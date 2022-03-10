RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘It’s a Cult’: Barr Mocked for Saying He Would Vote for a 78 Year Old Trump but 79 Year Old Biden Is ‘Too Old’
Bill Barr‘s reputation restoration tour is not going well, as he undermines what little credibility he once might have had. On Thursday the disgraced former Trump Attorney General told Fox News Joe Biden, who is 79, is too old to be president, but he would vote for Donald Trump, who will be 78 in 2024.
Barr, who is 71, repeatedly has come under fire in recent days for similar remarks surrounding his dogged insistence that despite Trump having displayed a “detachment from reality that was stunning to me,” having “lied about the election,” and “threatened democracy,” yet insisting that he would vote for him for president against anyone running on the Democratic ticket.
On Thursday Barr tried to walk back his insistence he would vote for Tromp if he were the GOP nominee, but acknowledged he would, because “I think the greatest threat to the country is the progressive agenda.”
Asked if he thinks President Biden is “too old to govern,” Barr gave a one-word response: “yes,” then qualified by saying “people age at direct paces.”
After reaffirming that he would vote for Trump — who will be 78 in 2024 — if he’s the GOP nominee because “the greatest threat to the country is the progressive agenda,” Bill Barr tells Fox News that Joe Biden is “too old to govern” at the age of 78. pic.twitter.com/I00yKM53K5
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) March 10, 2022
Barr was quickly pummeled.
“It’s a cult,” lamented CNN’s S.E. Cupp, who identifies as a “practical conservative.” “It’s never going to make sense or have to.”
Martina Navratilova echoed those remarks: “Once a cult, always a cult.”
“Why is 78 too old to lead a country? asked former CIA intelligence officer Aki Peritz. “Isn’t it about competence and character, not the age of your bones?”
New York Times opinion senior staff editor David Swerdlick adds, “the idea that a president who even [says he] made a bogus attempt to overturn an election is the lesser of two evils is quite something.”
More:
Former A.G. Barr says people age at different rates (true), but then goes on to allege that President Biden is an “old 78” (he’s actually 79 now).
(Gross implication that airs often on this channel)
While Barr is about to turn 72.
You’re right, Bill.
Age is just a number. pic.twitter.com/RJTL7H4p7u
— Susan Bordson (@susanbordson) March 10, 2022
If you research topic of Christian Nationalism (not to be equated w/Christianity), you’ll find various versions of the theme that the “Left” is associated with the Devil/Satan.
Stopping anything by “the Left” by *any means* is seen as divinely inspired.https://t.co/rnuAAO4p1p pic.twitter.com/ekp9FPYT6T
— Susan Bordson (@susanbordson) March 10, 2022
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Mike Flynn Pleads the Fifth Before the Jan. 6 Committee
Many allies of former President Donald Trump have said that they won’t comply with subpoenas by the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Gen. Michael Flynn is one of those in court fighting, but he did speak to the House committee.
NBC News reported he “appeared before the January 6 Committee today in compliance with their subpoena and, on advice of counsel, exercised his 5th Amendment right to decline to answer the Committee’s questions. This privilege protects all Americans, not just General Flynn.”
“During the deposition, Committee staff insinuated that General Flynn’s decision to decline to answer their questions constituted an admission of guilt, consistent with the inaccurate similar statements of the Committee Chair about invocation of the 5th Amendment,” the letter continued.
But it isn’t the Committee that could be Flynn’s biggest problem.
READ: Florida’s first-of-its kind election police will report directly to Ron DeSantis
“The mob takes the Fifth,” Trump said after an aide to Hillary Clinton did so. “If you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?”
In 2014, Trump said, “If you are innocent, do not remain silent. You look guilty as hell!”
The comments from Trump aren’t accurate and every defendant does have the right against self-incrimination, despite what the former president says.
“Further, General Flynn’s invocation of his constitutional rights is presently before a federal court in the ongoing case General Flynn filed to protect himself from the Constitutional overreach of this Committee. The Committee’s insistence on proceeding with this deposition while this matter is still being litigated left General Flynn with no other choice,” the letter also said.
Flynn is suing to block the subpoena saying it would incriminate himself. While some questions about his behavior could do that, subpoenas can’t be blocked that way. An individual would simply comply with the subpoena and then answer questions that would incriminate him. There will likely be many questions of Flynn’s observations that wouldn’t implicate him in anything.
See the letter below:
The full statement pic.twitter.com/QYaIYqDSk5
— Daniel Barnes (@dnlbrns) March 10, 2022
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Putin Propagandist’ Madison Cawthorn Denounced After Calling Ukrainian President Zelenskyy a ‘Thug’
U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn continues to follow the same playbook as what some are calling the “Sedition Caucus,” far-right congressional Republicans who at times seem more aligned with extremists and Vladimir Putin than mainstream America or even the GOP.
The freshman North Carolina GOP congressman was caught on tape declaring over the weekend that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a hero to his own people and much of the world, is a “thug.”
“Remember that Zelenskyy is a thug,” Cawthorn says in video obtained and published by WRAL. “Remember that the Ukrainian government is incredibly corrupt and is incredibly evil and has been pushing woke ideologies.”
Republican strategist and Bush 43 Senior Advisor Karl Rove was the first to attack Cawthorn, in a Wall Street Journal op-ed Wednesday.
Here’s WRAL’s clip:
Rove was far from the last.
Putin propagandist Madison Cawthorn called President Zelensky a “thug.”
Zelensky is a hero, and Cawthorn is a joke.
— Aaron Parnas (@AaronParnas) March 10, 2022
President Zelensky is fighting for his country against Russian aggression, but rotten tree-punching scofflaw Madison Cawthorn has the nerve to call him a “thug?”
