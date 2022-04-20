Yet Another House Republican Now Under Ethics Committee Investigation

He wants to strip the right to vote from residents of Washington, D.C. and thinks the undocumented should have no path to citizenship. He wants a constitutional amendment requiring the federal government to balance the budget every year but opposes taxing the rich more. He thinks Americans should have an absolute right to gun ownership, the Equal Rights Amendment should not be ratified, there should be no federal requirements to hire women or minorities, women should never be able to have an abortion, and child adoption agencies should be allowed to discriminate against LGBTQ people.

CRT? That’s short for “Communist Race Theory.”

And masks? “Tyranny.”

I'm not wearing a mask on the House floor. I'll forfeit my entire pay. I don't care. I'm not bowing to tyranny. I have recovered from COVID and I'm fully vaccinated. I'm following FREEDOM instead of fear. — Rep. Pat Fallon (@RepPatFallon) July 28, 2021

U.S. Rep. Pat Fallon is a freshman Republican from Texas, and already he’s under investigation by the House Ethics Committee.

Why?

Unreported stock trading.

And not just a few stock trades.

“Between January and April 2021, Fallon made more than 90 stock trades, which were worth a total of at least $7 million,” Forbes reported Wednesday. “The Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act, or STOCK Act, requires representatives to report their securities transactions to the House Clerk’s office within 45 days. Fallon reported his 90-plus transactions in mid-June, meaning some trades were not disclosed until five months after they occurred.”

A spokesperson for Fallon says he didn’t know he had to report the $7 million worth of trades.

He has, his office says, since filed all the paperwork and paid all the fines he owes,

Rep. Fallon is just the latest Republican this month to be under investigation by the House Ethics Committee.

Former Trump White House Physician, Rep. Ronny Jackson, also of Texas, and Rep. John Rutherford of Florida – who serves on the House Ethics Committee – are also under investigation, as is Democratic Rep. Thomas Suozzi of New York. Also in April, the Committee announced it was closing its investigation into now-former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, a Republican of Nebraska who resigned from Congress after being convicted of three felonies.

Image via Facebook