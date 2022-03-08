Barr Tells Fox News Trump Displayed ‘Stunning Detachment From Reality’ – Days After Saying He Would Vote for Him in 2024

Former Trump Attorney General Bill Barr impeached his credibility Tuesday night by telling Fox News that while still President, Donald Trump displayed a “detachment from reality that was stunning to me,” after insisting he would vote for Trump in 2024.

Barr presumably never warned the Secret Service, the Vice President, his fellow cabinet members, or alerted the media that the man who held the nuclear launch codes was detached from reality.

Just days ago Barr, in an interview with NBC News’ Savanah Guthrie, declared that if Trump is the GOP nominee in 2024 he will vote for him regardless of who the Democratic candidate is.

Barr is on a reputation restoration tour, and promoting his memoir in which he reveals Trump “lied about the election” and “threatened democracy.”

And he still says he would vote for Trump for President in 2024.

Why?

Barr told Guthrie that “the greatest threat to the country is the progressive agenda being pushed by the Democratic party.” Even more of a threat than a man who showed a “detachment from reality” and “threatened democracy”?

Watch Bill Barr tell Fox News’ Bret Baier about Trump being detached from reality: