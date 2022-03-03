News
Student Organizer of Statewide Protest Against Florida ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill Suspended for Handing Out Pride Flags: Report
Jack Petocz, the student who organized a statewide school walkout and protest against Florida Republicans’ “Don’t Say Gay” bill has been suspended indefinitely, reportedly for handing out pride flags, which he says school administrators confiscated.
Thousands of students in at least 20 schools across the state participated in the protest Thursday, including about 400 to 500 at Petocz’s Flagler Palm Coast High School, where he is a junior.
Petocz had worked with school administrators who initially supported his plan to hold a short walk out but Petocz says hours before the protest was to begin Flagler Palm Coast High School Principal Greg Schwarz called it off, local news outlet FlaglerLive reports. Petocz believes one school board member he has clashed with in the past, who was seen walking around the school Wednesday with Principal Schwarz may have ordered the protest to be canceled.
“Petocz was suspended after the protest because he distributed pride flags after being told not to,” FlaglerLive reports.
Petocz is taking on the administration’s actions.
“Today, I led a planned and preapproved rally at Flagler Palm Coast High School in my home state of Florida in opposition to the homophobic and discriminatory legislation being pushed by Governor DeSantis and the Florida State Legislature,” Petocz says in a statement. “Over 500 students from my school joined thousands of other concerned youth statewide to demonstrate their constitutionally guaranteed right to freedom of speech, freedom of expression, and freedom to protest. Students waved pride flags and stood together, showing the politicians peddling bigotry that we will not be silenced. We made our plea to those actively targeting us, the same people who pledged to protect and empower all Floridians.”
“Although the school administration had initially approved the rally and expressed support for students’ civil liberties, their demeanor and tone drastically shifted as the rally progressed. Administrators began confiscating pride flags and attempted to remove them from campus. As the leader of the rally and a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community, I encouraged my fellow students not to give in to the school’s unconstitutional seizure of our pride flags, but instead to continue demonstrating our pride in a peaceful manner,” Petocz says.
“After the rally, I was informed that I had been indefinitely suspended. School administrators allowed me to collect my things and then escorted me off-campus.”
“I am proud of who I am and I am proud of all of those protesting these regressive bills. We must let our politicians know that no matter how hard they try, they cannot suppress our identities or silence our voices. Gen-Z will not stand idly by as our rights are stripped from us. It is now up to you to decide which side of history you will be on, the side that empowers us or the side that seeks to erase us.”
Florida’s first LGBTQ Latino state lawmaker weighed in:
#DontSayGay has not even passed the Florida Senate and students are being suspended indefinitely for handing out pride flags in protest of the bill. 🏳️🌈 🏳️⚧️ #DeSantis has truly turned Florida into an anti-gay hellhole. 😡 https://t.co/j7MDkElxgo
— Rep. Carlos G Smith (@CarlosGSmith) March 3, 2022
In a disturbing revelation school board attorney Kristry Gavin reportedly told FlaglerLive, “I’m sorry he believes … he should be permitted to have the gay pride flag, the rainbow flag or whatever, but when it carries a connotation of political a statement, it’s no longer [permissible.]”
There is a Change.org petition to have Petocz’s suspension rescinded. It has received over 1700 signatures in just hours.
Mask Meltdown: DeSantis Berates High School Students as ‘Ridiculous’ for Choosing to Wear Face Coverings – ‘Take Them Off’
Governor Ron DeSantis was happy to use high school students as his backdrop on Wednesday when he announced his $20 million cybersecurity education program but lost his cool when several of them made the personal choice to protect themselves and others by wearing masks while in a high COVID transmission risk county.
“You do not have to wear those masks. I mean, please take them off,” said the anti-mask anti-vaxx Florida Republican governor, ignoring CDC guidelines, at a press conference at the University of South Florida.
“Honestly, it’s not doing anything and we’ve gotta stop with this COVID theater,” DeSantis, clearly angered, continued. “So if you want to wear it, fine, but this is ridiculous.”
On Friday the CDC announced individuals in low and medium-risk counties no longer have to wear face coverings. About 30 percent of Americans, those who are in high transmission risk areas still need to wear masks.
