RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
MAGA Christian Nationalist Congressional Candidate Calls on Fellow Christians to Smash Car Windows of Antifa Activists
Mark Burns, an unabashed Christian nationalist Trump-loving pastor who is running for Congress in South Carolina, urged conservatives to start smashing the car windows of anti-fascist activists.
Burns spoke at the ReAwaken America rally in Keizer, Oregon, last weekend, where event organizers claimed that “antifa” protestors outside the event were placing sharp objects under the wheels of attendee’s cars in an effort to pop their tires. While at the event, Burns sat down for an interview on “The Black Conservative Preacher” show, where he insisted that Christians should not turn the other cheek, as Jesus commanded, but rather strike back twice as hard.
“You see an antifa flag, knock out their window,” Burns advocated.
“Forgive me, Jesus,” he then added, facetiously. “Lord, forgive me. I’m asking for forgiveness right now.”
“The Bible says that ‘the Kingdom suffers violence and the violent take it by force,’” Burns declared, quoting Matthew 11. “The problem is we’re being too cowardly and too weak and we think that man has authority over us when we serve a big God who has given us power and authority to tread over every demonic spirit. So, if they’re gonna knock out a window, you go knock out two of theirs.”
“Jesus said, ‘Go buy two swords,’” replied host Quincy Franklin, paraphrasing a passage from Luke 22.
“Y’all better go buy some swords in the name of Jesus,” Burns proclaimed. “Go start knocking out some windows!”
Realizing that he may have gone too far, Burns then attempted to backtrack, insisting that he was not advocating violence but was simply promoting “self-defense.”
“I’m only saying that if they’re going to knock out our windows, we’d knock out theirs too,” he said. “They believe that we Republicans are soft and we are quiet and we are cowering down to antifa and Black Lives Matter. The devil is a liar. Don’t let my title [of pastor] confuse you. I’ve been waiting for antifa! … I’m here, come get me. That’s my mentality. Come get me. Want some? Get some.”
“I will Will Smith them in a heartbeat,” Burns pledged. “I’ll put one of them to sleep.”
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
‘Bible Believing’ Christian Nationalist Who Wants to Shoot ‘Godless Commies’ in the Face Running for State Senate
Last September, MAGA pastor Jackson Lahmeyer, who is challenging Sen. James Lankford in Oklahoma’s Republican primary, held a campaign event at which he was endorsed by right-wing activist Jarrin Jackson.
Speaking at the campaign rally, Jackson declared that he hopes to see the establishment of military tribunals that will send “godless commies” to “burn forever in a lake of fire.”
Speaking at a campaign event for MAGA pastor Jackson Lahmeyer, who is running to unseat Sen. James Lankford in Oklahoma’s GOP primary, “American patriot” Jarrin Jackson says he hopes military tribunals will send “godless commies” to “burn forever in a lake of fire.” pic.twitter.com/XLCWmHOIZK
— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) September 10, 2021
“Godless commies” is Jackson’s preferred term for basically anyone who doesn’t share his right-wing Christian nationalist worldview, and he has not been shy about repeatedly declaring that he wants to “shoot them in the face.”
It’s fortunate that Jarrin Jackson is a Christian, as that seems to be the only thing preventing him from acting out on his incessant desire to shoot godless commies in the face. https://t.co/keUfwq0Kz9 pic.twitter.com/GLbMZb4as9
— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) September 23, 2021
Right-wing commentator Jarrin Jackson says Biden is waging a war on behalf of Satan but urges Christians not to resort to violence because “putting bullets in people’s heads is not going to solve this. We are not there … yet.” pic.twitter.com/hLwvz7qXFK
— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) September 16, 2021
Jackson is now running for a seat in the Oklahoma state Senate. Earlier this week, he released a campaign ad declaring that “we are at war with communism” and asking voters to “unleash me.”
“We are at war with communism,” Jackson says in the campaign ad, as he sharpens a knife. “Or I should say, communism is at war with us. This war is designed to not look like a war. They’re coming for our kids. They’ve destroyed the economy. They’ve hostaged the government. I’m a Bible-believing Christian. I believe that the gospel of Jesus Christ is the only way to salvation. I also think it’s the only way we overcome. I think it’s the way that we win. I know it’s the way that we win. I’m running for state senate, and on June 28, I’d like to ask for your vote and for you to unleash me.”
On his Telegram page, Jackson posted that supporters could send “bullets” in the form of donations to his campaign to help him “spread the gospel. To spark a State sovereignty movement. To engage the godless commies.”
“Send me to war,” Jackson wrote.
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
Legal Experts Blast Lindsey Graham’s ‘Disingenuous’ Questions to Judge Jackson on Religion (Video)
U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) tried to take revenge on Democrats for the 2017 Court of Appeals confirmation hearing questions asked of Amy Coney Barrett by asking wildly inappropriate questions of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. Republicans have been furious for years because one Democratic Senator, Dianne Feinstein, expressed valid concern over Barrett’s ability to be impartial given her prior religious statements (see below).
“Thank you, Judge,” Graham began his inappropriate and highly-criticized line of questioning. “You have a wonderful family you should be proud and your faith matters to you. What faith are you by the way?”
Judge Jackson, clearly uncomfortable but trying to maintain composure, replied: “Senator, I am Protestant.”
“Okay,” Graham said, wanting more clarification.
“Nondenominational,” she added.
“Okay. Could you fairly judge a Catholic?” Graham asked, unfairly, and defending his question by saying, “I’m just asking this question because how important is your faith to you?”
