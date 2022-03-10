CRIME
Accused ‘Illegal Agent of the Russian Government’ Donated to Just One Candidate in Ten Years: Tulsi Gabbard
Federal prosecutors from the Southern District of New York (SDNY) have charged a dual-national Russian-American, Elena Branson, with working “to promote Russian policies and ideology” for almost a decade, at the direction of the Kremlin – without registering as a foreign agent. In all that time she donated to just one political candidate: then-Democratic Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard.
“According to Federal Election Commission records, an Elena Branson made two donations in 2019 to Gabbard’s presidential campaign. The filings tie the donation to Branson’s former address at a million-dollar condo on Central Park West. However, the merchant banker listed her occupation as ‘not employed,'” The Daily Beast reports.
“Branson is alleged to have corresponded with Putin himself and met with a high-ranking Russia minister before founding a Russian propaganda center here in New York City, the Russian Center New York,” a DOJ statement reveals. “Branson’s promotional outreach, including an ‘I Love Russia’ campaign aimed at American youths, exemplifies her attempts to act at the behest of the Russian government to illegally promote its interests in the United States.”
The DOJ lists a wide array of actions Branson is alleged to have taken, including receiving “tens of thousands of dollars in funding from the Russian government” for the Russian Center New York.
“As alleged, Branson worked as an illegal agent of the Russian government in circumvention of FARA requirements,” FBI Assistant Director-in-Charge Michael J. Driscoll says in the statement. “At the direction of the Russian government, she led a years long campaign to identify the next generation of American leaders, cultivate information channels, and shape US policy in favor of Russian objectives.”
Branson, according to The Daily Beast, only donated a small amount to Gabbard, “a whopping $59.95,” but her donations “raise questions about why an alleged Russian agent, tasked with currying favor with U.S. politicians, would zero in on Gabbard, and only Gabbard.”
“Gabbard is a longtime favorite of the Russian propaganda machine. She hired an alleged Russian agent on her campaign, and her Putin-backing has struck officials and political observers as well out of the norm for years—perhaps most famously her support for Russian intervention in Syria while defending dictator Bashar al-Assad.”
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
CRIME
Listen: Merrick Garland on Any Potential Prosecution of Trump – ‘We Are Not Avoiding Cases That Are Political’
One year into his term as U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland is once again responding to an almost overwhelming call from the left and from some Democratic elected officials – including the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack – to prosecute Donald Trump, the former president.
And in a rare moment the former Chief Judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit is answering his critics – very carefully – but serving up essentially the same response as he did earlier.
“We are not avoiding cases that are political or cases that are controversial or sensitive,” Garland told NPR in an interview published Thursday. “What we are avoiding is making decisions on a political basis, on a partisan basis.”
The Select Committee investigating the attack on the Capitol, the insurrection, and the assault on our very democracy last week filed in court what prosecutors might see as damning felony charges against Donald Trump, including “criminal conspiracy to defraud the United States,” and corrupt obstruction of an official proceeding.
Garland explained the DOJ’s process:
“We begin with the cases that are right in front of us with the overt actions and then we build from there. And that is a process that we will continue to build until we hold everyone accountable who committed criminal acts with respect to January 6.”
In January, facing criticism from those who believe Trump and his associates should be charged and questioning why they have not been, Garland said:
“The Justice Department remains committed to holding all January 6 perpetrators at any level accountable under law, whether they were present that day or were otherwise criminally responsible for the assault on our democracy.”
Today, those looking for signs that Trump will face justice might take some solace in Garland’s non-committal hint: “This had to do with the interference with the peaceful transfer of power from one administration to another. And it doesn’t get more important than that.”
You can listen to the interview below, and read the full report at NPR.
CRIME
‘Criminal Conspiracy to Defraud’: Trump ‘May Have Engaged in Criminal Acts’ Jan. 6 Committee Declares in Legal Filing
The House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack is declaring in court documents that Donald Trump may have committed multiple criminal acts, including “criminal conspiracy to defraud the United States,” and corrupt obstruction of an official proceeding.