The University of South Florida is in Tampa, part of Hillsborough County, which the CDC still considers high risk:
DeSantis also was likely not aware of the personal health status of the students he called “ridiculous.” CDC advises those who are immunocompromised should continue to wear masks.
NEW: @GovRonDeSantis annoyed with USF students—
“You do not have to wear those masks. Please take them off. Honestly, it’s not doing anything. We’ve gotta stop with this Covid theater. So if you wanna wear it, fine, but this is ridiculous.”https://t.co/7j1Pb2hV53 @WFLA pic.twitter.com/ZIOyTHLOh3
— Evan Donovan (@EvanDonovan) March 2, 2022
This article has been updated to note the students at the University of South Florida were high school students, not college students.
Jan. 6 Committee Subpoenas Anti-LGBTQ Attorney Cleta Mitchell and OAN Personality
The House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack has issued six more subpoenas, including for far-right conservative attorney Cleta Mitchell, and an OAN personality accused of drafting the executive order which would have been used to seize voting machines.
Mitchell, an NRA attorney, and anti-LGBTQ activist, “participated in efforts to prevent, delay, or overturn election results; promoted false claims of election fraud to Members of Congress; and participated in a call in which former President Trump pressured the Georgia Secretary of State to ‘find’ enough votes to reverse his loss there,” the Committee’s chairman Bennie Thompson charges in a press release.
Also subpoenaed is Christina Bobb, who “was reportedly involved in efforts to draft an executive order for then-President Trump that would have directed federal agencies to seize voting machines in numerous states and was present in the ‘war room’ of Rudy Giuliani’s legal team in the Willard Hotel on January 6th.”
Another, Phillip Kline, “convened a meeting between then-President Trump and more than 300 state legislators in an attempt to disseminate purported evidence of election fraud and encourage legislators to sign a letter urging Vice President Mike Pence to delay the electoral certification on January 6th.”
Mitchell infamously was involved in CPAC’s ban of the gay Republican group GOProud. She has been associated with Donald Trump since at least 2011.
Image via Shutterstock
‘Erratic and Irrational’ Putin Expressing ‘Extreme Anger’ — and His Mental State Has US Intel Worried: Report
The US intelligence community has prioritized attempting to understand Vladimir Putin’s mental state as his invasion of Ukraine continues to escalate, CNN reported Tuesday.
“The efforts come as longtime Putin-watchers have publicly speculated that his behavior has become increasingly erratic and irrational. Since he launched Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last Wednesday, senior US officials have asked intelligence agencies to gather any new information they can on how the Russian leader is faring and how his mindset has been impacted by the unexpectedly unified and tough response from European neighbors and allies around the world,” CNN reported. “The US intelligence community has spent decades decoding the former KGB officer, who has effectively ruled Russia since 1999. But while the United States has tremendous institutional knowledge of the man, it has a notoriously poor view into his day-to-day decision-making.”
This is complicated by the fact Putin’s goal may be to project instability as a negotiating tactic.
“But the sudden burst of interest reflects a sense among some intelligence officials that Putin’s decision-making in Ukraine has been out of character – perhaps due to what some previous intelligence reports suggest has been protracted isolation during the Covid-19 pandemic,” CNN reported. “In a classified briefing for lawmakers on Monday evening, Avril Haines, the director of national intelligence, said the US intelligence community does not have good insight into Putin’s state of mind, according to a lawmaker who was present.”
READ: Fiona Hill: Putin warned he would use nukes — but Trump didn’t understand what he was saying
One prominent report has been making the rounds, but it is a secondhand report that reportedly originated from a source with “excellent access.”
“One such report that has circulated to more than a dozen agencies cites a source who has relayed that Putin’s behavior has become ‘highly concerning and unpredictable’ over just the last two days, according to a copy obtained by CNN,” the network reported. “The source behind the report told the FBI that Putin ‘expressed extreme anger’ over Western sanctions put in place in response to his attack on Ukraine and ‘felt that the sanctions had escalated the situation faster than he expected and beyond what he considered to be appropriate.’ Precisely which sanctions so infuriated Putin is unknown; that portion of the report is redacted.”
Watch:
