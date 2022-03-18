RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Louisiana Republican Files ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill After Reading Twitter and Facebook, Praying, and Talking to Her Pastor
Republican state Representative Dodie Horton says she had no idea a “Don’t Say Gay” bill she filed this week was even needed until she started spending time on Twitter and Facebook, and after praying.
Republicans falsely claimed Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill is misnamed, but no one can even try to say that about Rep. Horton’s bill. HB 837 literally bans all discussion or instruction of sexual orientation and gender identity. It also bans LGBTQ teachers and faculty from making any reference to their sexual orientation or gender identity.
“I wasn’t aware of the need [for this legislation] until I looked at some things on Twitter and Facebook,” Horton told WBRZ. “It just solidified for us to protect our Louisiana children, as well.”
“I started to pray about how we could protect our children here from inappropriate conversations until they are able to dissect it and old enough to understand it,” Horton added. “I talked to my pastor and he challenged me and said, ‘we definitely need to do this.'”
Given the religious anti-LGBTQ animus that inspired the legislation, it could be found to be unconstitutional should it become law.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Disgraced Trump National Security Advisor Turned QAnon Hero Endorses GOP Candidate Who Defended Alleged Pedophile
Michael Flynn—a folk hero among QAnon conspiracy theorists who believe a deep state cabal is operating a supposed child sex-trafficking ring—has endorsed a U.S. Senate candidate who years ago publicly accused his sister of lying about molestation by their father even though he had written private letters stating that he believed the abuse had happened. Mike Durant, a leading Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Alabama, spotlighted Flynn’s endorsement of him this Wednesday.
The contradictions between Durant’s public and private statements about his father’s alleged abuse of his sister were reported by the Associated Press in 1994 and highlighted by the Alabama Political Reporter this January—a month before Flynn’s endorsement.
Flynn, a short-lived national security adviser to former President Donald Trump, became a folk hero to activists who promote QAnon conspiracy theories that regularly and baselessly accuse high-ranking Democrats, business leaders, and Hollywood elites of child sex-trafficking and pedophilia. In 2020, adherents of the far-right conspiracy adopted the hashtag #SavetheChildren, claiming to care about saving children from sex trafficking, but anti-trafficking organizations have said that these baseless accusations of pedophilia did more harm than good.
ICYMI: I was endorsed by Ret. Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn! I’m proud to be endorsed by a true patriot who has always stood up for America and our freedoms. #alsen #alpolitics pic.twitter.com/AH6Qt7BUtJ
— Mike Durant (@MikeDurantAL) March 16, 2022
In his February endorsement of Durant, Flynn called Durant “a battle tested patriot who puts political correctness aside and country above all else.”
But Durant would appear to be a candidate at odds, at least theoretically, with the QAnon conspiracy theory Flynn has supported. In 1994, Durant said during a TV interview that his sister was trying to “grab headlines” for suing their father for $5 million and accusing him of molesting her from the ages of 2 to 19. During that same interview, he said that his father “isn’t the monster” his sister, Mary Durant, made him out to be. That year, the Associated Press reported that Durant’s attacks on his sister represented an about-face from letters he sent to her in 1991 in which he told her that he believed her and that their father had admitted to abusing her.
“He lowered his head, began to cry and said it was all true,” Mike Durant wrote in one letter provided to the AP by his sister. In another, he wrote, “It all happened. If I could change it I would do anything to make it so.”
In a statement to the Alabama Political Reporter, Durant’s sister, now Mary Ryan, said Durant never made an attempt to make amends after attacking her publicly.
“Everything you’ve said (from the AP stories) is all true,” Mary Ryan told the Alabama Political Reporter. “No one from my family has ever apologized to me for anything.”
The Alabama Political Reporter reported on the contradictions between Durant’s public and private statements this January, a month before Flynn’s endorsement.
Flynn’s endorsement seems at odds with QAnon, but it could be that Flynn doesn’t actually believe the conspiracy theory and has been courting its followers for his own purposes. Lin Wood, another QAnon conspiracy theorist, released a recorded phone call with Flynn this past November in which it appears Flynn calls QAnon “total nonsense.” That doesn’t appear to have cost Flynn many of his QAnon followers, but it did briefly pit pro-Flynn and anti-Flynn factions inside QAnon against each other on right-wing social media.
