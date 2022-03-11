News
Watch: Hannity Tries So Hard to Get Trump to Call Putin ‘Evil’ and Trump Refuses
Fox News host Sean Hannity on Thursday tried to help former President Donald Trump repair his public image after Trump praised Russian President Vladimir Putin for his “genius” invasion of Ukraine.
However, the twice-impeached former president did not take Hannity’s prompts.
During an interview with Trump, Hannity tried to downplay Trump’s past praise of Putin.
“You came under some fire when you said Vladimir Putin’s very smart,” Hannity said. “I think I know you a little bit better than most people in the media, and I think you also recognize he’s evil, do you not?”
READ MORE: Newly indicted Russian spy donated money to only one American politician: Tulsi Gabbard
Trump, however, did not directly answer Hannity’s question.
“Well I was referring to the fact that he said this is an independent nation,” Trump said, referring to Putin’s declaration that eastern portions of Ukraine were now their own states. “This was before there was any attack! He’s calling it an independent nation! Now, a lot of things are changing, now look, this doesn’t seem to be the same Putin I was dealing with! But I will tell you, he wouldn’t have changed if I were dealing with him, he wouldn’t have changed!”
Watch the video below.
Trump declines to call Putin "evil" when Hannity prompts him to pic.twitter.com/kAB2pUKjdg
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 11, 2022
News
60 Major Corps Including Apple and Google Sign on to Full Page Ad Blasting TX Gov. Abbott’s ‘Anti-LGBTQ Efforts’
Governor Greg Abbott is under fire after more than 60 major corporations Friday signed on to a full-page ad in the Dallas Morning News accusing the Texas Republican of engaging in anti-LGBTQ discrimination. Abbott has ordered state agencies to investigate and prosecute anyone – including parents – involved in providing or enabling medically-necessary medical care for transgender youth and teens, using the false claim of “child abuse,” a claim some legal experts say is unlawful and medical experts have condemned.
Abbott is running for re-election against popular Democrat, former U.S. Congressman Beto O’Rourke, and has been accused of using anti-LGBTQ hate to appeal to parts of his base.
“Businesses Call on Governor to Abandon Anti-LGBTQ+ Efforts,” the ad reads, as reported by The Verge. Among the companies signing onto the ad are Apple, Google, Meta, Microsoft, Salesforce, IBM, PayPal, Johnson & Johnson, Ikea, and Gap.
“Discrimination is bad for business,” the ad says. “Our companies do business, create jobs, and serve customers in Texas. We are committed to building inclusive environments where our employees can thrive inside and outside of the workplace.”
“The recent attempt to criminalize a parent for helping their transgender child access medically necessary, age-appropriate healthcare in the state of Texas goes against the values of our companies. This policy creates fear for employees and their families especially those with transgender children, who might now be faced with choosing to provide the best possible medical care for their children but risk having those children removed by child protective services for doing so.”
“We call on our public leaders – in Texas and across the country – to abandon efforts to write discrimination into law and policy. It’s not just wrong, it has an impact on our employees, our customers, their families, and our work.”
News
TN Senate Confirms State Education Board Nominee Linked to Selling Ammunition Used in Deadly School Mass Shooting
Republicans in the Tennessee Senate on Thursday voted to confirm Governor Bill Lee‘s nominee to the State Board of Education, despite being involved in a lawsuit related to his online ammunition business allegedly selling ammunition to a 17-year old who shot and killed ten people and wounding another 13 at a Santa Fe, Texas high school in 2018.
“It’s against the law for someone under 18 years old to purchase gun ammunition,” The Tennessean reports.
Jordan Mollenhour (photo, left) of Knoxville founded and owns Lucky Gunner, which “has faced multiple lawsuits over the years. The company has been linked to the selling of ammunition involved in two mass shootings.”
The company was also sued for selling over 4,000 rounds of ammo to the man who fatally shot 12 people at a movie theater in Aurora, Colorado, in 2012. A federal judge dismissed the Colorado lawsuit in 2015.
Jeff Yarbro, the Democratic Minority Leader of the Tennessee Senate blasted the GOP lawmakers.
“There are nearly 7 million people in Tennessee surely to God the governor could have found one state board of education nominee who’s not in ongoing litigation about illegally selling ammunition used in a deadly school shooting.”
Gov. Bill Lee’s appointment to the state school board, Jordan Mollenhour, is facing a lawsuit in Texas that claims his cyber store illegally sold ammo to a 17 year-old who gunned down 10 people at Santa Fe High School in 2018.
Republicans confirmed Lee’s appointment today. pic.twitter.com/Di2up99JGg
— TN Senate Democrats (@TNSenateDems) March 10, 2022
Mollenhour, who currently represents one district on the Education Board, sailed through his confirmation hearing: 26 of 27 Republicans voted to confirm. One abstained. All six Democrats voted against.
?THIS MORNING: The TN senate will vote on @GovBillLee Board of Education appointee JORDAN MOLLENHOUR, whose online AMMO company sold bullets to TWO MASS KILLERS (at least), one underage, and is being sued for it.
He has zero education experience. ????? https://t.co/kbxO78tTLz pic.twitter.com/8QeVx6weGi
— The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) March 10, 2022
The Tennessee House also has to confirm Mollenhour. The vote is scheduled for March 14.
Here are the students and teachers who were killed in the Santa Fe, TX school shooting- the 6th deadliest school shooting in US history.
Lucky Gunner, Jordan Mollenhour’s company, sold the *underage* 17yo shooter the ammo he used to kill his victims. https://t.co/dvqfMxx7aZ
— Beth Joslin Roth (@BethJoslinRoth) March 10, 2022
News
‘It’s Not Actually Debatable — Look It Up’: Obama Official Schools Fox News Host Over Keystone Pipeline Claims
On Fox News Wednesday, former White House economic adviser Robert Wolf smacked down anchor Sandra Smith’s claims about the Keystone XL Pipeline, a controversial and canceled infrastructure project to deliver Canadian oil to U.S. ports that Republicans have taken to claiming is the reason the U.S. doesn’t have enough oil — even though the U.S. is the world’s largest oil producer and there is already another network of pipelines that runs from the same oilfields to Texas.
Wolf in particular pointed out another glaring flaw in the claim that this particular pipeline extension was at all necessary for U.S. oil supply.
“I think XL is off the table,” said Wolf. “And let’s recall a few things. One, it’s the worst type of oil you can have, it’s tar sands going from Alberta to the Gulf of Mexico. It wasn’t really going to change anything to do with our oil supply. It was to export from the Gulf of Mexico.”
READ MORE: Trump-backed Arizona candidate threatens Australian journalist: ‘Your days are numbered’
“Hmmm,” said Smith. “That’s debatable.”
“It’s not actually debatable,” said Wolf. “It has nothing to do with oilfields, it’s a pipeline and it was going to end at the Gulf of Mexico. That’s a fact, you should look it up. And with respect to President Trump … only 10 percent of it was even done under his four years.”
Watch below:
Former Obama economic adviser Robert Wolf: “[Keystone XL] wasn’t really going to change anything to do with our oil supply. It was to export from the Gulf of Mexico.”
Fox anchor Sandra Smith: “Hmmm, that’s debatable.”
Wolf: “It’s not actually debatable.” pic.twitter.com/BgTQTvHCNa
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) March 9, 2022