Who elects these embarrassing clowns?
— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) March 10, 2022
Here is the video obtained by @WRAL of Madison Cawthorn calling President Zelenskyy a “thug.”
When will @GOPLeader take action against this? pic.twitter.com/OtXD4QJWzF
— No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) March 10, 2022
In Madison Cawthorn’s upside world Zelensky is a thug, a driver’s license is optional, and an army captain in Russia is a matchmaker, if he makes up a fake Cross-Fit competition.
— Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) March 10, 2022
Today Madison Cawthorn called President Zelensky a “thug.”
Madison doesn’t understand that a real leader protects their Capitol; they don’t attack it.
— Jack Cocchiarella (@JDCocchiarella) March 10, 2022
Madison Cawthorn called Volodymyr Zelenskyy a “thug.” And yet, Madison never called Putin a thug!! In fact, Madison met his wife (now ex-wife) in Russia. And Madison voted against banning Russian oil. Why? Because Madison Cawthorn is a traitorous, anti-American GOP Russian Asset.
— Uncovering The Truth (@UncvrngTheTruth) March 10, 2022
The House member who made a pilgrimage to the mountaintop redoubt of “the Führer” — his words there — says what? https://t.co/milooz6SBP pic.twitter.com/lpL9ME2hCZ
— Greg Greene (@ggreeneva) March 10, 2022
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Watch: Fox News Makes Vile Claim About Liberals, Young Children, and Sexual ‘Grooming’
Fox News propagandist Laura Ingraham has been called a “monster” by her own brother, who is gay.
“Our father was a Nazi sympathizer, racist, anti-Semite and homophobe,” Curtis Ingraham wrote, as NBC News reported in 2018. “Like father like daughter?”
Last year the highest-ranking Republican elected official in North Carolina came under fire for declaring LGBTQ people are “filth.” Not only was it vile and anti-American, but it was also done by dredging up an old trope, a disgusting lie, suggesting that gay people are pedophiles.
Lt. Governor Mark Robinson, a Christian nationalist, said: “there’s no reason anybody anywhere in America should be telling any child about transgenderism, homosexuality, any of that filth.”
Last week the taxpayer-paid press secretary to Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis went all-in on the pedophilia lie, defending the anti-LGBTQ legislation her boss is expected to soon sign.
“The bill that liberals inaccurately call ‘Don’t Say Gay’ would be more accurately described as an Anti-Grooming Bill,” Christina Pushaw announced. “If you’re against the Anti-Grooming Bill, you are probably a groomer or at least you don’t denounce the grooming of 4-8 year old children. Silence is complicity. This is how it works, Democrats, and I didn’t make the rules.”
The anti-LGBTQ and anti-left lies are back, being promulgated now by some of the most powerful propagandists in the country. Things are getting dangerously worse for LGBTQ people across America.
Freedom for All Americans, a “bipartisan campaign to secure full nondiscrimination protections for LGBTQ people nationwide,” lists dozens of anti-LGBTQ bills currently in state legislatures across the country. Their passage becomes increasingly assured when propagandists like Laura Ingraham promote vile, hateful tropes about LGBTQ people, even when they mask them by extending it to “liberals.”
Wednesday night Ingraham once again proved her brother right.
“LIBERALS ARE SEXUALLY GROOMING ELEMENTARY STUDENTS” read the chyron on an “Ingraham Angle” segment.
Watch:
Ingraham began by airing clips of two people who viewers likely were expected to believe are school teachers, even though they apparently aren’t. One is just someone on a streaming service who never says she’s a teacher. The other says she’s “in pre-school,” so not a public elementary school teacher.
Those facts don’t matter to propagandists, like Ingraham, who ran those clips then immediately says:
“When did our public schools, any schools, become what are essentially grooming centers for gender identity radicals?” Ingraham asks (video below), as Media Matters reports. “As a mom, I think it’s appalling, it’s frightening, it’s disgusting, it’s despicable. Florida just passed a bill to keep this type of sexual brainwashing out of schools. Democrats, though, claim the bill is bigoted, branding it as the ‘Don’t Say Gay Bill.’ Well, nice try. The real controversy, though, isn’t this bill. It’s that schools are peddling gender ideology when our international rankings in math, science, and reading are down across the board.”
As she introduces her guest, the chyron changes to read: “DEMS HAPPY TO RUN ON PRO-GROOMING PLATFORM.”
No facts, nothing to back up those claims, just outrageous, dangerous defamation.
Trending
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
‘Shady Ties to Sprawling Network of Dark Money’: Clarence Thomas Has Business Relationship With Right Wing Activist – Report
- News1 day ago
‘It’s Not Actually Debatable — Look It Up’: Obama Official Schools Fox News Host Over Keystone Pipeline Claims
- VILE3 days ago
Michigan GOP Candidate Slammed After Making Crude Comment About His Own Daughters Getting Raped
- 'PRIORITIZING HATEFUL BILLS'2 days ago
US Education Secretary Warns Florida on ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill Passage: ‘All Schools Must Follow Federal Civil Rights Law’
- 'DOES HE HAVE HIS OWN NETFLIX ACCOUNT?'1 day ago
‘Architect of Separating Children’ Stephen Miller Mocked for Suing Over Subpoena Because He’s on His Parents’ T-Mobile Plan
- COMMENTARY2 days ago
Watch: Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld Insists There Are Two Sides to Putin’s Massacre of Ukrainians
- FOX FAIL1 day ago
‘If You Want to Use That on Fox We Welcome That’: Psaki Schools Doocy on Why Gas Price Increases Are the #PutinPriceHike
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM22 hours ago
Federal Judge Smacks Down Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘First Amendment’ Anti-Mask Lawsuit Against Speaker Pelosi