RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
MAGA Congressman Drops Dime on Trump: He ‘Asked Me to Rescind 2020 Elections’ and ‘Immediately Remove Biden’
U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL), a far-right Congressman who allegedly strategized with then-President Donald Trump on ways to overturn the election, spoke at the January 6 rally wearing a bulletproof vest while urging “American patriots” to “start taking down names and kicking ass,” confessed Wednesday that Trump had asked him “to rescind the 2020 elections, immediately remove Joe Biden from the White House, immediately put President Trump back in the White House, and hold a new special election for the presidency.”
It is possibly the most damning accusation or admission yet from a Trump insider, someone who up until hours ago had been endorsed by the former president in his race for a U.S. Senate seat. Brooks was also the first member of Congress to declare he objected to the results of the 2020 election being certified.
“As a lawyer,” Brooks claims, “I’ve repeatedly advised President Trump that January 6 was the final election contest verdict and neither the U.S. Constitution nor the U.S. Code permit what President Trump asks. Period.”
This is a breaking news and developing story.
Republicans Really Angry Judiciary Chair Is Debunking Their Attacks and False Claims During KBJ’s Confirmation Hearing
Senate Republicans are furious Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin (D-IL) debunked their false claims and accusations, and outright lies during Tuesday’s confirmation hearing of Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.
Wednesday morning the very powerful Senator John Cornyn (R-TX), an attorney who holds not one but two law degrees, complained that Chairman Durbin “editorialized’ after each Republicans’ 30 minutes of questioning.
And he specifically complained that Chairman Durbin corrected the record after he falsely accused Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson of calling President George W. Bush and his late Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld “war criminals.”
“I noticed that after every series of questioning on this side of the aisle, he told Durbin, referring to Republicans, “you choose to editorialize and contradict the points being made by this side of the aisle. I don’t know whether we will have an equal opportunity to editorialize about the advocacy that you and your colleagues, the points that you’re trying to make,” Cornyn complained.
“I especially was concerned that after my questioning yesterday, I left the hearing room and you chose to come back after a break and raise with the judge a point that I had asked her about, and which I frankly think was misrepresenting my position and what the facts are with regard to whether the judge accused President George W. Bush and Donald Rumsfeld of war crimes. My language was I asked her whether she called them a war criminal and she said under oath to you ‘No, I did not,’ although the record is plain as it can be that she accused them of war crimes,” he said, switching his own language.
“Now I don’t understand the difference between calling somebody a war criminal and accusing them of war crimes, maybe in some, some other foreign language that I don’t frankly, understand, maybe that would make sense but not in accordance with a common understanding of the English language,” Cornyn said, falsely.
Senator Cornyn not only holds two law degrees, but he was also the Texas Attorney General, an associate justice on the Texas Supreme Court, and a Texas district court judge.
“So I just don’t, I just want to lodge a protest and say that I don’t think it’s appropriate for the chairman after every time somebody on this side of the aisle, asks questions of the judge, you come back and you denigrate, and you attack and you criticize a line of questioning. I think the judge is doing a pretty good job of defending her own position and answering questions. So thank you for giving me a chance to express my objection to the way that you’ve been editorializing after each time this side of the aisle asks questions.”
Watch:
Does Cornyn really want to relitigate whether George W Bush committed war crimes? pic.twitter.com/Sqw8nfU9X5
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 23, 2022
‘Grotesque’ GOP ‘Grievance Signaling on Full Display’ During KBJ Hearings: Morning Joe
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough bashed the “Republican grievance signaling” on parade during the confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson.
The “Morning Joe” host singled out Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who asked Jackson to rate her religious faith on a scale of 1-10 before storming out of the hearing in a fit of pique, but had harsh criticism for all the GOP senators who questioned the nominee about a variety of topics hyped by Fox News but unlikely to come before the court.
“The grievance signaling this week has been, Republican grievance signaling — RGS — this week, has been on full display,” Scarborough said.
Scarborough criticized Democrats — then and now — for their questions about Amy Coney Barrett’s faith and years-old misconduct allegations against Brett Kavanaugh, and co-host Willie Geist said Republicans were relitigating their own grievances about those previous confirmation fights.
“That line of questioning, which was so grotesque from Lindsey Graham, was all about Amy Coney Barrett,” Scarborough said. “The point he was trying to make, if you actually hung in there for the however long, 15 minutes, is these were the kind of questions that were being asked of Amy Coney Barrett, now Justice Barrett. I thought Judge Jackson handled them well. She took a deep breath from time to time to absorb what she probably wanted to say, and cooly say, ‘This isn’t about my faith, I don’t apply my faith to the decisions.’ She cited Justice Barrett, who said my faith will not impact the decisions that I make, it is not appropriate to talk about it here,’ though she did signal her faith when asked questions about when life begins by Sen. [Ted] Cruz, for example.”
Watch: GOP Senator Says Supreme Court Should Not Have Made Interracial Marriage Legal
U.S. Senator Mike Braun (R-IN) says the Supreme Court should not have made it legal for people of different races to marry, and would welcome the nation’s highest court rescinding Loving v. Virginia, the decision that made interracial marriage legal. He says the freedom to marry is not a fundamental constitutional right.
Braun, who is not an attorney or legal scholar or expert, went on to say the Supreme court decided many other civil rights cases wrongly, including Roe v. Wade, which made abortion legal. He said those decisions should be left to the states.
When reminded that if he were to have his way, couples could find their marriages in effect in one state and not in another. He declared that the “beauty” of a federalist system.
“You can list a whole host of issues,” Braun told Dan Cardin of the NWI Times of Northwest Indiana. “When it comes down to whatever they are, I’m going to say they’re not going to all make you happy within a given state. But we’re better off having states manifest their points of view, rather than homogenizing it across the country as Roe v. Wade did.”
The Obergefell decision that made marriages of same-sex couples legal was not mentioned but in 2019 Sen. Braun was only too happy to receive an award from an anti-LGBTQ hate group, the Family Research Council.
Watch:
REPORTER: "You would be okay with the Supreme Court leaving the issue of interracial marriage to the states?"
SEN. MIKE BRAUN (R-IN): "Yes. If you are not wanting the Supreme Court to weigh in on issues like that, you are not going to be able to have your cake and eat it too." pic.twitter.com/jiVTMOpC01
— Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) March 22, 2022
