BREAKING NEWS
Top Zelenskyy Aide Praises Biden – and Throws Trump Under the Bus
A top aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is praising President Joe Biden just one day after the American President committed to hundreds of millions of dollars more in military aid. And he’s throwing Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, under the bus.
Andriy Yermak, officially the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, also known as Zelenskyy’s Chief of Staff, took to Twitter today to say he’s “grateful” to America. He also called the U.S. Ukraine’s “reliable partner.”
And he added that President Biden does more for Ukraine “than any of his predecessors.”
Yermak made similar remarks Thursday morning on CNN, saying that President Biden has done more than any other President of the United States.
In 2019 Trump infamously told President Zelenskyy, “I would like you to do us a favor though,” as he blocked hundreds of millions of dollars in aid to Ukraine, hoping for “dirt” on then-candidate Biden. He was later impeached over those actions.
“[President Biden] has done more than all [other] presidents of the United States.”
President Zekensky’s Chief of Staff, Andriy Yermak, shares with @JohnBerman his reaction to the Biden administration’s understanding of Ukrainian needs. pic.twitter.com/Xbfd2Luyjl
— CNN (@CNN) March 17, 2022
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
BREAKING NEWS
Psaki Invokes Roy Moore to Smack Down Josh Hawley Over Attacks on SCOTUS Nominee
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki blasted attacks from U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) Thursday afternoon, calling into question his credibility over the fist-pumping insurrectionist poster boy’s unfair and inaccurate attacks on President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.
After a reporter noted that Senator Hawley has “consistently voted against the President’s nominees,” Psaki was asked if the White House is worried the “explosiveness” of Hawley’s “line of attack” against Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson will “affect your ability to win over other Republican votes.”
Senator Hawley, whose iconic fist pump in the air became one of the most recognizable images of the January 6 insurrection and attack on American democracy itself, still sits on the Judiciary Committee and has been waging war against Judge Jackson.
Hawley’s “line of attack” is his claim, debunked by legal experts including judges, that her rulings in child pornography cases were not harsh enough. On Twitter Thursday he falsely claimed, “her record endangers children.”
“For more than a decade,” however, as Politico reports, “criminal justice reform advocates and many federal judges have complained publicly that — in part due to advances in technology — those guidelines are too harsh in cases involving only receipt or sharing of child pornography materials.”
Psaki came to the Press Briefing Room Thursday with receipts, telling the reporter who asked about Hawley’s attack, “I’m not sure that someone who refused to tell people whether or not he would vote for Roy Moore is an effective and credible messenger on this.”
Roy Moore is Judge Roy Moore, the twice-fired Alabama far right wing Supreme Court chief justice who was credibly accused by numerous women of sexual assault or sexual or social misconduct, including when some of them were underage.
Psaki response on Hawley: I’m not sure someone who refused to tell people whether or not he would vote for Roy Moore is an effective incredible messenger on this pic.twitter.com/dWO6B68D0i
— Acyn (@Acyn) March 17, 2022
BREAKING NEWS
Watch: Biden Says Putin ‘Is a War Criminal’
Barely hours after detailing additional military aid for Ukraine President Joe Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin a “war criminal.”
“I think he is a war criminal,” the American President said when asked by a reporter if he thought of Putin as a war criminal.
The Russian President has committed atrocities that easily and repeatedly meet the definition of being a war criminal. In an unusual act a prosecutor at The Hague initiated a war crimes investigation into Putin’s attack on Ukraine.
“It appears to be the first time that Biden has publicly branded Putin with that phrase, CNBC adds.
Watch:
Biden: I think he is a war criminal pic.twitter.com/q3Er0De0KB
— Acyn (@Acyn) March 16, 2022
BREAKING NEWS
Watch: Zelenskyy Earns Bipartisan Standing Ovation From Congress as He Asks Biden to Be ‘The Leader of Peace’
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy earned a bipartisan standing ovation Wednesday morning from Congress as he implored President Joe Biden, in English, for help to defeat Russia in Putin’s illegal war against his country.
“As the leader of my nation I’m addressing President Biden, You are the leader of the nation, of your great nation,” Zelenskyy said. “I wish for you to be the leader of the world. Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace.”
Zelensky addresses Biden directly: “You are the leader of your nation. I wish for you to be the leader of the world. Being the leader of the world means being the leader of peace." pic.twitter.com/mkYYuEQXZ6
— Peter Stevenson (@PeterStevenson) March 16, 2022
Trending
- News1 day ago
Trump Family’s Strategy in Legal Dispute With Mary Trump May Have Just Massively Backfired: Analysis
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
‘Hold Them for Treason’: Christian Nationalist MAGA Pastor Promises to Revive McCarthyism if Elected to Congress
- 'WE DON'T WANT TO ADMIT THIS'2 days ago
Fox Nation Host Unloads ‘Bonkers’ Pro-Kremlin Rant Claiming Ukrainian Forces Have ‘Occult’ Ties
- RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM2 days ago
‘There’s Only One Jesus’: Trump-Endorsed Herschel Walker Is a Science-Denier Who Thinks Apes Dispel Evolution
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Huge Protest as Anti-LGBTQ Group Delivers ‘Alternative Viewpoint’ on Trans Youth at Minnesota School Board Meeting
- News2 days ago
Permanent Daylight Saving Time? Senate Passes Unanimous Bipartisan Bill
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
‘Inconceivable’: Legal Experts Denounce Idaho’s Abortion Ban That Allows Blood Relatives to Sue
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Alabama Is Moving Closer to Forcing Teachers to Out Trans Kids to Their Parents While Making Medical Care a Felony