The filing was made Wednesday night, in an attempt to block attorney John Eastman from claiming attorney-client privilege.
It states in part, “evidence and information available to the Committee establishes a good-faith belief that Mr. Trump and others may have engaged in criminal and/or fraudulent acts, and that Plaintiff’s legal assistance was used in furtherance of those activities,” according to a copy of that filing posted by Reuters’ Jan Wolfe.
Breaking: The Jan. 6 Select Committee says it believes Trump may have engaged in criminal acts in his effort to subvert the election.
(link to court filing, which came in the committee’s fight with Trump lawyer John Eastman)https://t.co/zMKqdTL7zg pic.twitter.com/UbR0mtQofP
— Jan Wolfe (@JanNWolfe) March 3, 2022
CNN’s Paula Reid adds: “1/6 Committee says it believes ‘Trump & others may have engaged in criminal and/or fraudulent acts’ including Obstruction of an Official Proceeding, Conspiracy to Defraud US, & Common Law Fraud in their efforts to overturn 2020 election, per court filing in Eastman case.”
The filing also states:
“The evidence supports an inference that President Trump, Plaintiff, and several others entered into an agreement to defraud the United States by interfering with the election certification process, disseminating false information about election fraud, and pressuring state officials to alter state election results and federal officials to assist in that effort.”
And:
“The evidence detailed above provides, at minimum, a good-faith basis for concluding that President Trump has violated section 18 U.S.C. § 1512(c)(2). The elements of the offense under 1512(c)(2) are: (1) the defendant obstructed, influenced or impeded, or attempted to obstruct, influence or impede, (2) an official proceeding of the United States, and (3) that the defendant did so corruptly.”
And:
“The Select Committee also has a good-faith basis for concluding that the President and members of his Campaign engaged in a criminal conspiracy to defraud the United States in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 371.”
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
CRIME
Former Federal Prosecutor Calls on Manhattan DA to Resign Over Reports He Quashed Trump Fraud Case
A former federal prosecutor from the storied Southern District of New York (SDNY) is calling on newly-elected Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg to resign over reports he personally quashed the high-profile criminal fraud investigation into Donald Trump, leading the case’s two top prosecutors to resign in frustration.
Richard Signorelli, who served as an Asst. U.S. Attorney at SDNY on Monday called Bragg “not competent” and said he “is a threat to our public safety.”
Bragg, who also once served as an Asst. U.S. Attorney at SDNY, took office January 1.
He “has violated the public trust and should resign,” says Signorelli, who adds that “Trump is the priority case.”
On Tuesday Signorelli doubled down, slamming U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and Deputy AG Lisa Monaco.
“By not prosecuting this career criminal, you enable him,” he charged:
Trump, our domestic wanna-be version of Putin, remains the most dangerous uncharged criminal in this country bar none thanks to a lack of competence/resolve by Garland, Bragg, @TheJusticeDept @ManhattanDA @LisaMonaco. By not prosecuting this career criminal, you enable him.
— Richard Signorelli (@richsignorelli) March 1, 2022
The Daily Beast reports the two prosecutors who were brought in to lead the Trump investigation, Carey Dunne and Mark Pomerantz, “resigned after an unnecessary, month-long pause in the team’s interactions with a special grand jury, The New York Times reported last week. ”
“The duo had grown frustrated that the newly elected DA—Alvin Bragg Jr.—wouldn’t read memos about the case for weeks at a time, and seemed to ditch plans to eventually indict former President Donald Trump himself, according to The Washington Post.”
The Daily Beast adds, “not only did Dunne and Pomerantz write resignation letters, they wrote so extensively about the slow-moving probe that the DA’s office would not turn over copies of their letters.” It calls Pomerantz “a cunning investigator who gained recognition in 1999 for successfully prosecuting John Gotti’s son, John A. Gotti, who followed in his father’s footsteps and eventually became the head of the Gambino crime family.”
Last week a former top DOJ official declared the Manhattan DA’s case against Trump is effectively “dead” after the resignations of the two top prosecutors. On Friday Reuters reported Bragg’s office announced a new prosecutor has been put in charge of the case.
