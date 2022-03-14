RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Watch: Marco Rubio Blasts ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Opponents as ‘Ridiculous’
U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) says people who oppose the DeSantis-approved “Don’t Say Gay” legislation are “ridiculous.”
“To call it ‘Don’t Say Gay,’ which is what people have done, is ridiculous,” Sen. Rubio told reporters Monday. “That’s not what the bill is about at all,” he said, falsely.
“The bill basically says that sexual orientation is just not something schools should be talking to children about, children from kindergarten to 6th grade,” Rubio added, grossly mischaracterizing the legislation.
“Why are schools talking to kids about that? We send our kids to school to learn how to read, how to write, to learn about history, to acquire academic proficiency. We don’t send kids to school so schools can raise our kids. We send them so they can teach them.”
During his failed 2016 White House run Sen. Rubio repeatedly promised he would not run for re-election. He used the Pulse Massacre, one of the worst and deadliest anti-LGBTQ hate crimes, to declare that the community needed him and launched a re-election campaign on the back of those massacred LGBTQ people.
“Raising kids is the job of parents and families, not schools,” Rubio concluded Monday. “That’s what that bill does. Those who call it [‘Don’t Say Gay’ do so] because they do want to turn our schools into a place to raise children. Schools are not about raising children, they are about teaching children.”
Watch (starts at the 1:50 mark):
‘Inconceivable’: Legal Experts Denounce Idaho’s Abortion Ban That Allows Blood Relatives to Sue
Lawmakers in the state of Idaho late Monday afternoon completed passage of legislation that will allow a woman’s blood relatives to sue if she has or attempts to have an abortion. Specifically the law mentions the man who impregnated her, a grandparent, aunt, uncle, or “a sibling of the preborn child.”
The bill is “a six-week abortion ban modeled after the Texas law that has eliminated access to the procedure before many people know they are pregnant,” reports The 19th. “The vote puts Idaho on the path to becoming the second state with a six-week ban in place.”
It now goes to Republican Governor Brad Little for his signature or veto.
SB 1309, the “FETAL HEARTBEAT PREBORN CHILD PROTECTION ACT,” in part reads: “Any female upon whom an abortion has been attempted or performed, the father of the preborn child, a grandparent of the preborn child, a sibling of the preborn child, or an aunt or uncle of the preborn child may” sue the doctor. Rape, incest, and medical emergency cases are not included, but there are still roadblocks in those cases.
The bill is so brutal that if a girl is the victim of incestuous rape, by, say, her father, her father or mother have to report the rape to the police and then give the doctor a police report. If the girl’s mother is deceased or divorced (these situations are conveniently not mentioned in the bill) the very man who raped his own daughter has to report himself to the police and the doctor has to be given a copy of the police report:
Oberlin political science professor Miranda Yaver, PhD, responded to the legislation, saying: “When I teach repro[ductive] rights in Con[stitutional] Law, I give students a set of hypothetical abortion restrictions, ranging from modest to extreme, & ask whether undue burdens under [Planned Parenthood v.] Casey,” the 1992 Supreme Court law that upheld 1973’s Roe v. Wade.
“1 involves the man suing to prevent an abortion. My students usually find that inconceivable. Not so anymore,” Dr. Yaver laments.
Georgia State Law law professor and political scientist Anthony Michael Kreis explains why this is such dangerous legislation:
“I have no legal interest in my sister’s womb. I should not have a private right of action against her for decisions that do not harm me,” he writes. “This legislation is not only an affront to constitutional rights but a return to the law of coverture.”
(For those unfamiliar with the term, Harvard Business School notes: “During most of American history, women’s lives in most states were circumscribed by common law brought to North America by English colonists. These marriage and property laws, or “coverture,” stipulated that a married woman did not have a separate legal existence from her husband. A married woman or feme covert was a dependent, like an underage child or a slave, and could not own property in her own name or control her own earnings, except under very specific circumstances.”)
“Laws should not treat women like chattel. Yet, here we are,” Kreis added.
What is happening here is simple: legislators are afraid of making pregnant women criminals. And so, they’ve decided to create a kind of public or quasi-public property interest in women’s reproductive capacity. What constitutional rights are states still obligated to honor? /fin
— Anthony Michael Kreis 🇺🇸🤝🇺🇦 (@AnthonyMKreis) March 14, 2022
Watch: DeSantis Says ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill Will Allow Parents to ‘Send Kids to Kindergarten Without Being Sexualized’
Republican Governor Ron DeSantis has not signed the dangerous “Don’t Say Gay” bill into law yet but on Monday – six days after it went to his desk – he bragged about the soon-to-become law by saying, once he signs it, kindergarten children will not be “sexualized.”
“I can just say, as the parent of three kids that are age five and under, thank you for letting me and my wife be able to send our kids to kindergarten without them being sexualized,” he announced in Tallahassee, as WPTV reports.
Children are not being “sexualized” without the bill, but by making that claim DeSantis makes clear he is waging a culture war of the highest proportions. Last week his press secretary called opponents of the hateful legislation pedophiles and pedophile supporters.
A new ABC News/Ipsos poll taken after the Senate passed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill finds the vast majority of Americans, a strong 62%, oppose the legislation. Just 37% support it.
In fact, the only demographic that offers majority support for the bill are Republicans. Six in ten Republican voters support the bill. Just one in three (35%) of independents, and just one in five (20%) Democrats support the harmful legislation.
DeSantis, who won election in 2018 by just 32,463 votes – a 0.04 percent margin – never had a clear mandate to rule as a right-wing extremist but he’s chosen to every step of the way.
Watch:
Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) to FL legislature after passing “Don’t Say Gay” bill:
“As the parent of three kids that are aged 5 and under, thank you for letting me and my wife be able to send our kids to kindergarten without them being sexualized.” pic.twitter.com/7u08vHaimL
— The Recount (@therecount) March 14, 2022
Madison Cawthorn on January 6 Admitted He Was Armed and Had Carried ‘Multiple Weapons’ in His Wheelchair: Video
U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) in what is being reported as a video of him calling into right-wing extremist Charlie Kirk‘s radio show on January 6, said he was “armed” and had carried “multiple weapons” into the Capitol building inside his wheelchair.
Cawthorn, who has been labeled part of the “Sedition Caucus,” faced a lawsuit that argued – based on the Fourteenth Amendment – he is ineligible to serve in Congress, based on his role in the insurrection.
“How are you, Congressman? I wish this was under better circumstances. First of all are you safe?” Kirk, the head of the far-right group Turning Point USA, asked Cawthorn.
“Charlie, I’m safe,” Cawthorn replied. “As you know I believe in the Second Amendment as well as a lot of other members, so we are armed, we’re in a safe location. Can’t disclose where.”
“So, you know,” Cawthorn went on to say, “obviously having the wheelchair I’m able to carry many multiple weapons at one time. So you know, everyone around me is armed and you know, I think an armed society is a polite society, so I feel very safe. We don’t have any high nerves here. Everybody’s very, very calm, very sober-minded,” he added, despite multiple reports to the contrary.
The video, posted by PatriotTakes, has gone viral, garnering over 100,000 views in just over one hour.
Watch:
Unearthed: Madison Cawthorn called into the Charlie Kirk show during the January 6th attack and said he used his wheelchair to transport “multiple weapons” ahead of the Capitol riot and armed those around him. pic.twitter.com/AoQDaqSDjs
— PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) March 14, 2022
