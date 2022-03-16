BREAKING NEWS
Watch: Biden Says Putin ‘Is a War Criminal’
Barely hours after detailing additional military aid for Ukraine President Joe Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin a “war criminal.”
“I think he is a war criminal,” the American President said when asked by a reporter if he thought of Putin as a war criminal.
The Russian President has committed atrocities that easily and repeatedly meet the definition of being a war criminal. In an unusual act a prosecutor at The Hague initiated a war crimes investigation into Putin’s attack on Ukraine.
“It appears to be the first time that Biden has publicly branded Putin with that phrase, CNBC adds.
Watch:
Biden: I think he is a war criminal pic.twitter.com/q3Er0De0KB
— Acyn (@Acyn) March 16, 2022
BREAKING NEWS
Watch: Zelenskyy Earns Bipartisan Standing Ovation From Congress as He Asks Biden to Be ‘The Leader of Peace’
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy earned a bipartisan standing ovation Wednesday morning from Congress as he implored President Joe Biden, in English, for help to defeat Russia in Putin’s illegal war against his country.
“As the leader of my nation I’m addressing President Biden, You are the leader of the nation, of your great nation,” Zelenskyy said. “I wish for you to be the leader of the world. Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace.”
Zelensky addresses Biden directly: “You are the leader of your nation. I wish for you to be the leader of the world. Being the leader of the world means being the leader of peace." pic.twitter.com/mkYYuEQXZ6
— Peter Stevenson (@PeterStevenson) March 16, 2022
BREAKING NEWS
Texas Court Temporarily Blocks Gov. Abbott’s Order to Investigate Parents of Transgender Children for Child Abuse
Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order requiring state agencies to investigate anyone, including parents, involved in or facilitating the delivery of medically-necessary gender-affirming care to transgender youth and teens has just been blocked, temporarily, by a Texas judge.
“The court finds sufficient cause to enter a temporary injunction,” the judge ruled Friday evening, according to The New York Times’s J. David Goodman who writes at The Times the judge said Abbott’s order “had been improperly adopted and violated the State Constitution.”
In stunning news, Lamba Legal revealed in today’s Texas District Court hearing a Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) employee, “Randa Mulanax testified that DFPS investigators were required to prioritize and investigate reports of gender-affirming care, forbidden to close such investigations, and told not to put anything in writing. She resigned.”
Abbott’s order has no legal or medical basis. According to a new report, Abbott campaign officials called labeling care for transgender youth and teens “child abuse” a political “winner,” with one comparing medically-approved and necessary care to cutting “off the hand of their kid.” Abbott is running for re-election against popular Democratic former U.S. Congressman Beto O’Rourke.
“This is a massive relief for thousands of families across Texas terrorized by the governor’s order,” says Gillian Branstetter, National Women’s Law Center press secretary, “as well as evidence of the dangers of politicizing public agencies entrusted with the safety and welfare of children. Fight likely headed to Texas Supreme Court.”
The judge scheduled a trial for July 11, according to Equality Case Files.
This article has been updated with additional information.
BREAKING NEWS
Biden: ‘We Will Defend Every Inch of NATO Territory’ but Sending Americans Into Ukraine Is ‘World War III’
President Joe Biden delivered lengthy remarks to House Democrats meeting in Philadelphia Friday, promising he will uphold America’s “sacred” duty to defend “every inch of NATO territory,” but warning those who are calling for U.S. troops to enter Ukraine, “that’s called World War III.”
President Biden announces over 12,000 U.S. troops have been mobilized along the Russian border to defend NATO countries:
“Granted, if we respond, it is World War III, but we have a sacred obligation on NATO territory.” pic.twitter.com/isGXWD5vB0
— The Recount (@therecount) March 11, 2022
President Biden reiterates why he won’t send U.S. troops to Ukraine:
“Don’t kid yourself, no matter what you all say, that’s called World War III.” pic.twitter.com/RwFtGOQ9gS
— The Recount (@therecount) March 11, 2022
President Biden has successfully rallied much of the world to oppose Russia and its president prosecuting an illegal war in Ukraine. On Friday he and Deputy White House Press Secretary Andrew Bates sent strong warnings to Putin against using chemical and biological weapons, engaging in war crimes and human rights abuses, and sexual and gender-based violence.
