Mask Meltdown: DeSantis Berates College Kids as ‘Ridiculous’ for Choosing to Wear Face Coverings – ‘Take Them Off’

Governor Ron DeSantis was happy to use college students as his backdrop on Wednesday when he announced his $20 million cybersecurity education program but lost his cool when several of them made the personal choice to protect themselves and others by wearing masks while in a high COVID transmission risk county.

“You do not have to wear those masks. I mean, please take them off,” said the anti-mask anti-vaxx Florida Republican governor, ignoring CDC guidelines.

“Honestly, it’s not doing anything and we’ve gotta stop with this COVID theater,” DeSantis, clearly angered, continued. “So if you want to wear it, fine, but this is ridiculous.”

On Friday the CDC announced individuals in low and medium-risk counties no longer have to wear face coverings. About 30 percent of Americans, those who are in high transmission risk areas still need to wear masks.

The University of South Florida is in Tampa, part of Hillsborough County, which the CDC still considers high risk:

DeSantis also was likely not aware of the personal health status of the students he called “ridiculous.” CDC advises those who are immunocompromised should continue to wear masks.