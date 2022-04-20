News
Libs of TikTok ‘Desperately’ Deleting Tweets in ‘Apparent Attempt to Avoid Permanent Suspension’: Researcher
The Twitter account of Libs of TikTok has been “desperately” deleting homophobic and other tweets in an effort to not get suspended from the social media platform, according to a noted anti-fascism researcher.
LibsOfTikTok, which has been called “an openly bigoted and homophobic social media account that reposts so-called ‘liberal’ content … to produce maximum engagement via rage clicks,” was unmasked by The Washington Post Tuesday as belonging to a former real estate agent.
“Chaya Raichik, the woman behind LibsOfTikTok, has been quietly deleting dozens of tweets in which she labels LBGTQ people as mentally ill,” tweeted Chad Loder. The Intercept last year described Loder as an antifascist researcher while praising their “expert use of publicly available images to identify and track right-wing extremists.”
“These tweets are clear violations of Twitter’s ToS, and this type of content is what got LibsOfTikTok temporarily suspended,” Loder, a developer and former tech CEO adds.
Early Wednesday morning Loder, citing researchers, said that thousands of tweets have been deleted.
Researchers at @deletedtweet161 have archived over 2,700 tweets by LibsOfTikTok, as Ms. Raichik has begun desperately purging her tweets in an apparent attempt to avoid permanent suspension.
According to researchers, over 1,000 tweets were deleted today. https://t.co/mYxhn5x7Ey
— Chad Loder (@chadloder) April 20, 2022
According to Loder, there are also thousands of homophobic replies to her since-deleted tweets:
cw: hate speech. LibsOfTikTok is deleting her tweets, but the replies to the deleted tweets are still there.
Her replies are littered with thousands of instances of targeted homophobic hate speech going back over a year. Twitter makes money from this. 👉🏼 https://t.co/gHQHjkV64N pic.twitter.com/JJYCuqdkg1
— Chad Loder (@chadloder) April 20, 2022
Loder also offers this example:
Chaya Raichik, the woman behind LibsOfTikTok, targeted a Black school teacher and then celebrated the ensuing harassment that forced the teacher to set her account private and change her username.
Chaya has purged thousands of tweets, but we have archived them all. More to come. pic.twitter.com/Dj7bukFdcX
— Chad Loder (@chadloder) April 20, 2022
The Deleted Tweet Archive claims to have recovered nearly 3000 deleted tweets from LibsOfTikTok, which it says are here.
Releasing 2769 deleted tweets by @libsoftiktok
They have been furiously deleting tweets after the Washington Post published an article on them this morning 🔥https://t.co/bin2eiN0Bz
— Deleted Tweet Archive (@deletedtweet161) April 20, 2022
On its Github page, the Deleted Tweet Archive says “all tweets quoted here are sourced from the Wayback Machine,” and links each tweet to that repository.
One of the deleted tweets reads: “This is a teacher promoting a book containing pornographic content. Groomer.” The book is the award-winning memoir, “Gender Queer,” by Maia Kobabe.
Not all the tweets listed as deleted are homophobic, transphobic, or generally anti-LGBTQ. One, ironically, berates another Twitter user for apparently posting the same TikTok video she had taken from TikTok, saying: “Please don’t steal my stuff.”
News
Yet Another House Republican Now Under Ethics Committee Investigation
He wants to strip the right to vote from residents of Washington, D.C. and thinks the undocumented should have no path to citizenship. He wants a constitutional amendment requiring the federal government to balance the budget every year but opposes taxing the rich more. He thinks Americans should have an absolute right to gun ownership, the Equal Rights Amendment should not be ratified, there should be no federal requirements to hire women or minorities, women should never be able to have an abortion, and child adoption agencies should be allowed to discriminate against LGBTQ people.
CRT? That’s short for “Communist Race Theory.”
And masks? “Tyranny.”
I'm not wearing a mask on the House floor.
I'll forfeit my entire pay. I don't care.
I'm not bowing to tyranny.
I have recovered from COVID and I'm fully vaccinated.
I'm following FREEDOM instead of fear.
— Rep. Pat Fallon (@RepPatFallon) July 28, 2021
U.S. Rep. Pat Fallon is a freshman Republican from Texas, and already he’s under investigation by the House Ethics Committee.
Why?
Unreported stock trading.
And not just a few stock trades.
“Between January and April 2021, Fallon made more than 90 stock trades, which were worth a total of at least $7 million,” Forbes reported Wednesday. “The Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act, or STOCK Act, requires representatives to report their securities transactions to the House Clerk’s office within 45 days. Fallon reported his 90-plus transactions in mid-June, meaning some trades were not disclosed until five months after they occurred.”
