Georgia Substitute Teacher Fired After He’s Caught Raging at Obama in Obscenity-Laced Rant
On Thursday, 11 Alive reported that a substitute teacher in Fulton County, Georgia has been fired after a video was leaked of him engaging in an “expletive-laced, racist rant” against President Obama in a classroom.
The teacher, who was not identified but appears to be Middle Eastern in origin, furiously blamed the former president for drone strikes, saying that “f**king Obama … bombed the sh*t out of my country.”
“It’s very disturbing the kind of language that was being used in a classroom,” Gerald Griggs, Atlanta NAACP’s first vice president, told 11 Alive. “School is not the place to have that kind of vitriol conversation with young people. That’s why we’re concerned, and the definite racist overtones that were coming out were very, very concerning.”
The unmanned predator drone programs used by the military and CIA to neutralize terror targets across the Middle East took place largely under presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump, and were controversial for the danger they posed to nearby civilians — although various sources have disagreed over whether drones are better or worse at minimizing civilian collateral damage than more conventional weaponry. Under Joe Biden’s administration, the use of drones to conduct military strikes has declined dramatically.
Georgia has had other racial incidents with teachers in recent years. In 2016, an elementary school teacher in Gainesville was terminated after a Facebook post in which she called former First Lady Michelle Obama a “gorilla” who needs to “focus on getting a total make-over.”
Libs of TikTok ‘Desperately’ Deleting Tweets in ‘Apparent Attempt to Avoid Permanent Suspension’: Researcher
The Twitter account of Libs of TikTok has been “desperately” deleting homophobic and other tweets in an effort to not get suspended from the social media platform, according to a noted anti-fascism researcher.
LibsOfTikTok, which has been called “an openly bigoted and homophobic social media account that reposts so-called ‘liberal’ content … to produce maximum engagement via rage clicks,” was unmasked by The Washington Post Tuesday as belonging to a former real estate agent.
“Chaya Raichik, the woman behind LibsOfTikTok, has been quietly deleting dozens of tweets in which she labels LBGTQ people as mentally ill,” tweeted Chad Loder. The Intercept last year described Loder as an antifascist researcher while praising their “expert use of publicly available images to identify and track right-wing extremists.”
“These tweets are clear violations of Twitter’s ToS, and this type of content is what got LibsOfTikTok temporarily suspended,” Loder, a developer and former tech CEO adds.
Early Wednesday morning Loder, citing researchers, said that thousands of tweets have been deleted.
Researchers at @deletedtweet161 have archived over 2,700 tweets by LibsOfTikTok, as Ms. Raichik has begun desperately purging her tweets in an apparent attempt to avoid permanent suspension.
According to researchers, over 1,000 tweets were deleted today. https://t.co/mYxhn5x7Ey
— Chad Loder (@chadloder) April 20, 2022
According to Loder, there are also thousands of homophobic replies to her since-deleted tweets:
cw: hate speech. LibsOfTikTok is deleting her tweets, but the replies to the deleted tweets are still there.
Her replies are littered with thousands of instances of targeted homophobic hate speech going back over a year. Twitter makes money from this. ?? https://t.co/gHQHjkV64N pic.twitter.com/JJYCuqdkg1
— Chad Loder (@chadloder) April 20, 2022
Loder also offers this example:
Chaya Raichik, the woman behind LibsOfTikTok, targeted a Black school teacher and then celebrated the ensuing harassment that forced the teacher to set her account private and change her username.
Chaya has purged thousands of tweets, but we have archived them all. More to come. pic.twitter.com/Dj7bukFdcX
— Chad Loder (@chadloder) April 20, 2022
The Deleted Tweet Archive claims to have recovered nearly 3000 deleted tweets from LibsOfTikTok, which it says are here.
Releasing 2769 deleted tweets by @libsoftiktok
They have been furiously deleting tweets after the Washington Post published an article on them this morning ?https://t.co/bin2eiN0Bz
— Deleted Tweet Archive (@deletedtweet161) April 20, 2022
On its Github page, the Deleted Tweet Archive says “all tweets quoted here are sourced from the Wayback Machine,” and links each tweet to that repository.
One of the deleted tweets reads: “This is a teacher promoting a book containing pornographic content. Groomer.” The book is the award-winning memoir, “Gender Queer,” by Maia Kobabe.
Not all the tweets listed as deleted are homophobic, transphobic, or generally anti-LGBTQ. One, ironically, berates another Twitter user for apparently posting the same TikTok video she had taken from TikTok, saying: “Please don’t steal my stuff.”
Yet Another House Republican Now Under Ethics Committee Investigation
He wants to strip the right to vote from residents of Washington, D.C. and thinks the undocumented should have no path to citizenship. He wants a constitutional amendment requiring the federal government to balance the budget every year but opposes taxing the rich more. He thinks Americans should have an absolute right to gun ownership, the Equal Rights Amendment should not be ratified, there should be no federal requirements to hire women or minorities, women should never be able to have an abortion, and child adoption agencies should be allowed to discriminate against LGBTQ people.
CRT? That’s short for “Communist Race Theory.”
And masks? “Tyranny.”
I'm not wearing a mask on the House floor.
I'll forfeit my entire pay. I don't care.
I'm not bowing to tyranny.
I have recovered from COVID and I'm fully vaccinated.
I'm following FREEDOM instead of fear.
— Rep. Pat Fallon (@RepPatFallon) July 28, 2021
U.S. Rep. Pat Fallon is a freshman Republican from Texas, and already he’s under investigation by the House Ethics Committee.
Why?
Unreported stock trading.
And not just a few stock trades.
“Between January and April 2021, Fallon made more than 90 stock trades, which were worth a total of at least $7 million,” Forbes reported Wednesday. “The Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act, or STOCK Act, requires representatives to report their securities transactions to the House Clerk’s office within 45 days. Fallon reported his 90-plus transactions in mid-June, meaning some trades were not disclosed until five months after they occurred.”
A spokesperson for Fallon says he didn’t know he had to report the $7 million worth of trades.
He has, his office says, since filed all the paperwork and paid all the fines he owes,
Rep. Fallon is just the latest Republican this month to be under investigation by the House Ethics Committee.
Former Trump White House Physician, Rep. Ronny Jackson, also of Texas, and Rep. John Rutherford of Florida – who serves on the House Ethics Committee – are also under investigation, as is Democratic Rep. Thomas Suozzi of New York. Also in April, the Committee announced it was closing its investigation into now-former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, a Republican of Nebraska who resigned from Congress after being convicted of three felonies.
Rep. Fallon’s political positions via BillTrack50 and OnTheIssues.
Image via Facebook
Revealed: Ginni Thomas Texted Friend Whose Boss Tried to Get Trump Election Challenges to Supreme Court
Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, had more than just Mark Meadows as a texting buddy in the effort to overturn Donald Trump’s loss in the 2020 presidential election.
She was also communicating with none other than Connie Hair, chief of staff to Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX), who signed on to two failed legal efforts to challenge the results — one of which could have ended up before her husband and the U.S.Supreme Court, CNN reports.
Ginni Thomas’ newly reported exchanges with Hair are amplifying calls for Justice Thomas to recuse himself from any election- or insurrection-related matters that might come before the court.
Stephen Gillers of NYU School of Law, is one of those calling a Thomas recusal. “Mrs. Thomas has a First Amendment right to speak publicly and forcefully on issues that might come before the Supreme Court without thereby forcing recusal of her husband,” Gillers told CNN. “But in the current situation, her interests are caught up in cases that could come before the court.”
Ginni Thomas reportedly has a years-long friendship with Hair, including attending social outings with her at which Clarence Thomas was present. Their text exchanges, which Ginni Thomas shared with Meadows, demonstrate the ardor with which she was working to subvert the voting will of the American people and promote discredited theories of massive fraud.
“Was on a call with the Trump campaign manager and legal folks for a briefing this morning. WE ARE SEEING THIS THROUGH TO THE END OF THE COURT/COUNT BATTLE,” Hair posted on Nov. 7, four days after the election. And on Nov. 21, Hair posted: “Massive amounts of voter fraud in big cities throughout the contested states.”
The Supreme Court ultimately decided not to take up Gohmert’s lawsuit against then-vice president Mike Pence or a Texas case the lawmaker supported against states Trump lost.
