious conspiracy charges, mentioned on Jan. 3, 2021, that allies had discussed militia members “on the call with congressmen” and “wanted to say thank you all for providing and protecting us.”
New: House Republican Ronny Jackson may have been in contact with Oath Keepers as the Capitol attack unfolded, per text in new filing on p138: “Ronnie Jackson (TX) office inside Capitol – he needs OK help. Anyone inside?” https://t.co/ZCbkIVvFbk
— Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) April 19, 2022
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Jackassery’: Veterans and Lawmakers Blast ‘Idiot’ Rep. Greene for Saying Joining US Military Is ‘Throwing Your Life Away’
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene disparaged the 1.33 million active-duty U.S. Department of Defense members, including the 481,254 active-duty U.S. Army members by declaring that joining America’s Armed Forces is “like throwing your life away.”
Now she’s facing the consequences, including blowback from her fellow members of Congress who served or have served in the U.S. Military, and other veterans.
Vote Vets, an advocacy group that represents over 1.5 million veterans, military families, and their supporters, accused Rep. Greene of supporting traitors and being a traitor herself:
Serving in the United States Military is not “throwing your life away,” but @RepMTG wouldn’t know anything about service to nation considering the traitors she supports.
One thing is clear, she hates our military and REAL America. #MarjorieTraitorGreene pic.twitter.com/4Isc8QT4OF
— VoteVets (@votevets) April 12, 2022
U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), a current Lt. Colonel and pilot serving in the U.S. Air National Guard, derided the Georgia Republican Congresswoman as an “absolute idiot,” and took Kevin McCarthy to task as well, lamenting that Greene “still will be praised by people like” ?the House GOP Minority Leader,? “because, well, money and speakership.”
“She has no clue why we join to serve our country,” declared U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), an Iraq War veteran who served in the U.S. Marines. “Nor does she understand how the military works. When you are a selfish person you can’t understand selfless people.”
Retired Army officer and Iraq War veteran Fred Wellman, a former executive director of the Lincoln Project who served 22 years in the Army and did four tours of duty, according to his bio at the National Military Spouse Network, did not hold back.
“This is the anti-military kind of lies we’ve come to expect from the performative jackassery wing of the GOP,” Wellman said. “Selfless service makes no sense to people like Greene, Gaetz, and Trump. Every generation of my family has served. She only serves herself.”
Retired U.S. Air Force Colonel and F-15 fighter pilot Jim Hendren, an independent Arizona state Senator and former Republican:
“Not my son and I know a lot of young people don’t want to have anything to do with that. It’s like throwing your life away.”
Well it is my son. He’s not throwing his life away. He’s defending your freedom to say such idiotic things. https://t.co/MKPhcrdNST
— Jim Hendren (@JimHendren1) April 13, 2022
Intelligence and foreign policy analyst Malcolm Nance, a former U.S. Navy Senior Chief Petty Officer specializing in naval cryptology called Greene “MoscowMarge” and accused her of working for Russia:
@RepMTG says being in the military is “throwing your life away”. My 20 years was #BestJobIEverHad. Maybe she meant the army of the country she works for: THE RUSSIAN ARMY. Thanks, #MoscowMarge https://t.co/LeQ3VjnMPY
— Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) April 13, 2022
“Marjorie Taylor Greene (Q-GA) says joining the US military is ‘like throwing your life away … Not to mention how they’ve been forced to take the vaccine,'” notes retired U.S. Air Force Colonel Moe Davis, a former Guantanamo Chief Prosecutor. “You can’t support anti-American scum like MTG and her ilk and say you’re an ‘American Patriot.'”