“Senator personally, my faith is very important,” Judge Jackson answered. “But as you know, there’s no religious test in the Constitution under Article Six.”
“And there will be none with me ,” Graham claimed, after posing the religion questions.
“So on a scale of one to ten, how faithful would you say you are in terms of religion?” Graham continued inappropriately. “You know, I go to church probably three times a year so that speaks poorly of me. Or do you do attend church regularly?”
Judge Jackson was not about to succumb to Graham’s disregard for the Constitution and tried to put an end to the questions.
“Well, Senator, I am reluctant to talk about my faith in this way just because I want to be mindful of the need for the public to have confidence in my ability to separate out my personal views,” she said.
Later, Graham said: “Judge Barrett I thought was treated very, very poorly. So I just wanted to get that out. Let’s talk about family,” he added, continuing his inappropriate questions.
Here’s Slate’s legal expert Mark Joseph Stern with the video:
Here’s Lindsey Graham grilling KBJ about her faith (to tee about a gripe about Feinstein’s infamous “dogma” comment to Barrett).
“What faith are you, by the way?”
“Could you fairly judge a Catholic?”
“On a scale of 1 to 10, how faithful would you say you are?” pic.twitter.com/5HaHGOYy0m
— Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) March 22, 2022
The Nation’s Justice correspondent Elie Mystal makes the critical point about why the questions were asked of Amy Coney Barrett:
Just, like, let’s remember that Amy Barrett has WRITTEN about how her faith should INFLUENCE her judicial opinions, while Ketanji Jackson is saying her faith SHOULDN’T HAVE ANYTHING TO DO with her decisions.
— Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) March 22, 2022
“Lindsey Graham’s attempt to re-litigate Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearings is disingenuous,” says attorney, former White House aide, and CNN commentator Keith Boykin. “Republicans always claim they believe in religious freedom, but that doesn’t apply to all faiths. If Ketanji Brown Jackson were a Muslim, they’d be having a different conversation.”
NBC News and MSNBC legal contributor Katie S. Phang:
Let’s be clear, Sen. Graham knew LAST YEAR WHEN HE VOTED TO CONFIRM HER FOR THE US COURT OF APPEALS FOR THE D.C. CIRCUIT about Judge Jackson’s prior work as a federal public defender, her affiliations, her opinions, her positions on issues, etc.
Spare me his drama this morning.
— Katie S. Phang (@KatiePhang) March 22, 2022
RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
California MAGA Candidate Says She’s Running Because Jesus Spoke to Her Son in a Closet
California Republican Rachel Hamm is running for Secretary of State in the June primary. Like many candidates, she is speaking about her motivation for running. Like many GOP candidates, she is claiming God was involved in her decision. Unlike any other candidate, Hamm says Jesus spoke to her son in a closet and told her to declare her candidacy.
“I’ve been a prophetic dreamer so I had spent a lot of 2019 and 20 having a lot of political dreams that I was in office. And because our youngest son, Ezekiel is a seer I went and got him and I said, ‘Hey, can you look around and see what you’re seeing?’ Because I just really, I get a kick out of hearing him describe, you know, what he sees?”
“And so, he said, you know, let me know if you see anything. And so he looked at my bedroom and my bathroom. He said, ‘There’s nothing there.’ And then he goes into the closet – which is where I had been when I was praying – and he said, ‘Whoa,’ and his eyes got like, big as saucers, and he kind of like started backing away, and then started bending down and he said, ‘You’ve got a really big guy in your closet, and his power is pushing me to the ground,’ and we had never had he’d never had that reaction ever, to an angel. And so I’m like, is he’s for us, not against us, right?”
“‘He’s full of light, I can’t even see his face.’ And then he said, ‘he has a scroll in his hand.’ And so I was like, then he came with a message is what is the message and the message was a commissioning. so at the very end, I asked him what his name was. ‘What angel is this?’ you know? And he said, ‘Immanuel,’ That wasn’t an angel. It wasn’t an angel that was Jesus Himself. And so that’s why I’m running for Secretary of State.”
Watch:
California GOP Secretary of State candidate Rachel Hamm said today that she decided to run for office after her son found Jesus inside a closet in their home, and Jesus handed him a scroll telling her to declare her candidacy. pic.twitter.com/LdDLX1j8vS
— Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) March 18, 2022
Trending
- News2 days ago
Fox? Viewers Are Less Likely to Believe Lies After Being Paid to Watch CNN for 30 Days: Study
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
‘Lie From Hell’: Franklin Graham Spends Weekend Promoting Anti-LGBTQ Extremism – and Calls for ‘Regime Change’ in US
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Tennessee Republicans Voting This Week to Bypass Obergefell With Bill That Creates All-Age Marriages
- News1 day ago
DeSantis Faith Advisor Dismissed From Church Leadership After Past History of ‘Sexual Sin’ as a Teacher: Report
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Watch: Psaki Shuts Down Doocy After He Asks Ludicrous ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Anti-LGBTQ Questions
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Lindsey Graham Stuns: If GOP Controlled the Senate KBJ Wouldn’t Have Even Gotten a Hearing – Just Like Garland
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Watch: Top Senate Republican Doubles Down in Attack on Obergefell – Falsely Claims It Has ‘Mandated’ Same-Sex Marriages
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
Latest Lincoln Project Video Indicts ‘Trump and His Allies’ for ‘Promoting’ Putin’s Atrocities in Ukraine