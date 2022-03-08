RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Barr Tells Fox News Trump Displayed ‘Stunning Detachment From Reality’ – Days After Saying He Would Vote for Him in 2024
Former Trump Attorney General Bill Barr impeached his credibility Tuesday night by telling Fox News that while still President, Donald Trump displayed a “detachment from reality that was stunning to me,” after insisting he would vote for Trump in 2024.
Barr presumably never warned the Secret Service, the Vice President, his fellow cabinet members, or alerted the media that the man who held the nuclear launch codes was detached from reality.
Just days ago Barr, in an interview with NBC News’ Savanah Guthrie, declared that if Trump is the GOP nominee in 2024 he will vote for him regardless of who the Democratic candidate is.
Barr is on a reputation restoration tour, and promoting his memoir in which he reveals Trump “lied about the election” and “threatened democracy.”
And he still says he would vote for Trump for President in 2024.
Why?
Barr told Guthrie that “the greatest threat to the country is the progressive agenda being pushed by the Democratic party.” Even more of a threat than a man who showed a “detachment from reality” and “threatened democracy”?
Watch Bill Barr tell Fox News’ Bret Baier about Trump being detached from reality:
Barr tonight: “He was livid and shaking, showed a lot of temper and yelling .. He started talking about he won the election, the machines are rigged and he was going to be there another term. This showed a detachment from reality that was stunning to me.” pic.twitter.com/X8TNjrEgDx
— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 9, 2022
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Bonkers’: MAGA Lawmaker Turns to Texas Vigilantism for Bill Banning Women From Leaving Missouri to End Pregnancies
A far right Missouri state representative and pro-Trump acolyte is using a Texas vigilante legal theory in a novel manner to effectively ban women from leaving her state to obtain abortions in nearby Illinois – or any other state.
State Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman, who last year made headlines for wanting to name a portion. of a highway after the disgraced former president, is filing a bill that allows anyone in the country to sue if a Missouri resident leaves the state to access abortion services.
Rep. Coleman’s legislation “would allow private citizens to sue anyone who helps a Missouri resident obtain an abortion out of state, using the novel legal strategy behind the restrictive law in Texas that since September has banned abortions in that state after six weeks of pregnancy,” The Washington Post reports.
The Post calls Coleman a “prominent antiabortion lawmaker” but she’s actually the former attorney for a far right-wing anti-abortion and anti-LGBTQ group, the Thomas More Society.
Her official state bio tells her story a bit differently: “In addition to serving in the legislature, her most important job is being a wife and mother. She and her husband, Christopher Coleman, have been married for seventeen years and have six children. Mary Elizabeth practices law at Thomas More Society, a national not-for-profit law firm dedicated to restoring respect in law for life, family, and religious liberty.”
Coleman’s bill “would target anyone even tangentially involved in an abortion performed on a Missouri resident, including the hotline staffers who make the appointments, the marketing representatives who advertise out-of-state clinics, and the Illinois and Kansas-based doctors who handle the procedure. Her amendment also would make it illegal to manufacture, transport, possess or distribute abortion pills in Missouri.”
Presumably, anyone involved in transporting someone from Missouri to Illinois, too, would become a criminal in the eyes of the state of Missouri, which poses additional constitutional issues.
“Olivia Cappello, the press officer for state media campaigns at Planned Parenthood, called the idea ‘wild’ and ‘bonkers.’ She called the proposal ‘the most extraordinary provision we have ever seen.'”
Image via Facebook
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
Florida Senate Passes Dangerous ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill – DeSantis Expected to Sign Anti-LGBTQ Legislation
Tuesday morning at 11:45 AM Republicans in the Florida Senate passed anti-LGBTQ legislation known as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which includes ill-defined yet sweeping language banning “classroom instruction” of LGBTQ issues, history, and people, and requiring in many instances schools to “out” LGBTQ children to their parents.
The vote was 22-17.
GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis has signaled support for the bill over the past few weeks. On Monday he made clear his intention to sign it.