A spokesperson for Fallon says he didn’t know he had to report the $7 million worth of trades.
He has, his office says, since filed all the paperwork and paid all the fines he owes,
Rep. Fallon is just the latest Republican this month to be under investigation by the House Ethics Committee.
Former Trump White House Physician, Rep. Ronny Jackson, also of Texas, and Rep. John Rutherford of Florida – who serves on the House Ethics Committee – are also under investigation, as is Democratic Rep. Thomas Suozzi of New York. Also in April, the Committee announced it was closing its investigation into now-former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, a Republican of Nebraska who resigned from Congress after being convicted of three felonies.
Rep. Fallon’s political positions via BillTrack50 and OnTheIssues.
Image via Facebook
News
Revealed: Ginni Thomas Texted Friend Whose Boss Tried to Get Trump Election Challenges to Supreme Court
Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, had more than just Mark Meadows as a texting buddy in the effort to overturn Donald Trump’s loss in the 2020 presidential election.
She was also communicating with none other than Connie Hair, chief of staff to Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX), who signed on to two failed legal efforts to challenge the results — one of which could have ended up before her husband and the U.S.Supreme Court, CNN reports.
Ginni Thomas’ newly reported exchanges with Hair are amplifying calls for Justice Thomas to recuse himself from any election- or insurrection-related matters that might come before the court.
Stephen Gillers of NYU School of Law, is one of those calling a Thomas recusal. “Mrs. Thomas has a First Amendment right to speak publicly and forcefully on issues that might come before the Supreme Court without thereby forcing recusal of her husband,” Gillers told CNN. “But in the current situation, her interests are caught up in cases that could come before the court.”
Ginni Thomas reportedly has a years-long friendship with Hair, including attending social outings with her at which Clarence Thomas was present. Their text exchanges, which Ginni Thomas shared with Meadows, demonstrate the ardor with which she was working to subvert the voting will of the American people and promote discredited theories of massive fraud.
“Was on a call with the Trump campaign manager and legal folks for a briefing this morning. WE ARE SEEING THIS THROUGH TO THE END OF THE COURT/COUNT BATTLE,” Hair posted on Nov. 7, four days after the election. And on Nov. 21, Hair posted: “Massive amounts of voter fraud in big cities throughout the contested states.”
The Supreme Court ultimately decided not to take up Gohmert’s lawsuit against then-vice president Mike Pence or a Texas case the lawmaker supported against states Trump lost.
News
‘Five-Alarm Fire for the Republic’: Experts Focusing on 2024 Election Warning From a Top Conservative Lawyer
J. Michael Luttig, a top conservative attorney who then-Vice President Mike Pence consulted with as Donald Trump pushed him harder and harder to unlawfully attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election, is out with a warning that has experts sitting up and taking notice.
Luttig is a former U.S. Court of Appeals Judge who was almost nominated to become Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, and regardless of politics is highly respected by the left and the right.
This is his warning, which appears in a Monday afternoon New York Times article:
“At the moment, there is no other way to say it: This is the clearest and most present danger to our democracy,” Luttig told the Times. “Trump and his supporters in Congress and in the states are preparing now to lay the groundwork to overturn the election in 2024 were Trump, or his designee, to lose the vote for the presidency.”
National Review senior editor Jay Nordlinger says in response to the quote, “When Luttig says so — I sit up a little straighter.”
Former Asst. U.S. Attorney at the Southern District of New York (SDNY) Richard Signorelli quotes Lutttig and blasts Attorney General Merrick Garland:
“At the moment, there is no other way to say it: This is the clearest & most present danger to our democracy.”-J. Michael Luttig
They do not fear accountability. Garland’s incompetence is indefensible. Shame on those who make $ here by defending him.https://t.co/HrOe6Lr56T
— Richard Signorelli (@richsignorelli) April 18, 2022
“This article pretty nicely summarizes the five-alarm fire for the republic right now, and we are just letting it burn,” says Patrick De Klotz, an attorney and former U.S. Dept. of Justice official.
Project Lincoln co-founder Mike Madrid points to the Times’ piece and says: “These traitors must be prosecuted.”
Others on social media retweeting the quote include noted attorney George Conway, GOP pollster Frank Luntz, NBC News political reporter Allan Smith, former Deputy Editor-in-Chief at Politico Danielle Decker Jones, and CBS News Chief Election & Campaign Correspondent Robert Costa.
Image via Shutterstock
