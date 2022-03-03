'DON'T SAY GAY – SCREAM IT!'
‘We Say Gay’: Thousands of Students Across Florida Walk Out to Protest DeSantis-Backed ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill
Thousands of students across Florida on Thursday walked out of classes to protest Republicans’ “Don’t Say Gay” bill, hoping to quash the fast-tracked and likely unconstitutional legislation that is supported by GOP GOIvernor Ron DeSantis.
In the state capital of Tallahassee, students waved hand-made signs that read “Protect LGBTQ+ kids,” “My existence will not be taboo,” “Abolish the Don’t Say Gay Bill Now,” “Don’t Say Gay – Scream It!” and simply, “Say Gay,” to show support for their LGBTQ classmates while repeatedly chanting “We say gay.”
Equality Florida communications manager Michael Womack notes the protests “are 100% student led. We did not organize them.”
Nadine Smith, Equality Florida’s executive director tweeted: “The @GOP censorship and intimidation agenda knows no bounds. Books are already being pulled off shelves on Florida schools as @GovRonDeSantis pushes his agenda to muzzle students, erase history, and intimidate teachers, and pummel public schools with lawsuits.”
Tallahassee-area students walked out and headed to the Capitol with a message: “We say gay.” ❤️ #DSGWalkout pic.twitter.com/5d5L4GHX8o
— Equality Florida (@equalityfl) March 3, 2022
Those students marched to the Capitol building and met with Democratic state Rep. Carlos G. Smith.
Students are now marching on the Florida State Capitol building. #DSGWalkout pic.twitter.com/yahMXgk4BM
— Equality Florida (@equalityfl) March 3, 2022
Rep. @CarlosGSmith meets with the over 100 students who have walked out of class and descended on the Capitol during #DSGWalkout . pic.twitter.com/g17jw0T3oG
— Equality Florida (@equalityfl) March 3, 2022
Students opposing the Don’t Say Gay bill have lined the entrance to the House floor before lawmakers return. They are still loud and clear: “We say gay.”#DSGWalkout pic.twitter.com/3Ujg7mCvKx
— Equality Florida (@equalityfl) March 3, 2022
Wharton High School in Tampa:
#DSGWalkout WE WILL SAY GAY 🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️🏳️🌈 #fuckrondesantis pic.twitter.com/EvaHk31JqL
— Thishowebingham_baby (@ElioFigueredo2) March 3, 2022
Orlando’s Freedom High School:
#DontSayGay walkout at Freedom High School right now- sent to me by one of the teachers who saved me. 🏳️🌈 pic.twitter.com/2qp0cAkyfD
— Michael Womack (@MichaelPWomack) March 3, 2022
St. Petersburg’s Gibbs High School:
RIGHT NOW | Students at Gibbs High School in St. Petersburg are walking out of class in protest of the controversial so-called #DontSayGay bill moving through the legislature, which limits instruction on sexual orientation, gender identity in schools. @10TampaBay #DSGWalkout pic.twitter.com/RovcSSEh2n
— Josh Sidorowicz WTSP (@JoshWTSP) March 3, 2022
Riverview High School, Riverview Florida:
Students from @Riverview_HS joined in on the statewide “Don’Say Gay” walkout. Nearly 100 people came out to peacefully protest. What the students are saying tonight on @SNNTV. #DSGWalkout pic.twitter.com/zIuPHBs6Qh
— Annette Gutierrez (@annette_tv) March 3, 2022
Activist David Hogg showed his support:
Students are done with the #DontSayGay bullshit from @GovRonDeSantis and his @FloridaGOP bullies. Students across the state are walking out of classes to protest. Shout out to these students for going to the Capitol and getting directly in faces. https://t.co/m2ko73QxgU
— David Hogg 🌻 (@davidhogg111) March 3, 2022
More:
#dsgwalkout Today the young people of Riverview — gave us hope; laughs, and energy. We are humbled you called us to be apart or this. We are proud to call you all allies. The youth will save the world. pic.twitter.com/eqUiy99oXw
— Women’s Voices SW Florida (@wv_swfl) March 3, 2022