“We are going to make sure parents are able to send their kid to kindergarten without having some of this stuff injected into some of their school curriculum,” DeSantis said, as The Washington Post reported.
The legislation is part of a wider attack on civil rights by the increasingly authoritarian Republican Party. LGBTQ activists are warning about bills across the country, and executive orders like the one in Texas that now classifies necessary medical services for transgender youth and teens as “child abuse.”
This is a breaking news and developing story.
RIGHT WING EXTREMISM
‘Shady Ties to Sprawling Network of Dark Money’: Clarence Thomas Has Business Relationship With Right Wing Activist – Report
U.S, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has a business relationship with Leonard Leo, a co-chairman of the board of the right-wing Federalist Society, which was responsible for “vetting” and effectively installing then-President Donald Trump’s judicial nominees.
“Right-wing judicial activist Leonard Leo has been exerting influence over the Supreme Court for three decades,” reports The Daily Beast‘s Roger Sollenberger. “So why is Clarence Thomas hiring Leo’s firm to do public relations?”
Justice Thomas is promoting a new release of his 2007 memoir and has hired Leonard Leo’s PR firm, CRC Advisors, to promote the book. The Daily Beast adds Leo “was also tasked with promoting a Thomas documentary, and the firm was the registered agent for four Thomas-centric web domains.”
Sollenberger reports that the “revelations of Leo and Thomas’ business relationship offers new evidence of ties between a sitting justice and a man widely considered the most powerful conservative judicial activist in the country. And while it might not be an instantly damning smoking gun, experts say the connection—where Thomas stands to gain financially—raises further questions about the arch-conservative justice’s deep and shady ties to a sprawling network of dark money organizations and right-wing activist groups, many of which have business before him.”
Leonard Leo has also “raised hundreds of millions of dollars over the three decades on behalf of right-wing dark money groups to influence the federal judiciary and Supreme Court. He advised and persuaded Republican presidents George W. Bush and Donald Trump in their appointments of Justices Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett, and Chief Justice John Roberts—and prepped Justice Thomas for his nomination hearings.”
The Federalist Society, which Leo ran for years, was founded in 1982. Antonin Scalia, Robert Bork, and Ted Olson were there at the beginning. It has reshaped America’s courts and laws, especially under Donald Trump.
U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) in a 2019 speech on the floor of the Senate noted that “nearly 90% of Trump’s appellate judges, and both his Supreme Court justices, are members of the so-called Federalist Society. On the Supreme Court, Kavanaugh, Gorsuch, Alito, Thomas—all are members. Now that’s a little weird. What’s really weird is that through this Federalist Society vehicle, big special interests are picking federal judges.”
Read the full Daily Beast article here, read Sen. Whitehouse’s full speech here, and watch him again go after the Federalist Society in a 2020 Senate hearing here.
Trending
- WHAM!1 day ago
‘Let Me Finish – Peter Let Me Give You the Facts’: Psaki Slams Doocy Over False Fox News Framing of Gas Prices
- News2 days ago
William Barr ‘Had a Running Joke’ About Trump’s Links to Russia
- News3 days ago
‘Never Spent a Night in There’: Questions Raised About Mark Meadows Using a Mobile Home as His Voting Address
- HALF OF FLORIDA2 days ago
‘Unbridled Hatred’: DeSantis SPOX Blasted for Saying ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill Opponents ‘Probably’ Are ‘Groomers’ of Kids
- WHITE GRIEVANCE1 day ago
‘Woke-Panic Claptrap’: College Student’s NY Times Op-Ed Leads to Mockery Over ‘Self-Censorship’ Complaint
- AWKWARD2 days ago
Bill Barr’s New Book Complains Democrats Were Wrong for ‘Demonizing’ Putin
- News2 days ago
Texas Students Push Back Against Book Bans for Censoring LGBTQ, Racial Justice Issues
- 'MAKE SURE WE'RE NOT HURTING PEOPLE'1 day ago
Watch: First Openly-LGBTQ Florida State Senator Chokes Up in Debate Over ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill