‘It’s a Cult’: Barr Mocked for Saying He Would Vote for a 78 Year Old Trump but 79 Year Old Biden Is ‘Too Old’

Bill Barr‘s reputation restoration tour is not going well, as he undermines what little credibility he once might have had. On Thursday the disgraced former Trump Attorney General told Fox News Joe Biden, who is 79, is too old to be president, but he would vote for Donald Trump, who will be 78 in 2024.

Barr, who is 71, repeatedly has come under fire in recent days for similar remarks surrounding his dogged insistence that despite Trump having displayed a “detachment from reality that was stunning to me,” having “lied about the election,” and “threatened democracy,” yet insisting that he would vote for him for president against anyone running on the Democratic ticket.

On Thursday Barr tried to walk back his insistence he would vote for Tromp if he were the GOP nominee, but acknowledged he would, because “I think the greatest threat to the country is the progressive agenda.”

Asked if he thinks President Biden is “too old to govern,” Barr gave a one-word response: “yes,” then qualified by saying “people age at direct paces.”

After reaffirming that he would vote for Trump — who will be 78 in 2024 — if he’s the GOP nominee because “the greatest threat to the country is the progressive agenda,” Bill Barr tells Fox News that Joe Biden is “too old to govern” at the age of 78. pic.twitter.com/I00yKM53K5 — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) March 10, 2022

Barr was quickly pummeled.

“It’s a cult,” lamented CNN’s S.E. Cupp, who identifies as a “practical conservative.” “It’s never going to make sense or have to.”

Martina Navratilova echoed those remarks: “Once a cult, always a cult.”

“Why is 78 too old to lead a country? asked former CIA intelligence officer Aki Peritz. “Isn’t it about competence and character, not the age of your bones?”

New York Times opinion senior staff editor David Swerdlick adds, “the idea that a president who even [says he] made a bogus attempt to overturn an election is the lesser of two evils is quite something.”

More:

Former A.G. Barr says people age at different rates (true), but then goes on to allege that President Biden is an “old 78” (he’s actually 79 now). (Gross implication that airs often on this channel) While Barr is about to turn 72.

You’re right, Bill.

Age is just a number. pic.twitter.com/RJTL7H4p7u — Susan Bordson (@susanbordson) March 10, 2022