Along with Durant, Flynn has endorsed Jackson Lahmeyer who is running for U.S. Senate in Oklahoma. Lahmeyer, who also courted QAnon adherents, discovered the downside of the conspiracy theory when he became the target of their wrath after he posted a photo of his daughter wearing red shoes and they proceeded to baselessly accuse him of pedophilia.
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Watch: Idaho Bill Sponsor Admits a Rapist’s Brother or Sister Could Sue Doctor Who Performs Abortion
At 1:46 PM on Thursday Idaho Republican Governor Brad Little received Senate Bill 1309, the “Fetal Heartbeat Preborn Child Protection Act,” which if he signs it into law will allow relatives of a pregnant person the legal right to sue – for a minimum of $20,000 – the medical provider who performs an abortion after a “heartbeat” is detected. The bill puts that at six weeks but says it could be even sooner.
“We heard in testimony in the committee; we heard in testimony here today that this will end many abortions in Idaho,” the bill’s sponsor, GOP Rep. Steven Harris said of his bill. “Let’s save some babies.”
Here’s what else Rep. Harris said, during debate on the bill: he admitted that the family members of a rapist, even in the case of incest, under his bill, can sue an abortion provider.
Asked if the family members of a rapist “would be able to sue,” Harris replied: “If it is the parents, siblings, aunts and uncles, grandparents, then yes.”
Rep. Harris was also given this example by Democratic Rep. Lauren Necochea:
“So if I am raped and choose to have an abortion and my rapist has ten siblings is there anything to preclude all of them and their spouses from bringing a lawsuit for $20,000 each?”
RELATED –
‘Inconceivable’: Legal Experts Denounce Idaho’s Abortion Ban That Allows Blood Relatives to Sue
“I’m not sure that spouses are included in that list, but, no.”
So the ten siblings of a rapist can sue an abortion provider and collectively walk away with a minimum of $200,000 if Gov. Brad Little signs the bill into law.
Watch:
Really no words for this cruel Texas-style bill heading to Gov. Brad Little’s desk: Idaho Senate Bill 1309 would ban abortion after six weeks, and it allows family members of rapists to sue medical providers.
Here’s some of the discussion before it passed the House: pic.twitter.com/5F1yRD7wIn
— The Recount (@therecount) March 15, 2022
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Watch: Putin-Apologist Marjorie Taylor Greene Declares ‘Real Americans’ Don’t Care About Ukraine
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, continuing to move closer and closer to Russian President Vladimir Putin, says “real Americans” only care about “open borders,” gas prices, and inflation but not Ukraine. She also declared that “COVID doesn’t exist.”
“What real Americans care about is gas prices they can’t afford, inflation that goes up enough to where grocery bills are unaffordable, and they’re very concerned about our out of control open border,” Greene said on the floor of the House Thursday. “Crime is out of control,” she added, ignoring that major crimes like murder are “out of control” mostly in just red states.
“But yet Washington has completely disconnected and seems to care more about sending our sons and daughters to a potential war where they do not belong,” she claimed, saying “we need to focus on our country first.”
“America first” is a Trump-era “policy” that essentially says America first and only, period.
RELATED –
Marjorie Taylor Greene, Tucker Carlson, Tulsi Gabbard ‘Most Influential’ in Spreading Ukraine Disinformation: Researcher
The extremist Republican Congresswoman from Georgia just yesterday, in what she claimed was an “address to the nation” that was carried only on Facebook Live, inaccurately announced “both sides” – Russia and Ukraine – have violated their treaties.
The Washington Post called her Facebook Live speech a “10-minute riff,” noting she repeatedly called Ukraine defending itself from the harmful and dangerous Russian attacks and slaughter “a war they cannot win.”
“False claims, debunked nonsense, echoes of Russian propaganda,” is how the Post describes her remarks from Wednesday, in its piece titled “A layer cake of misinformation, dishonesty and pro-Russia apologism.”
Watch Greene on the House floor today:
Greene:…all we’re hearing is potential war with Russia over Ukraine. Ukraine is not a NATO member ally and President Biden had told them we would only be standing with our NATO member allies. All we’re hearing on the news is Ukraine… pic.twitter.com/CxpGGue7t0
— Acyn (@Acyn) March 17, 2022
